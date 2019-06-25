Nothing wrong with liking ‘As You Like It’

× Expand Photo by Jim Cox As You Like It

I would imagine it’s easy for audiences to want to escape to the Forest of Arden, which is brought to life in the Old Globe’s new production of As You Like It. The pastoral setting, designed by Tobin Ost, is peaceful and even magical. The atmospheric lighting by Stephen Strawbridge is ideal for both the romance and the harmless intrigue of perhaps Shakespeare’s most beloved comedy. There’s also the original music by Obadiah Eaves, which helps evoke the lighthearted emotional intensities of the brazen, bold and hopelessly smitten characters. In short, this is a forest where it’s easy to believe in love at first sight.

As You Like It opens the Old Globe’s 2019 Summer Shakespeare Festival on the outdoor Lowell Davies stage. To direct, the Globe selected Jessica Stone, whose credits include a charming Barefoot in the Park last year and a cleverly conceived Ken Ludwig’s Robin Hood! the year before, both in the intimate Sheryl and Harvey White space. This is Stone’s first time directing Shakespeare, and she has just the right touch. This As You Like It is as heady and exhilarating as first love without ever turning silly.

Its tale is much told: Young Rosalind (Meredith Garretson) is banished from the Duchy of her uncle, who has usurped her father (both Dukes are portrayed by Cornell Womack). Rosalind has already met and fallen for the dashing gentleman Orlando (Jon Orsini), and upon settling in the Forest of Arden with her cousin (Nikki Massoud) and Touchstone the jester (Vincent Randazzo), she again encounters Orlando, who has fled his own home. After Rosalind learns of Orlando’s love for her, she disguises herself as a gentleman and, naturally, delightful complications ensue.

Besides Garretson, who brings tremendous charisma to her role, the Globe cast features Mark H. Dold, stealing moments as the melancholy Jaques. It is he who famously observes that “all the world’s a stage” and “all the men and women merely players.”

Given this play and Romeo and Juliet—the other Shakespeare offering that will be produced on the Festival Stage beginning in August—summer at the Old Globe could be considered something of a “Summer of Love” and that’s worth celebrating.

As You Like It runs through July 21 in the Old Globe’s Lowell Davies Festival Theatre in Balboa Park. $30 and up; theoldglobe.org

Opening:

The Wind in the Willows: The adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s beloved children’s book about Mr. Toad and his woodland friends. Presented by Trinity Theatre Company, it opens for three performances on June 28 at the Tenth Avenue Arts Center in Downtown. trinityttc.org

Silent NO MORE: Nonprofit No Limits presents this theatrical documentary that features a series of live monologues from series of cast members who have been affected by hearing loss. It happens June 29 at the Lyceum Theatre in the Gaslamp. nolimitsfordeafchildren.org

The Luckiest: Melissa Ross’ world premiere play about an acclaimed mixologist who must confront her past after a dire medical diagnosis. Directed by Jaime Castañeda, it opens June 30 at the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Rock of Ages: A musical about a young rocker who falls for a small-town transplant amongst the decadence of the Sunset Strip hair metal scene of the ’80s. Presented by Cygnet Theatre Company and featuring music from big name acts of the decade (Bon Jovi, Styx, Whitesnake, etc.), it opens in previews July 2 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Now Playing:

The Producers: Mel Brooks’ musical comedy a producer and an accountant who concoct a plan to stage the biggest Broadway flop ever only to have it backfire. Presented by Moonlight Stage Prodiuctions, it runs through June 29 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. moonlightstage.com

Move Over, Mrs. Markham: This comedic British farce centers on a series of misunderstandings and miscommunications that result in a series of couples and loves to all gather at the same London flat. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it runs through June 30 at the Legler Benbough Theatre at Alliant International University in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Put Your House in Order: Part romantic comedy, part thriller, this world-premiere play centers on a first date that quickly turns into something deadly serious. Directed by Lili-Anne Brown, it runs through June 30 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

A Walk in the Woods: Lee Blessing’s humorous drama about two arms negotiators—one from the U.S. and one from the Soviet Union—who meet to informally discuss relations between their respective countries. Directed by Richard Baird, it runs through June 30 the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

What You Are: JC Lee’s world premiere play about an alienated man trying to put his life together after an incident at work. Directed by Patricia McGregor, it runs through June 30 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Little Shop of Horrors: The classic comedic musical about a nerdy flower shop employee who develops a bizarre relationship with a talking carnivorous plant. Directed by Alan Menken, it runs through Aug. 4 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Mixtape: A “totally awesome” musical revue of the fashion, fads and songs of the 1980s. Directed by Kerry Meads, it runs through Aug. 11 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org