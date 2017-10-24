Of Mice, Men and Mercy

× Expand Photo by Aaron Rumley Jacob Sidney (left) and Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper in Of Mice and Men

The stage adaptation of John Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men may be just the next best thing to reading the 1937 novella, but it contains a dramatic potency all its own. Steinbeck’s words seamlessly transfer from one medium to the other, as does the lyricism of his statements about loneliness and about the hardest of life’s tragic inevitabilities. As demonstrated by North Coast Repertory Theatre’s at-once brutal and understated production of the play (which also debuted in 1937, in San Francisco), the live action can heighten the anxieties of the storytelling and the truths inherent in Steinbeck’s discourse on humanity. The tension inside the theater at North Coast Rep, for example, is excruciating in the weighty moments precipitating the “mercy killing” of an old dog, and later, when the childlike goliath Lennie (Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper) is alone with the flirtatious wife of a hothead ranch hand played by Sierra Jolene.

Director Richard Baird has conceived an adaptation that is startling in its sequences of violence, yet wistful and even tender in its depiction of two unlikely, Depression-era friends reaching for a shared dream: a little farm where the protective George (Jacob Sidney) and manchild Lennie can live off “the fat of the land.” This is a lengthy production (three acts, with an intermission) but a well-paced one that is true to the narrative’s ever-present apprehensions.

While Sidney and especially Mongiardo-Cooper are outstanding, they are not alone in vividly inhabiting Steinbeck’s Salinas Valley ranch characters. John Greenleaf is affecting as the desperately hopeful Candy, who longs to join George and Lennie in a better life somewhere. There’s also J. Stephen Brantley, who exudes all the goodness that is inside the laconic, jerkline skinner Slim. Lawrence Brown plays Crooks, the one Black man on the ranch, and he richly embodies a figure who is, like Lennie, an outsider and who most expresses the story’s undercurrent of loneliness.

Of Mice and Men—the novella and the play—is 80 years old now, but it’s hard to imagine a time when its view of the world, a world both merciless and merciful, won’t matter.

Of Mice and Men runs through Nov. 12 at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. $45-$56; northcoastrep.org

Opening:

Tuck Everlasting: Based on the children’s novel by Natalie Babbitt, this musical tells the tale of a young woman who discovers her new boyfriend’s family is immortal. Presented by San Diego Junior Theatre, it opens Oct. 27 at the Casa del Prado Theatre in Balboa Park. juniortheatre.com

Now Playing:

The Gun Show and Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll: Claudio Raygoza performs solo in two plays in repertory that deal in issues of gun control, addiction and mental illness. Presented by ion Theatre, it runs through Oct. 27 at BLKBOX Theatre in Hillcrest. iontheatre.com

The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey: This one-man play written and performed by stage veteran Leonard Pelkey tells the story of a New Jersey detective who must find a missing teenage boy. It runs through Oct. 29 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Evil Dead—The Musical: A spirited musical based on Sam Raimi’s cult film about demonic zombies and one badass dude with a chainsaw. Presented as part of Terror at the Tenth series, it runs through Oct. 29 at the Tenth Avenue Arts Center in Downtown. tenthavenuearts.com