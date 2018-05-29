Beautiful mothers and vulgar puppets

× Expand The Madres

The simmering tension of The Madres takes awhile to boil, but when it does, Stephanie Alison Walker’s play overflows the theater with passion and anguish. Moxie Theatre is one of four U.S. companies rolling out the world premiere of Walker’s work. The play is based on the true story of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo in Argentina, the courageous women under that nation’s dictatorship between 1976 and 1983 and whose sons or daughters were kidnapped and even killed by the regime. Moxie’s production, co-directed by Jennifer Eve Thorn and Maria Patrice Amon, is profoundly affecting, in large part owing to the committed performances of Maria Gonzalez as Josefina and Sandra Ruiz as Carolina, a mother and daughter in search of Carolina’s own missing child.

The entire story unfolds in Josefina’s Buenos Aires apartment in 1979. Establishing the dangerous circumstances and contextualizing them in terms of Josefina and Carolina results in a slow-paced but nonetheless suspenseful beginning to The Madres. The events that follow intermission, however, personify all the human drama that makes these women’s longing and agony so gripping. For a piece rooted in history, The Madres connects in contemporary terms to the plight of women today, who are still mobilizing for justice.

The Madres runs through June 10 at Moxie Theatre in Rolando. $36; moxietheatre.com

• • •

Now 15 years old, Avenue Q The Musical and its naughty puppets don’t rock the same OMG factor that they once did, but this is still a very funny and audience-pleasing show. With a crackerjack band and a cast to match, New Village Arts’ production of Avenue Q manages to make the deconstructed puppet “behavior” seem fresh, even as its shock value has been exceeded by the likes of Robert Askins’ play Hand to God. An upcoming Melissa McCarthy film, “Happytime Murders,” is said to even further explode the sweet playfulness of the Sesame Street ethos.

But back to NVA’s Avenue Q. This staging directed by AJ Knox relies on the snarky charm of Jeff Marx’s and Robert Lopez’s original music and lyrics. Ace performances by Gerilyn Brault, Zackary Scot Wolfe, Melissa Fernandes and Cashae Monya, among others, ensures a rollicking evening.

Avenue Q The Musical runs through July 1 at New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. $25-$36; newvillagearts.org

Opening:

The Father: The West Coast premiere of Florian Zeller’s moving play about a father who may or may not be in the early stages of dementia. Directed by David Ellenstein, it opens May 30 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

The Front Porch: Two Baltimore women—one Black, one white—form an unlikely bond despite high racial tensions in the wake of Martin Luther King’s assassination. Written and directed by George Bailey, it opens June 1 at Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Once: A guitarist and pianist form a musical connection on the streets of Dublin in this Tony-winning musical based on the hit indie film. Directed by Kerry Meads, it opens June 1 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

The Squirrels: The world premiere of Robert Askins’ new comedy about two warring factions of squirrels. Directed by Christopher Ashley, it opens June 5 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Peer Gynt: Henrik Ibsen’s Modernist classic about a young man who leaves home and travels the world in order to find himself. Directed by Charlie Oates, it opens June 6 at the Theodore and Adele Shank Theatre at UC San Diego in La Jolla.

Now Playing:

Les Misérables: The Broadway production of the beloved musical about an ex-convict trying to outrun his past against the backdrop of 19th century France. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it runs through June 3 at the San Diego Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

The Little Mermaid: The musical based on the Disney film about who, for whatever reason, just wants to be part of our world. Presented by Pickwick Players, it runs through June 3 at Off Broadway Live in Santee. pickwickplayers.net

Smokey Joe’s Café: The hit Broadway musical features the songs of the iconic songwriters Leiber and Stoller, the duo behind hits such as “Charlie Brown,” “Jailhouse Rock” and “Stand By Me.” Directed by Michelle Gray, it runs through June 9 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

Steel Magnolias: Five Louisianan women bond over love and mortality in Robert Harling’s classic play. Directed by Lynn Wolsey, it runs through June 10 at the PowPAC Community Theater in Poway. powpac.org

The Wind and the Breeze: A young hip-hop MC is challenged to a battle by his closest mentees in this world premiere play from Nathan Alan Davis. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through June 10 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Next to Normal: Tom Kitt’s moving musical about a suburban family who appear to have an ideal life to their neighbors, but are desperately trying to help their bipolar teenager behind closed doors. It runs through June 17 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

A Thousand Splendid Suns: The So-Cal premiere of Ursula Rani Sarma stage adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s novel about three generations of Afghan women. Directed by Carey Perloff, it runs through June 17 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

For Better: Billed as a “romantic comedy for the digital age,” Eric Coble’s play centers on an engaged couple who are planning their lives and spending most of their time together online. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it runs through June 24 at the Legler Benbough Theatre in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

The Loneliest Girl in the World: The world premiere musical charts the gay rights movement through the eyes of a young gay man who idolizes singer Anita Bryant until she turns fervently anti-gay. Written by Gordon Leary and Julia Meinwald, it runs through June 24 at the Diversionary Theatre in Hillcrest. diversionary.org

Native Gardens: The West Coast premiere of Karen Zacarías’ comedy about a Latinx couple who move into a nice D.C. neighborhood only to find their next-door neighbors aren’t as welcoming as they’d like. Directed by Edward Torres, it runs through June 24 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Avenue Q: A musical comedy about a recent college grad who moves to New York City and is surrounded by foul-mouthed puppets. Presented by New Village Arts, it runs through July 1 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org