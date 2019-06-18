On plants and producers

× Expand Photo by Ken Jacques The Producers

Only a Mel Brooks show can still get laughs with the “walk this way” sight gag. No one can get away with broad, irreverent and politically incorrect comedy like Brooks, which makes The Producers musical, based on his 1968 film, such a guilty pleasure. The often family-minded Moonlight Stage Productions has opened its 39th summer season with one for the grown-ups. Its staging of the musical, originally staged in 2001, does not disappoint either.

The production reunites actors Jamie Torcellini and Larry Raben, who played the lead and second banana, respectively, in Moonlight’s production of Young Frankenstein in 2013. This time around, Torcellini stars as the sleazy Broadway producer Max Bialystock, with Raben (who also directs) as the timid account Leo Bloom. They’re both in fine form, as are Josh Adamson, Luke H. Jacobs and Max Cadillac in uproarious supporting roles. Moonlight’s orchestra, conducted by Lyndon Pugeda, is big time as well. The Producers is an irresistible farce still capable of shocking first-time viewers.

The Producers runs through June 29 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. $17-$57; moonlightstage.com

****

There’s just no denying it: The bloodthirsty, flesh-hungry plant Audrey II is the star of Little Shop of Horrors. When Audrey II (played here by Eboni Muse) first bellows “Feed me!,” the horror side of Little Shop comes to startling life. Clad in a spectacularly garish costume designed by Amanda Quivey, Muse makes for a wildly sinister diva queen.

New Village Arts’ Little Shop of Horrors, directed by AJ Knox, enjoys a delightful ensemble led by Sittichai Chaiyahat as Seymour, the man-eating plant’s nerdy minder. As his co-worker/love interest Audrey, the dependable Cashae Monya brings out the lovelier side of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s kitschy songs, while a ubiquitous singing trio (Chris Bona, Natasha Baenisch and Patricia Jewel) evoke the ’50s when socks were for hopping and B-grade horror movies reigned at drive-ins. Melissa Fernandes is superb in the role of Mrs. Mushnik (Mr. Mushnik in the original musical), and Philip David Black nails it as sadistic dentist Orin Scrivello. After a strong opening act, the show gets bogged down a bit, but Audrey II satisfyingly chews the scenery throughout.

Little Shop of Horrors runs through Aug. 4 at New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. $25-$47; newvillagearts.org

Opening:

Asimov’s Last Chapter: A staged reading of Herbert Siguenza’s fictional play centering on Isaac Asimov and the famous sci-fi writer’s last days. Part of the Jewish Arts Festival, it happens June 19 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. sdrep.org

Two by Two: A staged reading of Richard Rodgers’ retelling of the biblical story of Noah and his famous ark. Directed by Joey Landwehr, it happens June 20 at the Garfield Theatre in the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla. sdcjc.org

The Ruby in Us: In celebration of Juneteenth, the Old Globe presents an original work from Karen Ann Daniels about the life of Ruby Bridges, who at age six became the face of school integration in the American South. It happens June 21 and June 22 at the Fourth District Seniors Resource Center in Encanto. theoldglobe.org