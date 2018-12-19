Patsy Cline and (another) ‘Christmas Carol’

× Expand Photo by Aaron Rumley Always... Patsy Cline

The sweetest satisfaction of the tribute show, Always… Patsy Cline, is hearing echoes of one of the most distinctive singing voices in the history of American music. It is a contralto that is supple, trilling and rich with emotion. No one can truly duplicate the voice of “I Fall to Pieces,” “Crazy” or “Walking After Midnight,” but the North Coast Repertory Theatre’s presentation of Always… Patsy Cline has Katie Karel, and she does Cline’s memory and legacy proud. Karel’s co-star in the two-woman show created by Ted Swindley, is Cathy Barnett, who portrays Louise Seger, a fan who becomes Cline’s confidante for a night during a tour stop in Houston. The two later become pen pals up until the time of Cline’s death (at only 30 years old) in a plane crash.

Always... Patsy Cline was last seen in these parts three years ago when it was produced by OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. The North Coast Rep production, like that one, is packed with more than two dozen performances of songs made famous by or associated with Cline. Barnett’s cowgirl-fangirl bit becomes repetitive as the show goes on, but Always… Patsy Cline would just be a tribute concert without it. The friendship that the two women discover, like the infectious music, holds this show tightly and warmly together.

Always… Patsy Cline continues through Dec. 30 at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. $45; northcoastrep.org

• • •

Beneath the sentiment of his A Christmas Carol was Charles Dickens’ commentary about the responsibility of taking care of each other, including the poor and destitute. This doesn’t mean his tale can’t be enjoyed on a more superficial level. Either way, Cygnet Theatre’s annual production of A Christmas Carol in Old Town, directed by Sean Murray, is reliable and redemptive.

From the pre-show caroling by the actors and the delightful period costumes, to the fun-loving performances from that cast (Tom Stephenson as Scrooge and, in multiple roles, David McBean, Melissa Fernandes, Melinda Gilb, Patrick McBride, Charles Evans, Jr. and new this year, Megan Carmichael), Cygnet’s Carol is still worth singing about. With two new songs and the cast singing through more of the script, this year’s production has more music than ever. Not all of it adds something substantial, but why quibble with one of San Diego’s holiday classics?

A Christmas Carol runs through Dec. 24 at the Old Town Theatre. $40-$58; cygnettheatre.com

A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play: The holiday classic about Ebenezer Scrooge and three Christmas ghosts gets the staged radio treatment. Presented by Oceanside Theatre Company, it runs through Dec. 23 at the Brooks Theatre in Oceanside. oceansidetheatre.org

Miss Bennett: The San Diego premiere of this sequel to Pride and Prejudice is set during Christmas and sees bookish middle sister Mary serving as the protagonist. Written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, it runs through Dec. 23 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Now in its 21st year, this holiday classic tells the musical tale of a green grump who plans to ruin the holidays for the town of Whoville. Directed by James Vásquez, it runs through Dec. 29 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Always… Patsy Cline: The musical story of the legendary country singer and her unlikely friendship with a fan named Louise Segar. Written by Ted Swindley, it runs through Dec. 30 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

A Christmas Carol: The mean and miserly Ebenezer Scrooge gets visited by three ghosts and, well, you probably know the rest. Adapted to be a musical by Sean Murray for Cygnet Theatre, it runs through Dec. 30 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

The Year to Come: Playwright Lindsey Ferrentino’s world premiere play unfolds backward and centers on a family get-together in Florida for New Year’s Eve. Directed by Anne Kauffman, it runs through Dec. 30. at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Clint Black’s Looking for Christmas: The holiday-themed world premiere musical about an Afghanistan veteran who returns home during the holidays. Featuring music from country singer Clint Black, it runs through Dec. 31 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Mamma Mia!: A young woman searches for her real father in the days leading up to her wedding, all set to the pop anthems of ABBA. It runs through Feb. 24 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre