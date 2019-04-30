‘Sweat’ brings the heat and ‘Sister Act’ still rousing

× Expand Photo by Jim Carmody Sweat

Emotions run red-hot in Lynn Nottage’s deservedly Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Sweat. Plant workers in oppressed Reading, Pennsylvania—who are already surviving paycheck to paycheck—face the loss of their jobs and identities as the company looks to Mexico for cheaper labor. When Cynthia (Monique Gaffney), a Black woman, attains a management position, her white friends feel betrayed, and racial tension further roils emotions.

San Diego Repertory Theatre’s production of Sweat, directed by Sam Woodhouse, is fiery and formidable, an impeccably-acted, two-plus hours that never relents in its intensity. Besides Gaffney, the stellar cast includes Judy Bauerlein and Hannah Logan as Cynthia’s angry and rapidly deteriorating “ex friends,” as well as Cortez Johnson as Cynthia’s conflicted son Chris and Steve Froehlich as the truly frightening Jason, who will become a white supremacist. The play shifts between the year 2000 and 2008, when ex-cons Chris and Jason are seen with a parole officer (Antonio T.J. Johnson). For a work that travels not only through time, but along the sharp edges of social and political spectra, Sweat is masterfully grounded in stark human tragedies. This is one not to miss.

Sweat runs through May 12 in the Lyceum Theatre in Horton Plaza, downtown. $25-$69; sdrep.org

• • •

An audience-pleaser that started with Whoopi Goldberg in a film 27 years ago, Sister Act has been a subsequent stage hit as an Alan Menken/Glenn Slater musical for 13 years. Why? Crowds love funny fun. While the movie has Whoopi, the musical has knee-slapping, gaily choreographed ensemble numbers with the sisters like “Raise Your Voice,” “Take Me To Heaven” and the show-closing “Spread the Love Around.” Otherwise, Sister Act is about five songs longer than it should be.

San Diego Musical Theatre’s production of Sister Act is reliable and showbizzy, with the aptly named Miriam Dance in the starring role of Deloris Van Cartier, the aspiring performer who is hidden away in a convent for witness protection. Dance, along with Sandy Campbell as the Mother Superior, are first-rate, as is the orchestra conducted by Don Le Master. On opening night, the proceedings were plagued by some sound problems, but the rapt patrons didn’t seem to notice a bit.

Sister Act runs through May 26 at the Horton Grand Theatre, downtown. $30-$70; sdmt.org

Opening:

DNA New Work Series: A weekend of readings of new works including plays and musicals from local and national talent. It happens May 2 through May 5 at the La Jolla Playhouse’s Rao and Padma Makeneni Play Development Center and Seuss 1 rehearsal spaces in La Jolla. lajollaplayhouse.org

Animales Nocturnos / Nocturnal: Juan Mayorga’s allegorical tale about two men who become friends, but things become complicated when one reveals he’s an undocumented immigrant. Presented in repertory nights in both English and Spanish, it opens May 3 at the Patio Playhouse in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Exit Laughing: Paul Elliot’s comedy about three Southern women who steal their beloved friend’s ashes from a funeral home so they can have one more night out together. Directed by Gil Savage, it opens May 3 at PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. powpac.org

I Didn’t Get No Wake-Up Call: Paul W. Taylor’s play about a family dealing with one of the members’ alcoholism. It opens for three performances May 3 at the Community Actors Theatre in Oak Park. communityactorstheatre.com

Man of La Mancha: Mitch Leigh’s revered musical based on Miguel de Cervantes’ Don Quixote and about an old man who refuses to relinquish his ideals in the face of death. Presented by Oceanside Theatre Company, it opens May 3 at the Brooks Theatre in Oceanside. oceansidetheatre.org

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui: Bertolt Brecht’s ’40s play about a Chicago mobster is an allegory about the rise of Hitler. Presented by the Mesa College Theatre Company, it opens for six performances May 3 at the Apolliad Theatre at Mesa College in Clairemont. sdmesa.edu

Yoga Play: In Dipika Guha’s comedy, a newly hired CEO must deal with an escalating scandal at a popular yoga apparel company. Directed by Callie Prendiville, it opens in previews May 5 at the MOXIE Theatre in the College Area. moxietheatre.com

Wagner New Play Festival: Over a week of world-premiere productions written by current students in the Department of Theatre and Dance MFA playwriting program. It begins May 7 at various venues on the UC San Diego campus in La Jolla. theatre.ucsd.edu

Now Playing:

James and the Giant Peach: The fantastical musical about a young orphan hanging out with a bunch of bugs inside a big piece of fruit. Based on the Roald Dahl book and presented by the SDSU Theatre Department, it runs through May 3 at the Don Powell Theatre in the College Area. ttf.sdsu.edu

All in the Timing: David Ives’ Off-Broadway hit is a series of one-act comedies exploring relationships, communication and intimacy. Directed by David Ellenstein, it runs through May 5 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Servant of Two Masters: The world premiere of a new adaptation of Carlo Goldoni‘s classic comedy about a trickster who attempts to serve two masters at the same time. Written by Samantha Ginn and AJ Knox, it runs through May 5 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

They Promised Her the Moon: The West Coast premiere of Laurel Ollstein’s drama about Jerrie Cobb, who trained in NASA’s “Mercury Seven” program in the ’60s, but wasn’t chosen to go to space despite outperforming her male counterparts. Directed by Giovanna Sardelli, it runs through May 11 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Disney’s Aladdin, Jr.: A youth production of the Broadway musical about a young man who enlists the help of a magic genie in order to fight an evil Sultan. Presented by Pickwick Players, it runs through May 12 at the Carlton Oaks School in Santee. pickwickplayers.net

Sweat: In Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer-winning drama, citizens of a blue-collar town must deal with their own prejudices and anger after word gets out the local steel plant might close. Presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, it runs through May 12 at the Lyceum Stage in Horton Plaza. sdrep.org

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown/Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead: Repertory productions of the two plays based on Charles Schultz’s beloved Peanuts characters. Presented by the OB Playhouse & Theatre Co., it runs through May 12 at the OB Playhouse in Ocean Beach. obtheatrecompany.com

Chaps!: In WWII-era London, a crew of BBC workers must fill in for a group of cowboy singers when they don’t show up. Written by Jahnna Beecham & Malcolm Hillgartner, it runs through May 19 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

Nine: Maury Yeston’s musical about a philandering film director is loosely based on Federico Fellini’s comic masterpiece, 8 ½. Directed by George Bailey, it runs through May 19 at the Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Sister Act: The musical based on the film about a singer who witnesses a crime and has to hide out in a convent. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through May 26 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

Menopause The Musical: Four women with seemingly nothing in common bond over the travails of their changing bodies all set to the classic songs from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. It runs through June 2 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre