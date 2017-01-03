Powers New Voices Festival bears fruit

× Expand Photo courtesy of Old Globe Theatre The New Voices Festival features staged readings of emerging playwrights’ works.

For the fourth consecutive year, San Diego theatergoers will have the opportunity to hear works still in their important gestation stages crafted by talented emerging playwrights from around the country. That's right: hear. Over the weekend of Jan. 13, the Old Globe Theatre's Powers New Voices Festival will present, free of charge, staged readings of plays-in-the-works by JC Lee, Tanya Saracho, Karen Zacarias and Anna Ziegler. There also will be an encore of works inspired by City Heights residents (first presented last October) and two dance-theater pieces.

"It's a series that started with the simple goal of having writers meet San Diego and the Old Globe, and it's bearing incredible fruit all around the country now," says Old Globe associate producer Eric Keen-Louie, pointing out that past festival works have gone on to be produced nationwide. And they're being produced in San Diego as well. Just last year, Kimber Lee's brownsville song (b-side for tray) enjoyed a full production at Moxie Theatre, as did Jiehae Park's Peerless. And this year, Nick Gandiello's The Blameless, read at the 2016 New Voices Festival, will be staged by the Globe beginning Feb. 23.

"Audiences in San Diego love new work," Keen-Louie said. "There's a generosity of opinion, and all of the feedback that we get is really helpful."

Playwrights like Lee, whose political-minded What You Are will be read on Jan. 15, appreciates that feedback and uses it to hone his work.

"I try to listen to the moments, the key points when the audience and the play interact," Lee explains. "Being a playwright is like being a composer, but part of your instrument is the audience. Readings of a work are really instructive because you get a sense of how it will transform itself into a production.

"I am beholden to the audience."

Here's the festival schedule: Arranged, by Anna Ziegler (directed by Matt Morrow), Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; The Living Altar, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.; Fade, by Tanya Saracho (directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg), Jan. 14 at 4 p.m.; Native Gardens, by Karen Zacarias (directed by James Vasquez), Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; What You Are, by JC Lee (directed by Edward Torres), Jan. 15 at 4 p.m.

The Powers New Voices Festival runs Jan. 13 through Jan. 15 at the Old Globe Theatre, Balboa Park. Tickets are free and available beginning Jan. 6 at noon. theoldglobe.org

