Profane puppet rules in ‘Hand to God’

From the very start, Hand to God labors like hell to be shocking and irreverent. It’s almost as if it sprung from a dramaturgical checklist on how to do so. Got enough f-bombs to make Eminem blush? Check. How about a bloody ear-biting reminiscent of Mike Tyson? Check. An explicit sex scene between two hand puppets? Check again.

The upshot is a two-act raunchapalooza that, even with all the induced “I can’t believe what I’m seeing” moments, still wears itself out long before the second-act finale.

San Diego Repertory Theatre’s loud production is very much in tune with playwright Robert Askins’ anything-goes sensibility, one that includes one hand puppet giving the other a hand job (no, that’s not just a play on words). Director Sam Woodhouse’s cast is inexhaustible. As Jason—the awkward young man whose puppet Tyrone is possibly possessed by Beelzebub—actor Caleb Foote is wonderfully schizophrenic. Next most impressive and equally skilled in physical comedy is DeAnna Driscoll as Jason’s mother Margery, who’s overseeing a hand puppet ministry (these do exist) at a determinedly devout Texas church. While her character’s motives for her wildly impulsive behavior are dubiously explained as grief-driven, Driscoll has a frenzied field day onstage. She’s a Texas tornado of spat expletives and carnal desire.

Still, this is hand puppet Tyrone’s show all the way, which makes this young Foote’s show. (Footnote: The puppet consultant for Hand to God is a San Diego legend, master puppeteer Lynne Jennings.) Imagine the devil-voice from The Exorcist mated with Andrew Dice Clay. While the things that spew from Tyrone’s ventriloquized mouth are purposely outrageous, they are inherently more benign than if they had been spewed by a human character. Like the animated kids on South Park or the marionettes in Team America: World Police, Tyrone’s insurgent words or antics make an impact in large part because they’re not coming from a real person. They might be less funny if they were.

In fact, nothing in the overdrawn Hand to God seems very real. Is that the point? Perhaps, but in any case it’s better to appreciate Hand to God as an R-rated spoof than as some Middle America-centric socio/religious observation.

Hand to God runs through Nov. 12 on the Lyceum Stage in Horton Plaza, downtown. $42-$68; sdrep.org

Opening:

Twelfth Night: A love triangle plays out after a shipwreck in Shakespeare’s classic comedy. Part of the Globe for All series, the play will take place in various venues around San Diego starting Nov. 2. See website for full list of dates and times. theoldglobe.org

The Secret Garden: This musical based on the classic children’s novel tells the tale of a young orphan who discovers magical secrets in her uncle’s garden. Directed by Rosina Reynolds, it opens in previews Nov. 3 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Now in its 20th year, this holiday classic tells the musical tale of a green grump who plans to ruin the holidays for the town of Whoville. Directed by James Vásquez, it opens Nov. 4 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Summer—The Donna Summer Musical: The world premiere musical tells the story of the iconic queen of disco with three actresses playing Summer at different stages of her career. Directed by Des McAnuff, it opens Nov. 7 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Now playing:

The Tin Woman: Sean Grennan’s new play about a woman who tracks down the family of the late organ donor whose heart she received. Directed by Rob Conway, it runs through Nov. 5 at the Lamplighter’s Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

