Requiem for a Russian at the San Diego Rep

Photo by Daren Scott Hershey Felder in Our Great Tchaikovsky

Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s life in all its triumph and all its torture exemplifies the longstanding notion that an artist must suffer. As Hershey Felder’s one-man show Our Great Tchaikovsky makes movingly clear, nothing came easily for the Russian composer behind timeless works such as The Nutcracker, Romeo and Juliet and Swan Lake. Approval from his peers was grudging, acclaim came in spite of itself, and Tchaikovsky’s homosexuality, which he was forced to conceal, broke his heart and his spirit.

As with Felder’s other solo tributes to the masters (Beethoven, Chopin, George Gershwin among them), his show at the San Diego Rep through Feb. 12 is part performance of Tchaikovsky’s music, part portrayal of the tormented Russian and part commentary by Felder for the benefit of the audience’s education. The powerful music rises above all else. Scenic design by Felder and lighting and projection design by Christopher Ash emotively facilitate changes in the telling of Tchaikovsky’s story: the mood of its often traumatic events and the compositions created during them. Felder when narrating can seem self-important, but his piano is sublime and his motives certainly noble.

Our Great Tchaikovsky runs through Feb. 12 at the San Diego Repertory Theatre, downtown. $61-$102. Sdrep.org

Nobility is in short supply in David Lindsay-Abaire’s Good People, which Scripps Ranch Theatre is staging over four years after its local premiere at the Old Globe. Working-class Boston “Southie” Margie fairly wallows in her bad luck, while the play’s antagonist, former Southie-turned-affluent doctor Mike, is about as likable as a prostate exam. The unpalatable characters aside, Scripps Ranch’s production’s cast is composed of good people on stage, with Heidi Bridges as Margie and Ted Leib as “Mikey” sincerely carrying the load of the drama. The majority of that drama doesn’t play out until the second act. Good People, you see, takes its sweet time covering its intended territory, that being the tension endemic to the American class divide, in this case in Boston. By the time you’re in the thick of it, you’ve had it up to here with bingo games and Beantown accents.

Good People runs through Feb. 26 at Scripps Ranch Theatre. $15-$31; scrippsranchtheatre.org

Opening

On Golden Pond: The classic dramedy about a retired couple whose yearly sojourn to their summer home is upended by a visit from their daughter and her teenage son. It opens Feb. 2 at the Broadway Theatre in Vista. broadwayvista.biz

Perfect Arrangement: Two employees are tasked with identifying sexual deviants in the ‘50s U.S. State Department during the Red Scare. Problem is that they’re both gay. Making its West Coast premiere, the play opens in previews Feb. 2 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. intrepidtheatre.org

Urinetown: After a 20-year drought, the government bans all private toilets and, as expected, the shit hits the fan in this Tony-winning satire. Directed by Jennie Gray Connard, it opens Feb. 2 at the O.B. Playhouse in Ocean Beach. obtheatrecompany.com

Picasso at the Lapin Agile: Set inside a bar in 1904 Paris, this comedy features Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso discussing art, science and everything in between with the locals. Written by Steve Martin (yes, that Steve Martin), it opens Feb. 4 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org