Romeo, Juliet and the Jackson 5

× Expand Photo by Daren Scott Jose Martinez and Larica Schnell in Romeo and Juliet

It’s a daunting if not futile undertaking to attempt to freshen William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. So universally familiar is the play’s premise and much of its quotable verse. It’s also The Bard of Avon’s one work that perhaps even Shakespeare-phobes have seen at least once (or else they’ve seen the definitive 20th Century reinterpretation that is West Side Story). The Old Globe Theatre’s annual collaboration with the University of San Diego’s Shiley Graduate Theatre Program this year is Romeo and Juliet, and while this production doesn’t exactly freshen the tragedy about two mixed-up teenagers from Verona, it does have both the impetuosity and runaway hormones of timeless adolescence.

To begin with, the production has Delicia Turner Sonnenberg as its director, who earlier this year made her Old Globe directorial debut with the stirring drama Skeleton Crew. In addition to giving Romeo and Juliet’s young actors the latitude to set free their emotions and immerse themselves in the story, Turner Sonnenberg’s contemporary sensibility for the much-produced play is reflected in this production’s choice of music (which includes the Jackson 5), its tenor (rapier-witty until it turns requisitely tragic) and a pace as swift as the lengthy play will allow.

Jose Martinez is a strident Romeo and Larica Schnell a highly-strung Juliet, with each lover portrayed as a captive of first, passionate love and feeling absolutely entitled to it. That entitlement does not make their well-known suicides any less grievous. Samantha Sutliff as Juliet’s brassy nurse and Eric Weiman as Romeo’s hotheaded crony Mercutio milk every moment they have on the little Shiley stage. Renardo Charles Pringle Jr. balances sputtering and gravitas as poor Friar Lawrence, who tries in vain to facilitate Romeo and Juliet’s happiness.

Bottom line: If this production of Romeo and Juliet gets college students or younger audience members into the theater this fall, then its jillionth return to the stage will have been well worth it. By the way, tickets are only $19.

Romeo and Juliet runs through Nov. 19 at the Old Globe’s Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, Balboa Park. $19; oldglobe.org

Opening:

Topdog/Underdog: Suzan Lori-Parks’ provocative comedy about two brothers (Lincoln and Booth) trying to get along despite a troubled past. Presented by USD Theatre, it opens for five performances Nov. 16 at the Sacred Heart Hall Studio Theatre in Linda Vista. sandiego.edu

A Christmas Carol: Ebenezer Scrooge learns the meaning of Christmas in this musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic. Featuring music from Alan Menken, it opens Nov. 17 at the Welk Resorts Theater in Escondido. welkresorts.com

The Green Cockatoo: Arthur Schnitzler’s classic play about an improv troupe who is tapped to perform for the aristocracy at the height of the French Revolution. Directed by Marco Barricelli, it opens at the Mandell Weiss Forum at UC San Diego in La Jolla. theatre.ucsd.edu

Greetings!: Comedic hijinks ensue when Andy brings his Jewish atheist girlfriend to meet his Catholic family on Christmas Eve. Written by Tom Dudzick, it opens Nov. 17 at the Patio Playhouse Theatre in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Black Pearl Sings: A Library of Congress musicologist and a Black female prisoner develop an unlikely friendship in Frank Higgins’ inspiring musical. Presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, it opens Nov. 22 at the Lyceum Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org