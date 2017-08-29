Satire soars over the top in ‘The North Plan’

× Expand Photo courtesy of ion Theatre Daren Scott and Samantha Ginn in The North Plan

Jason Wells’ The North Plan, making its San Diego debut courtesy of ion theatre, clearly aspires to pungent political satire. Its hyper-physicality and broadly drawn characters, however, render it closer to political farce.

The thriller-brand premise is smartly conceived: A thuggish splinter group has taken over the federal government, martial law has been declared, and a fugitive State Department bureaucrat (Daren Scott), armed with a stolen “enemies list,” finds himself under arrest in a tiny Ozarks town. But the threatened outside world feels like fantasy beyond the walls of the town’s one-cell police station. There, the antics of Tanya Shepke (Samantha Ginn) and how they become co-conspirators with everyone else in the story (bureaucrat Carlton Berg, a police chief and his assistant, and two Department of Homeland Security suits) outdo and out-shout anything that might be happening on the martial-lawed streets of America.

Behind bars apparently after a drunken driving bust, Tanya is one notch above hillbilly, the victim of a life offering few breaks and of a no-good husband who tried to drown her in a bathtub. But she is fearless, impetuous and prone to firing fusillades of f-bombs at anyone who pisses her off, which, naturally, is everybody. Ginn, a talented comedienne, has unfettered fun with the character, who finds herself pulled into fellow arrestee Berg’s plan to get his enemies list into the hands of someone who can help save the country. The first act is set behind bars where the conspiracy between Berg and Tanya is frantic and frankly hysterical. Kudos here go to Scott, Ginn and director Isaac Fowler.

When the Homeland Security wonks (Jake Rosko and Fred Hunting) arrive in Act Two, The North Plan’s action inside the little police station ramps up, culminating with deadly gunplay, but all of it played as if accompanied with a laugh track. There’s no telling how what happened will impact the bad guys in charge of the country or the emergence of an organized opposition, but audiences won’t care. Especially not after they’ve watched Ginn’s Tanya Shepke strut her stuff.

The North Plan runs through Sept. 9 at ion theatre’s BLKBOX space in Hillcrest. $18-$35; iontheatre.com

Opening:

The Kiss of the Spider Woman: John Kander and Fred Ebb’s acclaimed musical centers on two inmates who share stories and fantasies in a Latin American prison in order to get through the hardships of incarceration. Directed by Ray Limon, it opens Sept. 1 at the Welk Resort Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com

An American in Paris: The Tony-winning musical about an American soldier who finds romance with a French woman in the days after World War II. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it opens Sept. 5 at the Civic Theatre in Downtown. broadwaysd.com

Wild Goose Dreams: A world premiere musical about a South Korean immigrant who falls into an unexpected online romance while supporting his family back home. Written by Hansol Jung, it opens Sept. 5 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Hamlet: When the prince of Denmark’s father mysteriously dies, he sets out to find the truth and get revenge in Shakespeare’s classic play. Directed by Barry Edelstein, it runs through Sept. 10 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Pump Up the Volume: A “musical ‘90s-Palooza” where seven strangers travel back to the days of grunge and raves only to find themselves out of step. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through Sept. 10 at the Horton Grand Theatre in Downtown. sdmt.org

Daddy’s Dyin’… Who’s Got the Will?: Del Shores’ dark comedy about a greedy family that all want to get rich after the patriarch suffers a series of strokes. Directed by Jerry Pilato, it runs through Sept. 17 at the Lamplighter’s Community Theatre in La Mesa.

The Explorers Club: The San Diego premiere of Nell Benjamin’s comedy about a prestigious group of British explorers who fall into crisis when a woman is set to join the club. Directed by Robert Smyth, it runs through Sept. 24 at Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

Now playing:

Sunset Boulevard: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical about a former silent film actress and a struggling writer attempting to make it in an ever-changing Hollywood scene. Presented by Moonlight Stage Productions, it runs through Sept. 2 at AVO Playhouse in Vista. moonlightstage.com

Robin Hood!: A world premiere from playwright Ken Ludwig that gives a comic spin on the legendary British outlaw. Directed by Jessica Stone, it runs through Sept. 3 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds: Paul Zindel’s Pulitzer-winning drama about a young girl who uses her brain to escape her abusive life at home. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through Sept. 24 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com