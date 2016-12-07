Scorching sunspots

× Expand Photo courtesy of Adriana Zuniga-Williams Photography Jorge Rodriguez (left) and Bernardo Mazon in Seven Spots on the Sun

There are spots on the sun and hysteria in the air at InnerMission Productions' tiny space above Diversionary Theatre in Hillcrest. Martin Zimmerman's Seven Spots on the Sun is a boiling cauldron of human suffering, complete with tearful breakdowns and anguished cries from circling actors portraying "The Town." During a mere 90 minutes we are immersed in a savage war, its roiling aftermath and a child-killing plague.

The only relief from the torment is the presence of a hobbled town doctor (Jorge Rodriguez) who, in the tradition of magical realism storytelling, seems to have the power to heal the children. But he, too, is a broken man, and it will take more than a "Please" for him to assist the infected baby of a merciless soldier (Bernardo Mazon) responsible for the murder of the doctor's wife. Under Carla Nell's direction, Seven Spots on the Sun is unrelenting in its tension and ominousness, which is not necessarily an issue. The histrionics of some in the cast—not including Rodriguez or Mazon—are.

Seven Spots on the Sun runs through Dec. 10 at Diversionary Theatreís Black Box space in University Heights. $20-$25. innermissionproductions.org

You're invited to a Jewish wedding reception at the San Diego Repertory Theatre, but don't be deceived by appearances. The Rep's Lyceum Space may be gaily furnished and decorated for the occasion, but Todd Salovey's one-act The Dybbuk for Hannah and Sam's Wedding is more dybbuk than wedding. (A dybbuk is a malignant spirit of someone dead and hellbent on possession.) This lively but somewhat tiring one-man-show stars Ron Campbell as the titular groom Sam's Uncle Jerry. In short shrift, Unk goes from teetering toastmaster to recounter of a harrowing tale: essentially S. Ansky's play The Dybbuk, or Between Two Worlds.

Campbell portrays all characters of the play-within-a-play, and why Uncle Jerry is doing this crystallizes by the end. Salovey's script is smartly conceived, but you may be more charmed by the three klezmer musicians (led by Yale Strom, composer of this music for the show) who support Campbell on stage.

The Dybbuk for Hannah and Samís Wedding runs through Dec. 18 at the San Diego Repertory Theatre, downtown. $35-$62. sdrep.org

Opening:

The DNA New Works Series: See stripped-down performances of four new plays from up-and-coming writers at this annual showcase of new talent. It happens Dec. 9 through Dec. 11 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

The Santaland Diaries: A staged reading of David Sedaris’ one-man comedy about an unemployed actor who takes a job as a department store elf. Presented by Intrepid Theatre, it happens a Dec. 12 at the Encinitas Library Community Room.intrepidtheatre.org

The Wedding Cake: A staged reading of Judge H. Lee Sarokin’s drama about two couples whose trivial argument quickly escalates into a consequential quarrel. Directed by Jay Mower, it happens Dec. 13 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

The Wholehearted: A one-woman show about a female boxer that studies the complications and implications that women athletes often have to go through. Written and directed by Deborah Stein, it opens for six performances Dec. 14 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Now Playing:

A Chorus Line: The classic musical about a group of gypsies who audition for a Broadway show. Directed by Thomas Fitzpatrick, it runs through Dec. 11 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

The Normal Heart: Larry Kramer’s seminal work about the early days of the AIDS crisis in New York City. Presented by ion Theatre Group, it runs through Dec. 17 at the BLKBOX Theatre in Hillcrest. iontheatre.com

The Dybbuk of Hannah and Sam’s Wedding: A broken vow blurs the line between the supernatural and the real world in this musical based on S. Ansky’s classic, The Dybbuk. Featuring original music from local Klezmer musician Yale Strom, it runs through Dec. 18 at the Lyceum Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

The Fantasticks: Two fathers stage a kidnapping in hopes that their two children fall in love in this ‘60s musical. Directed by Ted Leib, it runs through Dec. 18 at Scripps Ranch Theatre. scrippsranchtheatre.org

A Nice Family Christmas: A new comedy by playwright Phil Olson about a family holiday gathering that goes awry. It runs through Dec. 12/10 at the Broadway Theatre in Vista. broadwayvista.biz

The 1940’s Radio Hour: A family-friendly musical about a quaint New York radio station that’s about to air its last broadcast of holiday music. It runs through Dec. 18 at the Patio Playhouse in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Rented Christmas: In this musical, a rich bachelor attempts to rent actors to play out something he’s always desired: a family Christmas. Directed by Robin Pollock, it runs through Dec. 18 at Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa.lamplighterslamesa.com

Miracle on 34th Street: The holiday classic about a department store Santa who claims he’s the real deal. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through Dec. 23 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

A Christmas Carol: The mean and miserly Ebenezer Scrooge gets visited by three ghosts and, well, you probably know the rest. Adapted to be a musical by Sean Murray for Cygnet Theatre, it runs through Dec. 24 at the Old Town Theatre.

Lamb’s Players Festival of Christmas: The annual musical theater performance features classic songs and is set in an 1860’s inn. It runs through Dec. 24 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

The Mystery of Love and Sex: A “Southern Gothic romantic comedy” about two teens coming to grips with their respective bodies and sexualities. Written by Bathsheba Doran, it runs through Dec. 24 at the Diversionary Theatre in Hillcrest.diversionary.org

A Snow White Christmas: The classic fairytale reimagined with music from Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson and more. Presented by San Diego Theatres and San Diego Repertory Theatre, it runs through Dec. 24 at the Lyceum Stage in the Gaslamp.sdrep.org

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Now in its 19th year, this holiday classic tells the musical tale of a green grump who plans to ruin the holidays for the townof Whoville. Directed by James Vásquez, it runs through Dec. 26 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org