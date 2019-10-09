Seamstress of Dreams

× Expand Photo by Daren Scott Cashae Monya, left, and Tamara McMillian star in “Intimate Apparel.”

New Village Arts’ production of Lynn Nottage’s “Intimate Apparel” is among the finest stagings the Carlsbad theater has accomplished in recent memory. Thoughtfully directed by Melissa Coleman-Reed and featuring a superior star turn by Tamara McMillian, this realization of Nottage’s 2003 play about an African-American seamstress clutching at love and dreams is sublime in its storytelling and engulfing in its sadness.

A creator of fine intimate wear around the turn of the 20th century, Esther (McMillian) yearns for a meaningful life of her own and one in which she may be cherished and desired like those for whom she sews. The prospect of a long-distance lover (sending letters from Panama) buoys her hopes. In Nottage’s intelligent script, very little turns out as one might expect, and Esther’s strength and heart are tested throughout. The NVA cast in this deliberately paced but literate drama also includes Cashae Monya, who brings to bright but bittersweet life part of Esther’s wayward friend, Mayme.

“Intimate Apparel” runs through October 20 at New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. $25-$36; newvillagearts.org

From the opening moment of Heather Raffo’s “Noura,” when the title character (played with arch desperation by Lameece Issaq) stands alone in the snowfall until its abrupt though unsatisfying end, this one-act drama pulsates with tension. A Chaldean Christian refugee who has left her homeland of ISIS-terrorized Iraq for a new life in Queens, New York, Noura feels herself in the psychological and emotional vise of two worlds: past and present.

In the San Diego premiere of this play at the Old Globe under the direction of Johanna McKeon, questions and platitudes predominate during a claustrophobic Christmas celebration among Noura and her husband (Mattico David), young son (Giovanni Cozic) and lifelong friend (Fajer Kaisi). The anticipation and subsequent arrival of an orphan college girl from Mosul precipitates the startling revelation of secrets and the articulation of sentiments long suppressed or festering.

For an hour-and-a-half play that takes place in a very short time window “Noura” traffics in complications, personal conflicts and identity crises enough for a work three times this length.

“Noura” runs through October 20 at the Old Globe’s Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre in Balboa Park. $30 and up; theoldglobe.org

OPENING THIS WEEK

“BAD HOMBRES/GOOD WIVES:” San Diego Rep playwright-in-residence Herbert Siguenza tapped Moliere’s “School for Wives” and the narco telenovela genre for inspiration here. The result is a satiric comedy that includes one of Siguenza’s Culture Clash co-founders, Ric Salinas, in a supporting role. It’s at the San Diego Repertory Theatre through October 27.