Searching for peace at the Old Globe and Cygnet

A production of immense emotional potency, the Old Globe’s A Thousand Splendid Suns, presented in association with American Conservatory Theater (ACT), is not to be missed. Adapted for the stage by Ursula Rani Sarma and based on the 2007 novel of the same name by Khaled Hosseini (The Kite Runner), the play explores the relationship between two Afghan women living in Kabul in the deadly years between 1979 and 2001. In spite of dehumanizing government restrictions and the unspeakable violence they are subjected to by the husband they share, they strive with all their hearts for dignity and love, while also trying to hold their family together.

Carey Perloff, ACT’s artistic director, oversees a fervent staging at the Globe that includes breathless performances by Nadine Malouf as young Laila and Denmo Ibrahim as the older Mariam. Haysam Kadri is unrelenting as the ruthless husband Rasheed. Original music directed and performed by David Coulter provides piquant backdrop to a story that is shocking in its depictions of brutality one moment and life affirming in the next.

A Thousand Splendid Suns runs through June 17 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. $30 and up; theoldglobe.org

From the top of a bridge in Rockford, Illinois., onetime legendary hip-hop emcee Sam (aka Sam I Am) awaits Fourth of July fireworks. What the veteran rapper, disdainful of his past and resigned to the lack of a future, is really doing in Nathan Alan Davis’ The Wind and the Breeze is surveying the landscape that is his life. Meanwhile, a circle of young rappers hunger for his support as they pursue their own musical destinies.

Directed at Cygnet Theatre by Rob Lutfy, The Wind and the Breeze is a promising new work from Davis, one rich with personal circumspection and enlivened by the rapping of Terrell Donnell Sledge as Sam and Demetrius Clayton as would-be protégé Shantell. Monique Gaffney, meanwhile, adds both edge and sensitivity as Sam’s knowing cop friend Ronda. To some degree, the play strains to demonstrate its gravity, and fireworks make for an easy metaphor. Still, The Wind and the Breeze has a lot to say about fate, friendship and the search for the right place to touch down.

The Wind and the Breeze runs through June 10 at Cygnet Theatre in Old Town. $38-$59; cygnettheatre.com

Opening:

The Loneliest Girl in the World: The world premiere musical charts the gay rights movement through the eyes of a young gay man who idolizes singer Anita Bryant until she turns fervently anti-gay. Written by Gordon Leary and Julia Meinwald, it opens in previews May 24 at the Diversionary Theatre in Hillcrest. diversionary.org

For Better: Billed as a “romantic comedy for the digital age,” Eric Coble’s play centers on an engaged couple who are spending most of their time together online. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it opens May 25 at the Legler Benbough Theatre in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Next to Normal: Tom Kitt’s moving musical about a suburban family who appear to have an ideal life to their neighbors, but are desperately trying to help their bipolar teenager behind closed doors. It opens May 25 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Native Gardens: The West Coast premiere of Karen Zacarías’ comedy about a Latinx couple who move into a nice D.C. neighborhood only to find their next-door neighbors aren’t as welcoming as they’d like. Directed by Edward Torres, it opens May 26 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Les Misérables: The Broadway production of the beloved musical about an ex-convict trying to outrun his past against the backdrop of 19th century France. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it opens May 29 at the San Diego Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

The Father: The West Coast premiere of Florian Zeller’s moving play about a father who may or may not be in the early stages of dementia. Directed by David Ellenstein, it opens May 30 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach.

Now Playing:

The Sisters Rosenweig: An American woman living in London is all set to throw herself a 54th birthday, but things begin to get complicated when her sisters and other sordid characters start showing up. Written by Wendy Wasserstein, it runs through May 27 at the Patio Playhouse Theatre in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

South Pacific: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical about two intercultural romances set on a Pacific island during World War II. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through May 27 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

The Little Mermaid: The musical based on the Disney film about who, for whatever reason, just wants to be part of our world. Presented by Pickwick Players, it runs through June 3 at Off Broadway Live in Santee. pickwickplayers.net

Smokey Joe’s Café: The hit Broadway musical features the songs of the iconic songwriters Leiber and Stoller, the duo behind hits such as “Charlie Brown,” “Jailhouse Rock” and “Stand By Me.” Directed by Michelle Gray, it runs through June 9 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

The Madres: When a young Argentinian woman goes missing, her mother and grandmother will stop at nothing to fight her. Based on the true story of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo in ’70s Argentina, it runs through June 10 at the MOXIE Theatre in Rolando. moxietheatre.com

Steel Magnolias: Five Louisianan women bond over love and mortality in Robert Harling’s classic play. Directed by Lynn Wolsey, it runs through June 10 at the PowPAC Community Theater in Poway. powpac.org

Avenue Q: A musical comedy about a recent college grad who moves to New York City and is surrounded by foul-mouthed puppets. Presented by New Village Arts, it runs through July 1 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org