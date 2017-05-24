Sisters charm audiences in New Village Arts’ captivating new production

× Expand Photo by Rich Soublet Milena (Sellers) Phillips (left) and Sylvia M’Lafi Thompson in Having Our Say

Sylvia M’Lafi Thompson and Milena (Sellers) Phillips captivate as centenarian siblings in New Village Arts’ production of Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years. In this 1995 play by Emily Mann about Bessie and Sadie Delany adapted from their own book, the two sisters tell stories about their long lives together that revealingly parallel the black experience in America. As Bessie (Thompson) and Sadie (Phillips) prepare a grand feast on stage in memory of their beloved father who was born a slave, they share with the audience their joys, their sorrows, their struggles for dignity and justice and, most of all, their abiding love for each other.

As the feistier Bessie, the commanding Thompson makes the more impassioned commentaries, but Phillips’ sweeter and softer Sadie is just as wise. The onstage chemistry between the two is irresistible. Melissa Coleman-Reed directs a show that is lengthy and expository, but given the two actresses’ magnetism, Melanie Chen’s sound and projections design, and Christopher Scott Murillo’s cozy set, Having Our Say feels very much like a friendly sit-down with two remarkable women.

Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years runs through June 11 at New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. $33-$36. newvillagearts.org

****

A charming trifle called The Old Man and the Old Moon winds up the 2016-17 season on the Old Globe’s main stage. This “new musical folktale” about how the moon came to be was created and is performed by the versatile PigPen Theatre Co. Using song, stage antics and puppetry, the seven troupe members bring a childlike quality to the proceedings that thankfully never becomes childish.

The play follows the titular old man (Ryan Melia), whose job it is to regularly replenish the light of the moon above, on a journey to find his wife, who has sailed off by herself in search of the adventure he has promised them without delivering. This journey takes the old man from the high seas to the innards of a great fish to a hot air balloon, all playfully suggested and enacted by the PigPen players. But the storytelling pales beside the singing and playing of instruments, of which there should be much more.

The Old Man and the Old Moon runs through June 18 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. $29 and up. oldglobe.org

Opening

The Revolutionists: Four women, including former queen Marie Antoinette, plot against extremists during the French Revolotion in Lauren Gundersen’s irreverent comedy. Directed by Jennifer Eve Thorn, it opens in previews May 25 at the MOXIE Theatre in Rolando. moxietheatre.com

The Imaginary Invalid: Molière’s funny masterpiece about a hypochondriac who wants his daughter to marry a doctor, but, naturally, she’s in love with another man. Presented by Fiasco Theatre, it opens May 27 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

The Spitfire Grill: A woman with a mysterious past attempts to redeem herself in small-town America in James Valcq’s acclaimed musical drama. Directed by Jeffrey B. Moss, it opens May 31 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org