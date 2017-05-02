Sky’s not the limit

× Expand Photo by Ken Jacques Rachael Van Wormer (left) and Caitie Grady in Silent Sky

We have astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt to thank for the knowledge that the universe is infinitely more vast than our own Milky Way galaxy. That knowledge, the scope of which transcends mere science, is every bit as significant as the discovery that the earth is round, not flat, and that it revolves around the sun rather than the opposite. Understanding the magnitude of the universe gives us perspective about our minute place in it.

Leavitt’s prodigious but all too short life (she succumbed to cancer early in her 50s) is the basis of Lauren Gunderson’s 2011 play Silent Sky, currently at Lamb’s Players Theatre under the direction of Robert Smyth. Equal parts science and sincerity, it’s an homage not only to the complex woman that was Leavitt, but to the other unheralded women who worked at the Harvard Observatory around the turn of the century. Put simply, their job was to read photographic plates and measure the brightness of stars. Not satisfied with being what was called a “computer,” the compulsively driven Leavitt took her work further, which led to her momentous discovery.

Silent Sky makes clear that Leavitt’s life, attending to and away from her research, was often an uphill battle. This constitutes the drama of the play, which otherwise is satisfied to bask in wonder. Rachael Van Wormer’s earnestness in the title role is almost otherworldly. She’s more affecting when evincing Leavitt’s vulnerability in her fractured personal life. The vitality of the story comes from Cynthia Gerber and Deborah Gilmour Smyth as Leavitt’s fellow scientists. Brian Mackey has stammering down to a science as an uncomfortable suitor, while Caitie Grady brings sweetness and light to the peripheral role of Leavitt’s sister back home in Wisconsin. A noteworthy “co-star” is Sean Fanning’s multi-functional observatory set.

An education in astrophysics isn’t essential to understanding the science of Silent Sky, for its inquiries and revelations are framed in philosophical, big-picture contexts, a technique at which the talented Gunderson is expert. That being said, Silent Sky would be more absorbing if, as regards Leavitt, it looked inward as much as it does to the heavens. Who, really, was Henrietta?

Silent Sky runs through May 28 at Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. $24-$68; lambplayers.org

Opening

Ballast: Georgette Kelly’s new play focuses on two relationships between trans and cisgender partners. Directed by Matt Morrow, it opens May 4 at the Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. diversionary.org

Picnic: William Inge’s Pulitzer-winning drama about a group of women dealing with issues of life and love in ‘50s Kansas. Presented by Oceanside Theatre Company, it opens May 5 at the Brooks Theatre in Oceanside. oceansidetheatre.org

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?: Edward Albee’s classic drama about two married couples who meet for drinks and leave forever changed. Directed by Brent Springfield, it opens May 5 at the Patio Playhouse in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Lyndon: A one-night performance of Laurence Luckinbill’s acclaimed one-man show about President Lyndon Johnson. It happens May 8 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach.

Wagner New Play Festival: Five UC San Diego students debut new works which range from comedic to dramatic. It happens from May 9 through May 20 at the Sheila & Hughes Potiker Theatre in La Jolla. theatre.ucsd.edu

Escape to Margaritaville: A resort worker falls head over heels for a tourist in this world premier musical featuring the tunes of Jimmy Buffett. Directed by Christopher Ashley, it opens May 9 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Jersey Boys: The Tony Award-winning musical about the rise of pop music hitmakers Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it opens May 9 at the San Diego Civic Theatre. broadwaysd.com

Now playing:

First Date: A musical comedy about a blind date where the two main characters’ inner issues are manifested into the patrons at the restaurant. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it opens May 7 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

Margins of Error: In this world premiere drama from Will Cooper, a revered scientist, his wife and two students attempt to break down love and deceit to a science. Presented by the Roustabouts Theatre Company, it runs through May 7 at the Lyceum Theatre in the Gaslamp. theroustabouts.org

Skeleton Crew: An autoworker finds herself torn between doing what’s best for her family and her fellow employees in this new play that takes place in Detroit during the Great Recession. Written by Dominique Morisseau, it runs through May 7 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Travels With My Aunt: Four actors play 20 different roles in this offbeat comedy about an eccentric aunt who changes the life of her stuffy nephew. Written by Graham Greene, it runs through May 7 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Heathers: A musical adaptation of the classic ‘80s movie about two high school lovers who start killing their classmates. Directed by Manny & Tony Bejarano, it runs through May 27 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.info

