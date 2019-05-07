Summer’s hottest tickets

× Expand Image courtesy of La Jolla Playhouse Ike Holter

Unlike summer movie releases—which often means big-budget, mainstream blockbusters and mindless fare—the stage can be a destination for thoughtful entertainment and some of the best productions from San Diego theaters. Here are a half-dozen to keep in mind this eventful summer:

Put Your House in Order, La Jolla Playhouse (begins previews on June 2): A first date turns harrowing in this play by Chicagoan Ike Holter, 2017 winner of the prestigious Windham-Campbell Literature Prize. Fellow Chicagoan Lili-Anne Brown will direct.

As You Like It, Old Globe Theatre (begins previews June 16): One of William Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies opens the Old Globe’s summer season on the outdoor Lowell Davies Festival Stage. Jessica Stone will direct. (Romeo and Juliet, directed by the Globe’s Barry Edelstein, will begin previews on Aug. 11.)

Rock of Ages, Cygnet Theatre (begins previews July 2): OK, not every show this summer is on the cerebral side. This popular jukebox musical by Chris D’Arienzo leans on the big hair and big sound of the ’80s, when bands like Twisted Sister, Styx and Whitesnake dominated the airwaves. For better or worse, it’s even got Night Ranger’s “Sister Christian.”

33 1/3: House of Dreams, San Diego Repertory Theatre (begins previews Aug. 1): What do iconic pop tunes like “La Bamba,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” and “Good Vibrations” have in common? This hit-filled musical tells the story of Gold Star Recording Studio co-founder Stan Ross. It was in his L.A. studio that these songs came to life.

A Weekend with Pablo Picasso, New Village Arts Theatre (begins previews Aug. 10): Anyone who caught Culture Clash co-founder Herbert Siguenza’s terrific one-man show about Picasso at the San Diego Rep in 2013 will want to catch it again, this time at Carlsbad’s New Village Arts. For those who missed the Rep engagement, this is the chance to see what all the cheering was about.

An Experiment with an Air Pump, Backyard Renaissance Theatre Co. (begins previews Aug. 8): Backyard Renaissance continues its guest residency at La Jolla Playhouse with a production of Shelagh Stephenson’s provocative play, which takes place in 1799 and 1999, and was inspired by a painting by Joseph Wright. The staging will be in the Playhouse’s Theodore & Adele Shank Theatre.

Opening:

Failure: A Love Story: Philip Dawkins’s surreal comedy is set in 1920s Chicago and centers on a group of doomed sisters and the man who falls in love with them all. Directed by Brian Rickel, it opens May 9 at the Grossmont College Theatre in El Cajon. grossmont.edu

Credible: A world premiere play based on the lives of real-life University of San Diego students and influenced by the Brett Kavanaugh hearings. Written by Lily Padilla and Alanna Bledman, it opens May 10 for four performances at the Studio Theatre at USD in Linda Vista. sandiego.edu/cas/theatre

1776: The story of the United States’ tumultuous beginnings with an all-woman cast. Presented by JCompany Youth Theatre, it opens May 11 at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre in La Jolla. sdcjc.org

The Gods of Comedy: Ken Ludwig’s comedy about two Ivy League professors who summon ancient Greek deities only to see them enjoy college life a little too much. Directed by Amanda Dehnert, it opens May 11 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Spring Awakening: The acclaimed musical, featuring music from Duncan Sheik, tells the tale of a group of teenagers discovering themselves and each other. Presented by Off Broadway Theatre Company, it opens May 11 at the Lyceum Space in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

Yoga Play: In Dipika Guha’s comedy, a newly hired CEO must deal with an escalating scandal at a popular yoga apparel company. Directed by Callie Prendiville, it opens May 11 at the MOXIE Theatre in the College Area. moxietheatre.com

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: The Broadway production of Roald Dahl’s tale of a little boy’s magical tour of a candy factory. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it opens May 14 at the San Diego Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

Pride and Prejudice: In the stage adaptation of Jane Austen’s iconic novel, the outspoken and independent Elizabeth Bennet ponders marriage with the aristocratic Mr. Darcy. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it opens in previews May 15 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com