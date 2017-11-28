Summer time in December

× Expand Photo by Kevin Berne Ariana DeBose (center) in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

It was known long before the lavish, world-premiere musical now playing at the La Jolla Playhouse that Donna Summer was a remarkable talent. Her association with the title “Queen of Disco” has deprived her from being considered a towering figure in more respected genres, such as R&B or even pop. And while Summer: The Donna Summer Musical rightfully emphasizes the “Queen” title, for the singer herself, the distinction was a double-edged sword

Summer is an expensive-looking and technologically sophisticated docu-musical constructed around the songs that defined Donna Summer. Many of them were written by Giorgio Moroder or Peter Bellotte (both of whom are portrayed in the show), or by Summer herself, who because of the singularity of her powerfully expressive voice was an underrated songwriter. This musical’s book was written by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Playhouse Director Emeritus Des McAnuff, who also directs. Though faithful to the facts of Summer’s turbulent life and career, the production feels overstuffed and relies on many of the “celebrity rise and fall” tropes so familiar in biographical musicals of this kind: the downside of fame, the struggle to find true love, balancing family and career, reliance on pills, et al. But Summer’s all-too-short life (she passed away at 63) had its share of pain and anguish, especially during her childhood church days. And while this is not glossed over, the storytelling takes a definite back seat to the music.

Three women—Storm Lever (“Duckling Donna”), Ariana DeBose (“Disco Donna”) and LaChanze (“Diva Donna”)—portray Summer during various stages of her life, and impressively deliver her songs throughout. As for those songs, some are truncated or seem out of context, but hearing them again over less than two hours, is frequently a stirring experience. Among them: “Last Dance,” “Hot Stuff,” “On the Radio,” “Bad Girls,” “MacArthur Park” (performed in a spine-tingling sequence), “Dim All the Light,” “She Works Hard for the Money” and, ‘natch, “Love to Love You Baby.” Choreography by Sergio Trujillo and a band conducted by Victoria Theodore add sizzle to the production, but overall, Summer is best appreciated as a nostalgic concert.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical runs through Dec. 24 at La Jolla Playhouse’s Mandell Weiss Theatre, UCSD. $58 and up; lajollaplayhouse.org

Opening:

A Christmas Carol: Another musical staging of the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and all those ghosts. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it opens Nov. 29 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Bus Stop: Five weary travelers find love, friendship and meaning when they’re forced to spend the night in a Kansas roadside diner. Presented by Grossmont College Theatre, it opens Nov. 30 at the Stagehouse Theatre in El Cajon. grossmont.edu

The Rented Christmas: Tired of being alone during the holidays, a businessman rents a family for Christmas and hijinks ensue. It opens Nov. 30 at the Broadway Vista Theatre in Vista. broadwayvista.biz

A Christmas Story: A musical adaptation of the classic movie about a boy who just wants a BB gun despite the fact that he’ll shoot his eye out. Presented by the Pickwick Players, it opens Dec. 1 at Off Broadway Live in Santee. pickwickplayers.net

Cinderella: The Tony-winning Rodgers and Hammerstein production of the classic fairy tale includes hits such as “In My Own Little Corner” and “Impossible/It’s Possible.” Presented by Broadway San Diego, it opens Dec. 1 for five performances at the San Diego Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

Lamb’s Festival of Christmas: This annual production features a new, holiday-themed story titled North of Normal: A Fargo Christmas. Written and directed by Kerry Meads, it opens Dec. 1 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

She Kills Monsters: In Qui Nguyen’s comedy, a young woman picks up fantasy role-playing games after the death of her sister. Presented by UC San Diego Theatre, it opens Dec. 6 at the Theodore and Adele Shank Theatre in La Jolla. theatre.ucsd.edu