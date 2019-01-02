Take a chance on ‘Mamma Mia!’

× Expand Photo courtesy of Welk Resorts Theatre Mamma Mia!

The new year marks exactly two decades since Mamma Mia!—the stage musical featuring the sugary pop songs of the Swedish group ABBA—debuted in London’s West End. The show, with a book by Catherine Johnson, would go on to mega-success, including a 14-year run on Broadway, a feature film adaptation and a sequel film that was kind of a prequel (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again). Taken as complete camp, Mamma Mia! is amusing, even hummable. Taken seriously, it’s… well, who takes it seriously?

Welk Resorts Theatre does, and with good reason. Its production of Mamma Mia! is winding up a mammoth six-month run in Escondido. In fact, it opened only a couple of months after Moonlight Stage Productions in Carlsbad presented its own Mamma Mia!

This show obviously has staying power.

The Welk staging includes a cast of 17 actors, a five-piece band in the pit and more than enough outrageousness to sustain its nearly two-and-a-half hour running time. Ironically, the most outrageous moments come after the story ends: The three-song encore concert by Donna and the Dynamos (Natalie Nucci, Nancy Snow Carr and Barbara Schoenhofer) has the entire cavorting cast clad in what could only be described as the best and the worst of ’70s couture.

Besides Nucci (the mamma of Mamma Mia!), Snow Carr and Schoenhofer, the ensemble features the versatile David S. Humphrey as one of the three men invited to the wedding of Donna’s daughter, Sophie. One of those men, she suspects, is her biological father. (Lance Arthur Smith and Mike Bradford are likable as the other two maybe-dads. All three sing better than Pierce Brosnan from the Mamma Mia! movies. Shudder.) The real star of the Welk production, however, is young Olivia Hodson as Sophie. Not only is she a competent actress and a nimble dancer, but she’s also a very promising vocalist.

The roll call of ABBA tunes needs no elucidation. Suffice it to say that some, like “Take a Chance on Me,” function acceptably in context with the narrative. Others, such as “Super Trouper” or even “Dancing Queen,” are there just to escort ABBA fans giddily down Memory Lane. There are plenty of people willing to be escorted down that lane time and again, but even for those who aren’t, or are just curious, rest assured that Mamma Mia! won’t be gone for long.

Mamma Mia! runs through Feb. 24 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. $59; welkresorts.com

Opening:

Final Draft New Play Festival: The three-day event combines craft beer from Bagby Beer Company with three new productions from local playwrights. It happens Jan. 4 through Jan. 6. $5-$20 at the at New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

The Quote: A Fringe Fest encore presentation of Michael Shantz’s fictionalized drama about the Gary Hart scandal of 1987. Presented by The Poolhouse Project, it happens Jan. 5 at San Diego Writers Ink in Point Loma. sandiegowriters.org

King Lear: An open reading of the Shakespeare classic about the famous king who infamously divides his land up between his daughters. Presented by the San Diego Shakespeare Society, it happens Jan. 8 at the Veteran’s Museum and Memorial Center in Balboa Park. sandiegoshakespearesociety.org

Moon Over Buffalo: This wacky comedy from Ken Ludwig centers on two washed-up actors who just might get a break when they hear Frank Capra is coming to town to see their play. Directed by Matthew Wiener, it opens Jan. 9 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Now playing:

A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play: The holiday classic about Ebenezer Scrooge and three Christmas ghosts gets the staged radio treatment. Presented by Oceanside Theatre Company, it runs through Dec. 23 at the Brooks Theatre in Oceanside. oceansidetheatre.org

Miss Bennett: The San Diego premiere of this sequel to Pride and Prejudice is set during Christmas and sees bookish middle sister Mary serving as the protagonist. Written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, it runs through Dec. 23 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Now in its 21st year, this holiday classic tells the musical tale of a green grump who plans to ruin the holidays for the town of Whoville. Directed by James Vásquez, it runs through Dec. 29 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Always… Patsy Cline: The musical story of the legendary country singer and her unlikely friendship with a fan named Louise Segar. Written by Ted Swindley, it runs through Dec. 30 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

A Christmas Carol: The mean and miserly Ebenezer Scrooge gets visited by three ghosts and, well, you probably know the rest. Adapted to be a musical by Sean Murray for Cygnet Theatre, it runs through Dec. 30 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

The Year to Come: Playwright Lindsey Ferrentino’s world premiere play unfolds backward and centers on a family get-together in Florida for New Year’s Eve. Directed by Anne Kauffman, it runs through Dec. 30. at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Clint Black’s Looking for Christmas: The holiday-themed world premiere musical about an Afghanistan veteran who returns home during the holidays. Featuring music from country singer Clint Black, it runs through Dec. 31 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Mamma Mia!: A young woman searches for her real father in the days leading up to her wedding, all set to the pop anthems of ABBA. It runs through Feb. 24 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre