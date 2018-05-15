Oceanside Theatre Company takes on the genius and ego of Mark Rothko

× Expand Photo by Ken Jacques Red

Artistic temperament, thy name is Rothko. That’s Mark Rothko, the fiery abstract expressionist who is the alpha dog in John Logan’s brilliant, Tony Award-winning play Red. Subject to all his pontifications, tantrums, insecurities and verbal abuse is a new young assistant named Ken, an aspiring artist eager to learn from the downright ornery and dismissive master who has no intention of playing mentor. The tension of this relationship and what each man ultimately learns from the other coalesces in a cerebral but urgent 90 minutes.

Four years after Red was last seen locally, in a dynamic production at the San Diego Repertory Theatre, a worthy staging of its own is happening at the Brooks Theater in downtown Oceanside. Directing for the Oceanside Theatre Company is Kevin Hafso-Koppman. His actors are Robert May as Rothko and Luke Monday as Ken. Both are more than up to the challenge of Logan’s biting and articulate script.

The action takes place in Rothko’s studio, circa the 1950s, in New York’s Bowery. Rothko works in a converted gymnasium where no natural light is admitted, because the great artist can’t control such light. He soon discovers that he can’t control his assistant either, who challenges Rothko’s arrogance and pretentiousness with the simple question “Do you have to keep telling people what art is?” before really unloading on the egoist later (of course, to little avail). The quietly intense Monday credibly conveys Ken’s transformation. May’s Rothko is less unhinged than that of John Vickery in the San Diego Rep’s Red, but he’s just as domineering and dismissive. However, his character’s evolution is less transparent than Monday’s, just as the play prescribes.

At the Brooks Theater, Carol Naegele’s scenic design is suitably bohemian, and the artwork painting by Zachary Elliott is a shadowy blood red. The acoustics in the theater are problematic, however. The actors can be heard all right, but when Rothko’s phonograph isn’t playing one of his favorite classical pieces, a distracting humming is audible beneath the exchanges between May and Monday. At least it was during a recent matinee performance. So rich with both cultural and psychological expression is Logan’s script that no unwarranted noise should intrude.

Red runs through May 20 at the Brooks Theater in Oceanside. $15-$19; oceansidetheatre.org

Opening:

The Wind and the Breeze: A young hip-hop MC is challenged to a battle by his closest mentees in this world premiere play from Nathan Alan Davis. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it opens in previews May 16 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

The Secret Garden: Based on Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic book, this play tells the story of a lonely orphan who discovers an abandoned garden filled with magic and mystery. Presented by North Coast Repertory Theatre, it opens May 17 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastreptheatreschool.org

Avenue Q: A musical comedy about a recent college grad who moves to New York City and is surrounded by foul-mouthed puppets. Presented by New Village Arts, it opens in previews May 18 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

The Little Mermaid: The musical based on the Disney film about a mermaid who, for whatever reason, just wants to be part of our world. Presented by Pickwick Players, it opens May 18 at Off Broadway Live in Santee. pickwickplayers.net

Now Playing:

The Kitchen Witches: Two archenemies begin hosting a cable-access cooking show and quickly find their insulting banter is a hit with audiences. Written by Caroline Smith, it runs through May 20 at the Broadway Theatre in Vista. broadwayvista.biz

Noises Off: Michael Frayn’s classic play-within-a-play that exposes the inner workings of a theatre troupe as they hilariously attempt to perform a production of Nothing On. It runs through May 20 at Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

Red: John Logan’s drama about abstract expressionist Mark Rothko as he prepares a new piece commissioned for the Four Seasons Restaurant in New York City. Presented by Oceanside Theatre Company, it runs through May 20 at the Brooks Theatre in Oceanside. oceansidetheatre.com

The Sisters Rosenweig: An American woman living in London is all set to throw herself a 54th birthday, but things begin to get complicated when her sisters and other sordid characters start showing up. Written by Wendy Wasserstein, it runs through May 27 at the Patio Playhouse Theatre in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

South Pacific: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical about two intercultural romances set on a Pacific island during World War II. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through May 27 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

Smokey Joe’s Café: The hit Broadway musical features the songs of the iconic songwriters Leiber and Stoller, the duo behind hits such as “Charlie Brown,” “Jailhouse Rock” and “Stand By Me.” Directed by Michelle Gray, it runs through June 9 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

The Madres: When a young Argentinian woman goes missing, her mother and grandmother will stop at nothing to fight her. Based on the true story of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo in ’70s Argentina, it runs through June 10 at the MOXIE Theatre in Rolando. moxietheatre.com

Steel Magnolias: Five Louisianan women bond over love and mortality in Robert Harling’s classic play. Directed by Lynn Wolsey, it runs through June 10 at the PowPAC Community Theater in Poway. powpac.org

A Thousand Splendid Suns: The So-Cal premiere of Ursula Rani Sarma stage adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s novel about three generations of Afghan women. Directed by Carey Perloff, it runs through June 17 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org