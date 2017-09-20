The ballad of Benny, Joon, Roz and Ray

× Expand Photo by Jim Cox Hannah Elless and Bryce Pinkham in Benny & Joon

Benny & Joon, the 1993 cult film, was quirky and sweet. Benny & Joon, the world-premiere musical at the Old Globe Theatre directed by Jack Cummings III, is also quirky and sweet. So it follows that audiences who enjoyed the movie—the star of which was neither Benny (Aidan Quinn) nor Joon (Mary Stuart Masterson), but Johnny Depp as the quirky Sam—will also like the musical (written by Kirsten Guenther, Nolan Gasser and Mindi Dickstein), which is also heisted by Bryce Pinkham as the quirky Sam.

The story of siblings Benny and Joon, and Sam, the stranger who changes their lives, thrives on charm and even cuteness, but both the film and the musical address serious underlying issues including schizophrenia, grief and fear of love, to name the most salient. In addition to Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder on Broadway), who has a magnetic, Chaplin-esque quality ideally suited to the role of Sam, Andrew Samonsky and Hannah Elless are sympathetic and more than up to the demands of the show’s modest but melodic score. The upshot is a musical fairytale with a few dark corners on the road to happily ever after.

Benny and Joon runs through Oct. 22 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. $36 and up; theoldglobe.org

• • •

Karen Hartman’s Roz & Ray is a sensitive love story, albeit a love story buried beneath medical jargon and the repeated flogging of the system that forces doctors into untenable positions and feeds a greedy pharmaceuticals community.

Roz (Carla Harting) is a committed doctor specializing in treating hemophiliac children, while Ray (Steven Lone) is the divorced father of two such children. In a story that stretches from 1978 to the early ‘90s, they are initially brought together in Hartman’s play via their doctor/patient relationship, but then another, more intimate relationship begins to form between Roz and Ray. The whole thing is further complicated by a terrible blood-contamination crisis brought on by the AIDS epidemic. This intense and thoughtful play, directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, starts off very slowly, but gains emotional momentum as its circumstances, based on true events, tragically unfolds.

Roz & Ray runs through Oct. 1 at the Lyceum Space in Horton Plaza, downtown. $38-$65; sdrep.org

Opening:

Father Comes Home from the Wars, Parts 1, 2 & 3: Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer finalist play that uses music, poetry and modern slang to tell the story of a slave trying to earn his freedom by fighting for the Confederacy in the Civil War. Presented by Intrepid Theatre Company, it opens Sept. 21 at the Horton Grand Theatre in Downtown.

Billy Elliot: Based on the charming film, this Elton John-scored musical is about a British boy who drops boxing to pursue his dreams of becoming a ballet dancer. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it opens Sept. 22 at the Spreckels Theatre in Downtown. sdmt.org

Now playing:

The Explorers Club: The San Diego premiere of Nell Benjamin’s comedy about a prestigious group of British explorers who fall into crisis when a woman is set to join the club. Directed by Robert Smyth, it runs through Sept. 24 at Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds: Paul Zindel’s Pulitzer-winning drama about a young girl who uses her brain to escape her abusive life at home. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through Sept. 24 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

The Little Mermaid: Disney’s Broadway production of the classic film about a mermaid who wants more than her life under the sea. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it runs through Sept. 24 at the Civic Theatre in Downtown. broadwaysd.com

In the Heights: A fun and funny musical set in the New York neighborhood of Washington Heights. Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), it runs through Sept. 30 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. moonlightstage.com

Roz & Ray: Set in San Diego, this new play tells the tale of a single father who falls in love with a doctor who is seemingly offering a miracle cure for the man’s sick sons. Written by Karen Hartman, it runs through Oct. 1 at the Lyceum Theatre in Downtown. sdrep.org

Wild Goose Dreams: A world premiere musical about a South Korean immigrant who falls into an unexpected online romance while supporting his family back home. Written by Hansol Jung, it runs through Oct. 1 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Last of the Red Hot Lovers: In Neil Simon’s classic play, a boring middle-aged man tries to join the sexual revolution of the late ‘60s. Directed by Christopher Williams, it runs through Oct. 8 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Accomplice: Rupert Holmes’ comedic mystery is set at an English retreat for the affluent where all seems well until someone ends up dead. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it runs through Oct. 10 at the Legler Benbough Theatre in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

A Piece of My Heart: The story of six women dealing with coming home after experiencing the horrors of the Vietnam War. Based on the book by Keith Walker, it runs through Oct. 14 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

Little Shop of Horrors: The classic comedic musical about a nerdy flower shop employee who develops a bizarre relationship with a talking carnivorous plant. Directed by Shirley Johnston, it runs through Oct. 15 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Homos, or Everyone in America: A young New York couple tries to navigate the complexities of being in a relationship in Jordan Seavey’s creative play. Directed by Matt M. Morrow, it runs through Oct. 15 at the Diversionary Theatre in University Heights.

American Hero: A comedy about three subway sandwich makers who become unlikely blue-collar heroes at the mall where they work. Written by Bess Wohl, it runs through Oct. 15 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad.

Benny & Joon: A world premiere musical based on the ‘90s rom-com about two eccentrics falling in love despite the disapproval of a caretaker sibling. Directed by Jack Cummings III, it runs through Oct. 22 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Ironbound: A Polish immigrant and factory worker struggles to find love and acceptance in Martyna Mayok’s poignant comedy. Directed by Jennifer Eve Thorn, it runs through Oct. 22 at the MOXIE Theatre in El Cajon. moxietheatre.com

The Kiss of the Spider Woman: John Kander and Fred Ebb’s acclaimed musical centers on two inmates who share stories and fantasies in a Latin American prison in order to get through the hardships of incarceration. Directed by Ray Limon, it runs through Oct. 22 at the Welk Resort Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com