The best theatre of 2018

× Expand Photo courtesy of Simpatika Cardboard Piano

The most hyped, and probably the most impressive, production of the year was back in January when the national tour stop of Hamilton came to town. Still, locally produced and staged dramas and musicals shone brightly in 2018 as well, with many of them addressing vital and sensitive issues. Here are my picks for the best of 2018.

A Thousand Splendid Suns, Old Globe Theatre: Discomfiting in its brutality yet breathless in its beauty, the stage adaptation (by Ursula Rani Sarma) of Khaled Hosseini’s 2007 novel could not have been more impactful. The two leads, Nadine Malouf and Denmo Ibrahim, delivered striking performances as two Afghan women trying to survive and striving for freedom in Kabul at its most repressive period (the years between 1979 and 2001). Directed by Carey Perloff, the play also featured original music by David Coulter, who contributed another layer of artistry to a remarkable production.

Cloud Tectonics, New Village Arts Theatre: Teatro Pueblo Nuevo, New Village’s bicultural outreach initiative, mounted its first mainstage production with this emotionally rich interpretation of Jose Rivera’s dreamlike 1995 play. Cloud Tectonics was challenging in its non-linear perceptions of both time and love, but still managed to transport audiences to an L.A. that was at first grim, then pulsating with possibilities. NVA’s associate artistic director Nadia Guevara starred in this sensual outing directed by Herbert Siguenza.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cygnet Theatre The Last Wife

The Last Wife, Cygnet Theatre: The last wife referenced in the title is Katherine Parr, wife number six in King Henry VIII’s marital history. As written for the stage by Kate Hennig and powerfully portrayed by Allison Spratt Pearce, Katherine challenges not only her boorish and bullying king (Manny Fernandes), but the impenetrability of the monarchy. She also exudes and indulges a sexuality that adds heat to a production that was anything but a staid historical drama.

Cardboard Piano, Diversionary Theatre: Shocking moments of violence can sometimes unnerve audience members, but probably not at Diversionary Theatre, which consistently stages uncompromising works. Hansol Jung’s Cardboard Piano, which had its West Coast premiere at the University Heights theater, was no exception. A love story couched in the turmoil of Uganda at the turn of the new millennium, this was a production that epitomized intensity. The committed cast included Kate Rose Reynolds, Andrea Agosto, John Wells III and Wrekless Watson.

Once, Lamb’s Players Theatre: How could such an overly sentimental movie become such a joyous theater experience? The answer rang out loud and clear in Coronado during Lamb’s Players Theatre’s loving presentation of Once. As the story’s lovers, Caitie Grady and Michael Cusimano spoke their heart’s best with music (Grady on keyboards, Cusimano on guitar), and were backed by a talented ensemble of actor/musicians who turned the goings-on into a foot-tapping, Irish-inflected concert.

Seize the King, La Jolla Playhouse: Will Power, the playwright known as the pioneer of hip-hop theater, dared to reimagine Shakespeare’s timeless Richard III in streetwise, frequently profane vernacular. The essence of Richard’s depraved ambition, however, was not sacrificed in the name of artistic license, which made this Playhouse world premiere a treat for academics and pop culturalists alike.

Fun Home, San Diego Repertory Theatre: A graphic novel by Alison Bechdel was the inspiration for this reflective musical and was the highlight of a very good season at the San Diego Rep. As the grown Bechdel, Amanda Naughton recounted the life-changing moments of her discovering her sexual identity while also learning the truth about her closeted father (Jim Stanek). What could have been self-conscious instead resonated as honest and vulnerable.

The Madres, Moxie Theatre: One of four American companies rolling out the world premiere of the Alison Walker play, Moxie Theatre honored the madres of the sons and daughters kidnapped or killed by the Argentine dictatorship circa 1976-’83. A sense of desperation and claustrophobia prevailed in the storytelling, all of it occurring in the Buenos Aires apartment of a madre named Josefina (Maria Gonzalez).

× Expand Photo by Daren Scott The Madres

The Father, North Coast Repertory Theatre: North Coast Rep. relies heavily on comedies and safer dramas, but I give them credit for effectively presenting Florian Zeller’s anguished play about a father slipping further and further into Alzheimer’s disease. None of that would have been possible without the taut direction by David Ellenstein and a superior performance from James Sutorius as the 81-year-old Andre.

A Jewish Joke, The Roustabouts Theatre Co.: The year’s finest solo show featured Roustabouts Theatre Co. co-founder Phil Johnson as screenwriter Bernie Lutz, who was torn between his dreams of a Hollywood hit and his conscience (the House Un-American Activities Committee is pressuring Bernie to inform on his partner). In 90 sweat-inducing minutes, Johnson created a painfully sympathetic character who, even amid his torment, managed to crack a few jokes.

Honorable Mention: San Diego Repertory Theatre’s A Doll’s House, Part 2; the Old Globe Theater’s The Wanderers; La Jolla Playhouse’s What Happens Next (with Cornerstone Theatre Co.); Diversionary Theatre’s The Loneliest Girl in the World.