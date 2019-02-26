The dark secrets of ‘Gabriel’

× Expand Photo by Aaron Rumley Gabriel

Germany’s only occupation of the British Isles during World War II was of the Channel Islands, which included Guernsey off the coast of Normandy. That’s the setting for Moira Buffini’s Gabriel, a tense drama shrouded in mystery and dark secrets.

It’s 1943 and Jeanne Becquet (Jessica John), her young daughter Estelle (Catalina Zelles), her daughter-in-law Lily (Lilli Passero) and a housekeeper (Annabella Price) have been turned out of their home by the occupying Germans and forced to live in digs where the power is out half the time. Jeanne is contemptuous of the occupiers but deft and pragmatic as she works the black market while keeping a predatory and pompous German major named Von Pfunz (Richard Baird) on a string.

Then into their lives comes a stranger, a body, barely alive, washed up on the shore. Lily and Estelle nurse the handsome young man back to health, but he has amnesia. Estelle calls him “Gabriel,” and the name sticks. But who is he really? A missing German SS officer? A wayward Englishman with a terminal disease? A manifestation of Jeanne’s missing son? Or is he an otherworldly angel befitting his name? It’s an open question and the catalyst for the play’s intrigue, intensity and raw emotion.

Christopher Williams directs North Coast Repertory Theatre’s West Coast premiere of Gabriel, which debuted way back in 1997. This is an anxious, suspenseful production, if at times glacially paced. Each major character requires considerable time to reveal him or herself, and in the case of the mysterious Gabriel (Alan Littlehales), the question of whether there ever will be answers looms throughout.

There’s no question about the depth of the principal performances. Both John and Baird are first-rate, bringing to the fore the ambiguity and inscrutability of the complicated relationship between Jeanne and Von Pfunz. Passero, a newcomer to the North Coast Rep stage and a former finalist on NBC’s The Voice, balances strength and vulnerability as Lily. She’s drawn to Gabriel as if in a magical dream, while as a Jewish woman is afraid for her very life in the presence of the Germans.

Though over two and a half hours in length, Gabriel is riveting and, from a historical perspective, haunting as well.

Gabriel runs through March 17 at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. $42-$53; northcoastrep.org

Opening:

bare: a pop opera: A lavish musical about two young boys who develop a secret relationship at a Catholic boarding school. Directed and choreographed by Michael Mizerany, it opens for three performances March 1 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Dancing Lessons: A young man with Asperger’s develops an unlikely connection with an injured Broadway dancer after seeking lessons. Written by Mark St. Germain and presented by Oceanside Theatre Company, it opens March 1 at The Brooks Theatre in Oceanside. oceansidetheatre.org

10 Out of 12: Anne Washburn’s brutally honest comedy about the pitfalls and shenanigans that often happen backstage during a technical theatre rehearsal. Directed by Keith Anderson, it opens March 1 at Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa.

Chaps!: In WWII-era London, a crew of BBC workers must fill in for a group of cowboy singers when they don’t show up. Written by Jahnna Beecham & Malcolm Hillgartner, it opens March 5 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

Men are From Mars, Women are From Venus, Live!: Ryan Drummond’s one-man show based on the John Gray’s bestselling relationship advice book. It happens March 5 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. lambsplayers.org

Angels in America: Millennium Approaches: Tony Kushner’s modern classic about a group of New Yorkers dealing with life and death decisions in the midst of the ’80s AIDS crisis. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it opens in previews March 6 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Now Playing:

The Misanthrope: Molière’s 17th Century classic about a young man who must navigate high society in order to find his place in the world. Presented by the UC San Diego graduate theatre program, it runs through March 2 at the Theodore and Adele Shank Theatre in La Jolla. theatre.ucsd.edu

Aladdin: The Disney musical production of the classic tale of a young boy who finds a magic lamp with a wisecracking genie. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it runs through March 3 the San Diego Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

Crazy For You: In George and Ira Gershwin’s classic musical, a New York banker is sent to foreclose on a run-down Nevada theater only to fall for the owner’s daughter. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through March 3 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

Familiar: A Zimbabwean-American family is upended when their daughter insists on having a traditional African wedding. Written by Tony-nominated playwright Danai Gurira, it runs through March 3 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

The Hour of Great Mercy: In Miranda Rose Hall’s world premiere play, a gay Jesuit priest leaves the church and travels to Alaska in hopes of reconciling with his estranged brother. Directed by Rosina Reynolds, it runs through March 3 at the Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. diversionary.org

The Wedding Singer: The stage adaptation of the film about a ’80s wedding singer who falls in love with an engaged woman. Presented by OB Theatre Co., it runs through March 3 at the OB Playhouse in Ocean Beach. obtheatrecompany.com

Smokey Joe’s Café: The hit Broadway musical features the songs of the iconic songwriters Leiber and Stoller, the duo behind hits such as “Charlie Brown,” “Jailhouse Rock” and “Stand By Me.” Directed by Tony Houck, it runs through March 10 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Gabriel: Four women attempt to protect a mysterious stranger after finding him washed ashore on an island under Nazi occupation. Written by Moira Buffini, it runs through March 17 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Tiny Beautiful Things: The West Coast premiere of Nia Vardalos’ (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) play that follows the complicated life of an advice columnist and the many readers she advises. Based on the book by Cheryl Strayed, it runs through March 17 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Diana: The world premiere musical tells the story of Princess Diana from her humble beginnings as a kindergarten teacher to her death in 1997. Written by Joe DiPietro and David Bryan, it runs through April 7 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org