The importance of ‘South Pacific’

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego Musical Theatre South Pacific

Underlying the boisterous good time that is the World War II musical South Pacific is the anti-racism subtext that ensures the relevance of this Broadway warhorse written by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. It’s still jarring when, near the end of Act One, Ensign Nellie Forbush, who has been daring up until this moment, refers with extreme prejudice to her lover’s first wife as having been “colored.” It remains sad that Marine Lieutenant Cable decides he can’t wed the Tonkinese woman he loves because of what his family would think. And with all the iconic songs of South Pacific’s score, including “Some Enchanted Evening,” “Younger Than Springtime” and “Bali Hai,” there’s still the brief one indicting racial prejudice (“You’ve Got To Be Carefully Taught”).

All this being said, South Pacific is not a preachy show. Audiences like those found at the Horton Grand Theatre downtown continue to be moved by its two love stories and roused by its island-happy dancing and hi jinks. San Diego Musical Theatre’s production directed by Kristen Chandler is true to both the thoughtful and the diverting sides of this work, which is based on James Michener’s Tales of the South Pacific. The orchestration of Don LeMaster fully embodies every swelling melody of South Pacific’s ballads while setting just the right pace for its jauntier moments. Among the cast of more than 20, Carolyn Agan shines brightest when her “little hick” from Little Rock is proclaiming herself “A Cockeyed Optimist” or trying to “Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair.” Her expression of Nellie’s ambiguity of conscience is less credible. Robert J. Townsend has the pipes for the romantic Frenchman Emile de Becque, whom Nellie loves. Still, whether it’s fair to mention or not, Townsend will make no one forget Ezio Pinza (the original Emile on Broadway) or Brian Stokes Mitchell, who was stunning in a 2006 Carnegie Hall concert version of South Pacific.

The featured comic players, Agustine Welles as Seabee Luther Billis and Gigi Coddington as island maven Bloody Mary, entertain mightily, especially Welles in drag during the strutting “Honey Bun.”

South Pacific may seem old-fashioned today, but those who see it, whether for the first time or for the fifth, should heed its still crucial lessons.

South Pacific runs through May 27 at the Horton Grand Theatre, downtown. $30-$70; sdmt.org

Opening:

The Kitchen Witches: Two archenemies begin hosting a cable-access cooking show and quickly find their insulting banter is a hit with audiences. Written by Caroline Smith, it opens May 3 at the Broadway Theatre in Vista. broadwayvista.biz

Passage Into Fear: This thriller is set during World War I and is based on the Hitchcock classic The Lady Vanishes. Presented by the North County Players, it opens May 3 at the Veterans Museum in Balboa Park. northcountyplayers.org

Hairspray: The hit musical about a social outcast who becomes an overnight sensation after going on a ’60s dance show. Presented by JCompany Youth Theatre, it opens for six performances on May 5 at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre in La Jolla. sdcjc.org

Red: John Logan’s drama about abstract expressionist Mark Rothko as he prepares a new piece commissioned for the Four Seasons Restaurant in New York City. Presented by Oceanside Theatre Company, it opens May 4 at the Brooks Theatre in Oceanside. oceansidetheatre.com

The Sisters Rosenweig: An American woman living in London is all set to throw herself a 54th birthday, but things begin to get complicated when her sisters and other sordid characters start showing up. Written by Wendy Wasserstein, it opens May 4 at the Patio Playhouse Theatre in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Smokey Joe’s Café: The hit Broadway musical features the songs of the iconic songwriters Leiber and Stoller, the duo behind hits such as “Charlie Brown,” “Jailhouse Rock” and “Stand By Me.” Directed by Michelle Gray, it opens May 4 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

5 Minute Short Play Festival: The annual fest includes nearly a dozen short plays ranging from comedy to drama. It happens May 7 at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theater at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center. sdcjc.org

Wagner New Play Festival: Four world premiere plays and a series of one-acts from UC San Diego MFA playwrights. It opens May 8 at the Theodore and Adele Shank Theatre in La Jolla. theatre.ucsd.edu

Now Playing:

Buried Child: In Sam Shepard’s macabre drama, Vince brings his girlfriend back to his parents’ Illinois farm to meet his parents, but things quickly get weird. Presetned by the Mesa College Theatre Company, it runs through May 6 at the Apolliad Theatre at Mesa College in Clairemont. sdmesa.edu

Pinkalicious: A family-friendly musical about a girl named Pinkalicious who turns pink after eating too many pink cupcakes. Sensing a theme? Presented by Kelrick Productions, it runs through May 6 at the Lyceum Theatre in the Gaslamp. kelrikproductions.org

The Wanderers: Anna Zeigler’s world premiere drama about two seemingly different couples whose lives are mysteriously connected. Directed by Barry Edelstein, it runs through May 6 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

How the Other Half Loves: Sir Alan Ayckbourn biting comedy about three couples whose lives are about to get a whole lot closer. Directed by Geoffrey Sherman, it runs through May 13 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Peter and the Starcatcher: Rick Elice’s musical that recount the origin story of Peter Pan and most of the other characters that live in Neverland. Directed by Raylene J. Wall, it runs through May 13 at the Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Noises Off: Michael Frayn’s classic play-within-a-play that exposes the inner workings of a theatre troupe as they hilariously attempt to perform a production of Nothing On. It runs through May 20 at Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

South Pacific: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical about two intercultural romances set on a Pacific island during World War II. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through May 27 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org