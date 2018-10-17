The power of ‘Persuasion’

× Expand Photo by Ken Jacques Persuasion

The opening night of Lamb’s Players Theatre’s production of Persuasion began with an earnest pre-show explanation from director Robert Smyth about the context and significance—socially and academically—of Jane Austen’s last novel, published four years after her death. Smyth’s mini-lecture—essentially reproduced inside the program along with a detailed roster of the Regency romance’s interweaving families—suggests that the audience might either become confused or fail to recognize the import of Anne Elliot, Persuasion’s free-thinking heroine.

But Persuasion is not that obtuse. While Anne is a complex character, the drama that surrounds her, both in Austen’s novel and in this musical adaptation by Harold Taw and Chris Jeffries, is a straightforward one: Will she reunite after eight years with the suitor she was forced to turn away?

As a musical, Taw and Jeffries’ show takes full advantage of the mannerisms, traditions and class distinctions of early 1800s southwest England. Songs spring from the stiff upper lips of the romantic leads, of course, but the jealousies and eccentricities of the tale’s other characters are also mined for pleasant, mostly expository musical numbers. While Persuasion’s tension encircles Anne (Allison Spratt Pearce) and the dashing Captain Wentworth (David S. Humphrey), it’s the comic relief provided by the gossips and social climbers in their periphery that keep solemnity at bay.

The beautifully voiced Spratt Pearce is enjoying an extraordinary year, having already given superb performances in Cygnet Theatre’s The Last Wife and Diversionary’s The Loneliest Girl in the World. Her melancholy Anne is sympathetic but strong, and when she at last is able to smile in the arms of the captain, the smile is contagious. Humphrey is stalwart and sincere as Wentworth, residing though he does in a rather stiff character. The supporting turns are delightful and include Linda Libby, Megan Carmichael and Omri Schein, all of whom play multiple roles. Schein in drag recalls Peter Sellers at his The Mouse That Roared best.

As expected, the costumes designed by Jeanne Reith are exquisite, and the musical accompaniment by an ensemble under the direction of Patrick Marion is lush.

Persuasion runs through Nov. 18 at Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. $28-$78; lambsplayers.org

Opening:

Holmes & Watson: Jeffrey Hatcher’s original mystery where three men are claiming to be the famous Sherlock Holmes, and Dr. Watson is called in to solve the mystery. Directed by David Ellenstein, it opens in previews Oct. 17 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Hold These Truths: A one-time performance of Jeanne Sakata’s play about a man fighting back against the U.S. decision to incarcerate Japanese-Americans during World War II. Part of the Old Globe’s inaugural New Voices in the Community series, it happens Oct. 20 at the Mira Mesa Public Library. sandiego.librarymarket.com

The Hunchback of Notre Dame: The Disney musical version of Victor Hugo’s tale of a disfigured belltower worker who makes friends with a nomad woman. Presented by JCompany Youth Theatre, it opens Oct. 20 at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre in La Jolla. sdcjc.org

Julius Caesar: The University of San Diego’s Shiley Graduate Theatre Program will perform in this production of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy about the famous Roman general turned emperor. Directed by Allegra Libonati, it opens Oct. 20 at the Old Globe Theatre’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Now Playing:

Deathtrap: Ira Levin’s classic thriller about a struggling writer who tries to finagle a script from a promising young playwright. Presented by Oceanside Theatre Company, it runs through Oct. 21 at the Brookes Theatre in Oceanside. oceansidetheatre.org

The Heart of Rock & Roll: The world premiere musical—featuring the hits of Huey Lewis and the News—tells the story of Bobby, a blue-collar Chicagoan who reluctantly gives up his dreams of rock stardom to make it in corporate America. It runs through Oct. 21 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Hundred Days: Husband and wife team Shaun and Abigail Bengson’s new musical about a 100-day relationship and how one should make every moment count. Written with playwright Sarah Gancher, it runs through Oct. 21 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Guadalupe in the Guest Room: The West Coast premiere of Tony Meneses’ play about a recently widowed gringo attempting to bond with his Mexican mother-in-law even while both are mourning. Presented by Teatro Pueblo Nuevo, it runs through Oct. 28 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Hir: Taylor Mac’s acclaimed comedy about an Afghanistan veteran who returns home to find his parents, as well as his transgender sibling, at war with each other. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through Oct. 28 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Macbeth: A young prince murders and schemes his way to the throne of Scotland in Shakespeare’s bloody classic. Part of the 22nd annual Free Classic Play series, it runs through Oct. 28 at The Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Wait Until Dark: An adapted version of Frederick Knott’s 1966 thriller about a blind woman trying to escape her own apartment after three men break in. Directed by Jacob Hatch, it runs through Oct. 28 at the Patio Playhouse in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Young Frankenstein: The musical adaptation of the classic Mel Brooks spoof of the iconic tale of a doctor bringing a corpse to life. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through Oct. 28 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

Actually: Anna Zeigler’s two-person drama about two college students who go home together, but aren’t sure if any consensual lines have been crossed. Presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, it runs through Nov. 4 at the Lyceum Space in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

Butterflies are Free: In Leonard Gershe’s dramedy, a young blind man moves to Manhattan to pursue a career as a songwriter and to escape his controlling mother. Directed by George Bailey, it runs through Nov. 11 at Lamplighter’s Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Fade: The San Diego premiere of Tanya Saracho’s play about a Mexican TV writer who moves to L.A. and strikes up an unlikely friendship with the office janitor. Directed by Maria Patrice Amon, it runs through Nov. 11 at the MOXIE Theatre in Rolando. moxietheatre.com

Persuasion: The California premiere of the musical adaptation of Jane Austen’s tale of a Navy captain trying to persuade a woman he’s worth it even though she rejected him two years before. Directed by Robert Smyth, it runs through Nov. 18 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

Mamma Mia!: A young woman searches for her real father in the days leading up to her wedding, all set to the pop anthems of ABBA. It runs through Feb. 24 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre