The return of Robin Hood

× Expand Photo by Jim Cox Manoel Felciano (left) and Daniel Reece in Ken Ludwig’s Robin Hood!

The exclamation point at the end of the title of this world-premiere comedy at the Old Globe is very much intentional. Ken Ludwig’s Robin Hood!, a new depiction of legend’s most famous robber of the rich and giver to the poor, is closer to Mel Brooks’ mid-‘90s parody Robin Hood: Men in Tights than it is to Russell Crowe’s brutal 2010 film Robin Hood. But coming as it does from the skillful pen of playwright Ludwig (Lend Me A Tenor, Crazy For You and Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, the latter seen at the Globe two years ago), this Robin Hood tale is a delightful improvement on either of those extreme interpretations. Its comic antics never sink to the level of lowbrow, nor do its moments of noble earnestness ever take themselves too seriously.

Director Jessica Stone has a rogue’s gallery of Ludwig-spawned characters to frolic and sword-fight on the Globe’s Sheryl and Harvey White stage in the round. To complement the requisite dashing Robin (Daniel Reece), there’s a Maid Marian (Meredith Garretson) who wields a bow and arrow like Katniss Everdeen, a bawdy Friar Tuck (Andy Grotelueschen) who’s about as devout as a hambone, a towering Little John (Paul Whitty) who doubles as a musician, and a nefarious Prince John (Michael Boatman) who “quotes” Shakespeare (who wasn’t even born at the time this story is set—the 12th century). Robin’s chief nemesis is Sir Guy of Gisbourne, played with Harvey Korman-like villainy by Manoel Felciano. There’s also the doltish Sheriff of Nottingham who is portrayed by Kevin Cahoon and is just as hysterical here as he was in the Globe’s Love’s Labor’s Lost last summer.

Besides boasting a roundly talented ensemble, this production proves inventive in staging derring-do in compact confines: A 200-foot castle wall is “climbed” horizontally; a rousing archery tournament is held, with invisible arrows flying; and the swordplay throughout is vigorous and strictly in fun.

Like so many new comedies for the theater these days, this one is perhaps 10 to 15 minutes too long, but the merriment of this show’s merry men—and women—is contagious, making Ken Ludwig’s Robin Hood!’s exclamation point well deserved.

Ken Ludwig’s Robin Hood! runs through Sept. 3 at the Old Globe’s Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, Balboa Park. $39 and up; oldglobe.org.

Opening

Evita: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s lavish musical about Eva Peron’s rise from the slums of Argentina to the country’s first lady. Presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, it opens Aug. 3 at the Lyceum Stage in Downtown. sdrep.org

The Drowsy Chaperone: This classic musical comedy set in the ‘20s is actually a parody of musical comedies. Yeah, that’s pretty meta, but it won a bunch of Tonys. Presented by Vista’s Broadway Theatre, it opens Aug. 4 at the Welk Resort Theatre in Escondido. broadwayvista.biz

Bring it On The Musical: The Tony-nominated musical based on the 2000 film about rival cheerleading squads from different sides of the tracks. Presented by Center Stage Productions, it opens for three performances Aug. 4 at the California Center for the Arts Escondido. artcenter.org

Hamlet: When the prince of Denmark’s father mysteriously dies, he sets out to find the truth and get revenge in Shakespeare’s classic play. Directed by Barry Edelstein, it opens Aug. 6 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Love Letters: A one-night reading of A.R. Gurney’s Pulitzer finalist about a two lifelong friends who exchange letters for 50 years. Read by David Ellenstein & actress Denise Young, it happens Aug. 7 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Monty Python’s Spamalot: The two-night concert run of the legendary comic troupe’s parody musical about the Knights of the Round Table will benefit Cygnet Theatre’s Artist Advocate Program. It happens Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Now Playing

The Little Mermaid: The musical based on the Disney film about a young mermaid who, for whatever reason, just wants to be part of our world. Directed by Steven Glaudini, it runs through Aug. 5 at the Moonlight Stage Amphitheatre in Vista. moonlightstage.com

At This Evening’s Performance: The San Diego premiere of Nagle Jackson’s comedy about a theatre troupe that finds themselves performing in a Eastern European police state. Directed by Andrew Barnicle, it runs through Aug. 7 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Spring Awakening: The acclaimed musical featuring music from Duncan Sheik tells the tale of a group of teenagers discovering themselves and each other. Directed by Teri Brown, it runs through Aug. 12 at OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

Guys and Dolls: The classic Broadway musical about a degenerate gambler who falls in love with a missionary he’s been tasked to take to Havana. Directed by Josh Rhodes, it runs through Aug. 13 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Much Ado About Nothing: The Bard’s witty comedy about how a war of words can sometimes lead to a marriage of hearts. Presented for free as part of the Free Classic Series, it runs through Aug. 13 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Perfect Wedding: A romantic comedy about a groom who wakes up on his wedding day with a stranger in the bed with him… And the bride is on her way. Written by Robin Hawdon, it runs through Aug. 20 at the PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. powpac.org

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story: The hit musical about the bespectacled ‘50s musician who changed rock ‘n’ roll forever and (spoiler alert!) died in a tragic plane crash. Presented by Intrepid Theatre Company, it runs through July 2 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp and July 15 through Aug. 27 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Kill Local: A second-generation assassin begins to question the merits of her job in this black comedy from new playwright Mat Smart. Directed by Jackson Gay, it runs through Aug. 27 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Pump Up the Volume: A “musical ‘90s-Palooza” where seven strangers travel back to the days of grunge and raves only to find themselves out of step. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through Sept. 10 at the Horton Grand Theatre in Downtown. sdmt.org