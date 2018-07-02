'The Tempest' and 'Spamalot' shine

× Expand Courtesy of the Old Globe 'The Tempest'

A wonderfully imaginative realization of The Tempest, the last play in Shakespeare’s canon, launches the Old Globe Theatre’s Summer Shakespeare Festival with a flourish. From Kate Burton’s commanding performance as Prospera, purveyor of magic and exiled ruler of an island, to some exquisitely fanciful costume designs by David Israel Reynoso, this Tempest is enchanting in every sense of the word.

Though a story of forgiveness, Prospera (from Prospero in the original male-centered conception) chooses magnanimity over violence in reconciling with those who have banished her. The Tempest is as fanciful and waggish as anything Shakespeare wrote, and this production, directed by Joe Dowling, features delightful turns from Philippe Bowgen as Ariel, Manoel Felciano as Caliban and Robert Dorfman and Andrew Weems as pranksters Stephano and Trinculo. The magic-heavy second act rightfully overwhelms the more plodding first, including even an R&B/calypso mash-up celebrating the love between Prospera’s daughter Miranda (Nora Carroll) and young Ferdinand (Sam Avishay). Best is Burton’s closing monologue, which in its poignancy could be Shakespeare himself bidding farewell to his work and the world.

The Tempest runs through July 22 on the Old Globe Theatre’s Lowell Davies Festival Stage in Balboa Park. $30 and up; theoldglobe.org

• • •

Cygnet Theatre has certainly opened its 16th season with a bang. Its joyfully irreverent production of Spamalot is in the finest spirit of the Monty Python antics that inspired it, right down to the animated images (projected on a screen behind the stage) that accompany the hapless King Arthur and his quest for the Holy Grail. Cygnet’s artistic director Sean Murray, who played Arthur in Moonlight Stage Productions’ memorable Spamalot in 2014, is back as the besieged Arthur. So is Christine Hewitt, the Lady of the Lake of that same Moonlight staging. The Cygnet cast, which is roundly riotous, also includes James Saba, David S. Humphrey and Bryan Banville, all of whom play multiple roles.

The Python sense of humor isn’t for everyone, and it’s true that some bits feel stretched out, but in this dependable romp, there’s always another pun or musical parody coming.

Monty Python’s Spamalot runs through Aug. 5 at Cygnet Theatre in Old Town. $55; cygnettheatre.com

Opening:

Queens: A world premiere play from Pulitzer-winning writer Martyna Majok about a young woman who moves to New York in hopes of starting a new life. Directed by Carey Perloff, it opens July 3 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Love/Sick: John Cariani’s romantic comedy is a collection of interconnected short plays set in suburbia. Directed by Kristen Fogle, it opens July 6 at Lamplighter’s Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Romeo and Juliet: Arguably Shakespeare’s most famous play, it tells the tale of two teenagers who fall in love despite their families being at war. Presented by the Pickwick Players and the Poway Performing Arts Company, it opens July 6 at the PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. pickwickplayers.net

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum: Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical comedy about a Roman slave who hatches a matchmaking plan in order to gain his freedom. Directed by David Ellenstein, it opens July 11 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org