The Ups and Downs of Love

× Expand Karli Cadel Michael Louis Cusimano and Racquel Williams star in “The Last Five Years.” (Photo by Karli Cadel Photography)

Love is happy, love is sad. Love is sad, love is happy. This is the rotating sensibility of Jason Robert Brown’s “The Last Five Years,” a musical chronicle of a relationship (and subsequent marriage) based on his own that soured.

In the two-handed piece, young Jamie and Cathy take their turns singing about themselves, about each other and about where they are headed as a couple. The irony is that though they’re on stage together much of the time, they exist in completely different points in the five-year relationship: Jamie goes from the first blush of love to the anguish of the breakup; Cathy is in despair mode when the show begins and is wearing a too-good-to-be-true smile at the finale.

This parallel-time device is enough to distinguish “The Last Five Years,” which debuted in 2001 and is now onstage at Cygnet Theatre in Old Town, from a run-of-the-mill romantic musical. Brown’s script (he wrote the book, music and lyrics) amplifies the fact that lovers, or spouses, are rarely on exactly the same page.

Cygnet’s Jamie and Cathy are the mutually adorable Michael Louis Cusimano and Racquel Williams. They look, sound and move so well together that their performances are almost balletic. Each is completely comfortable with the score’s overly sincere ballads of longing or loss, though their comic moments are best, as when budding actress Cathy goes through the humbling rituals of auditions and writer Jamie’s publishing ship comes in. To some degree, Cusimano and Williams are more likable than their career-obsessed characters.

That director Rob Lutfy has the pair nearly constantly in motion keeps the proceedings from feeling static, which was an issue when this same musical was presented a few years ago at the now-shuttered ion theatre in Hillcrest. Justin Humphres’ set design and the subtle lighting conceived by Anne E. McMills help foster a sense of intimacy.

Most notable of all is the exquisite behind-stage musical accompaniment directed and orchestrated by Patrick Marion. Making up the supple ensemble are cellists Erika Boras Tesi and Diana Elledge, violinist Sean Laperruque, bassist Mackenzie Leighton, guitarist Jim Mooney and Marion himself on piano.

“The Last Five Years” runs through November 17 at Cygnet Theatre in Old Town. $35-$55; cygnettheatre.com

Opening This Week

“Handbagged:” Two towering women in recent British history square off in Moira Buffini’s play about U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Queen Elizabeth II. They’re portrayed at Moxie Theatre by estimable San Diego leading ladies Linda Libby and Sandy Campbell, respectively, through November 17.

“The Sunshine Boys:” Neil Simon’s 1972 stage comedy (later a popular film) about the reunion of a couple of cranky ex-Vaudeville comics is a regional-theater staple. It’ll be at Solana Beach’s North Coast Repertory Theatre, which has a longstanding liking for Simon’s work, through November 24.