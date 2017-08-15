The great Dane returns in 'Hamlet'

× Expand Photo by Jim Cox Opal Alladin (left) and Grantham Coleman in Hamlet

The very language of Hamlet—transcendent in its exploration of human beings’ deepest and most fraught emotions—assures its resonance in any context and any iteration. Further, its dark psychology and currents of madness and revenge make it breathless theater. The Old Globe’s Summer Shakespeare Festival production, directed by Barry Edelstein, takes full advantage of Hamlet’s complex enticements. It exploits its hazy ghost story with atmosphere and chills, while manifesting its Oedipal underpinnings (a marriage bed, along with a colossal armored figure in gold, are the chief set pieces). It also gives us a Hamlet (Grantham Coleman) who, though seemingly more manic than mad, is an intense and energized presence, whether he is seeking his revenge or looking into his soul.

Elsewhere on the outdoor Festival Stage, Talley Beth Gale’s Ophelia-gone-mad sequence is a flashpoint of the evening, while the always-reliable Patrick Kerr is a suitably sputtering Polonius. Additionally, Cornell Womack and Opal Alladin make for a brazen Claudius and Gertrude.

Penetrating but also entertaining in its theatricality, this is a Hamlet suitable for this summer’s sweltering nights when who knows “what dreams may come”?

Hamlet runs through Sept. 10 at the Old Globe’s Lowell Davies Festival Theatre in Balboa Park. $30 and up; oldglobe.org

• • •

The San Diego Repertory Theatre has launched its 42nd season with a revival of the Tim Rice/Andrew Lloyd Webber docu-soaper Evita, a musical now old enough (it began, much like Jesus Christ Superstar, as a concept album) that some may be seeing it for the first time. This Rep production directed by Sam Woodhouse is lushly and reverently staged with solid, albeit unspectacular performances, by the three leads (Marisa Matthews as Eva Perón, Jason Maddy as Juan Perón and Jeffrey Ricca as the extremist narrator, Che). What brightens this Evita is the Rep’s partnership in the production with the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts. The SDSCA’s exuberant young performers bring freshness and vitality. Evita’s enduring calling card, of course, is that ballad you know all too well, sung in arguably theater’s third most famous (after Romeo and Juliet and West Side Story, naturally) balcony scene.

Evita runs through Aug. 27 on the Lyceum Stage in Horton Plaza, downtown. $44-$72; sdrep.org

—David L. Coddon

Theater reviews run weekly.

