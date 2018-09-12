Time travelers and a ghostly love story

× Expand Photo by Aaron Rumley Blithe Spirit

Noel Coward was a wordsmith of unparalleled wit and flamboyance. It’s his deliciously cutting language that distinguishes Blithe Spirit, the perpetually produced farcical comedy about a man engaged in what some would call “astral bigamy.”

Charles Condomine (what a name) is curious about the occult. The hapless spiritualist he engages to satisfy that curiosity with a seance unwittingly resurrects his dead wife, Elvira, albeit in ghostly form. This proves most intolerable to Charles’ present wife, Ruth, though Mr. Condomine eventually comes to fancy the idea of having two wives.

This veddy English trifle (though it’s a two-hour, 40-minute trifle) opens North Coast Repertory Theatre’s 37th season. Theirs is a game cast directed by Rosina Reynolds, with J. Todd Adams as a quick and sputtering George, Joanna Strapp as a simmering and exasperated Ruth, and an utterly charming Teagan Rose as the ghostly Elvira. As elegantly written as it is, however, the three-act Blithe Spirit does tend to ramble on and on. Its scenes with spiritualist Madame Arcati (Susan Denaker) are excessive, and the Charles vs. Ruth confrontations are repetitive. Happily, Coward’s intended spirit of playfulness never recedes.

Blithe Spirit runs through Sept. 30 at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. $42-$53; northcoastrep.org

• • •

Door “No. 3” is the one to keep an eye on in Scripps Ranch Theatre’s production of Alan Ayckbourn’s Communicating Doors. Though its presence in the story is infuriatingly never explained, this door is a portal back and forth in time through which three women travel: a dominatrix (Kate Rose Reynolds) and the wives (Wendy Waddell and Sibongile Ngako) of an unscrupulous businessman (Charles Peters).

If this all sounds quite confusing, imagine how the characters feel transporting from one era to another. Confused though they may be, they’re also sharp enough to figure out a couple of murder plots (which, if allowed to play out, would prove fatal to them).

Unfortunately, Communicating Doors doesn’t stop there. Besides being a genuinely creepy suspense tale, it also tries to be a comedy, sometimes of the sheer slapstick variety. In so doing, the play, though gamely performed, never definitively establishes what it wants to be.

Communicating Doors runs through Oct. 7 at Scripps Ranch Theatre. $34-$37; scrippsranchtheatre.org

Opening:

Chicago: Bob Fosse’s iconic musical about a nightclub singer who murders her husband and the lawyer who turns her trial into a media circus. Presented by Moonlight Stage Productions, it opens Sept. 12 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. moonlightstage.com

Bull in a China Shop: The San Diego premier of Bryna Turner’s comical story of two important women (Mary Woolley and Jeannette Marks), who electrified the suffrage movement in the early 20th century. Direceted by Kim Strassburger, it opens in previews Sept. 15 at the Diversionary Theatre in Hillcrest. diversionary.org

Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again.: Alice Birch’s vignettes of political satire tells the stories of modern women in the 21st century and deals in themes of feminism and intersectionality. Preseneted by Innermission Productions, it opens in previews Sept. 15 at the Diversionary Theatre in Hillcrest. innermissionproductions.org

Jane Austen Unscripted: Impro Theatre’s off-the-cuff take on the novels of the famous English writer. It opens for a one-night performance on Sept. 17 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Real Women Have Curves: A staged reading of Josefina López’s coming-of-age drama about a young Latina girl attempting to defy societal and cultural expectations. Presented by the Roustabouts Theatre Co. and Amigos del REP, it happens Sept. 17 at the San Diego Repertory Theatre in the Gaslamp. theroustabouts.org

Now Playing:

Barefoot in the Park: Neil Simon’s opposites attract comedy about a New York couple trying to find a way to make it work despite their conflicting personalities. Directed by Jessica Stone, it runs through Sept. 16 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Every Brilliant Thing: A seven-year-old constructs a list of things worth living for after his mother attempts suicide in this interactive, one-man-show. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through Sept. 16 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Much Ado About Nothing: Friends try to convince Benedick and Beatrice that they’re meant to be together, but things get complicated in Shakespeare’s classic romance. Directed by Tony-winner Kathleen Marshall, it runs through Sept. 16 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Seize the King: The world premiere play is a five-person, time-blurring reinterpretation of the Shakespeare classic Richard III. Written by Will Power, it runs through Sept. 16 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Smokefall: Noah Haidle’s modern fairy tale about a woman named Beauty, vaudevillian twins and a family apple tree. Presented by Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company, it runs through Sept. 16 at the Theodore and Adele Shank Theatre at UC San Diego in La Jolla. backyardrenaissance.com

Crimes of the Heart: Beth Henley’s Pulitzer-winning play about three troubled sisters who gather in smalltown Mississippi as their father is about to pass away. Directed by O.P. Hadlock, it runs through Sept. 23 at Lamplighter’s Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Avenue Q: A musical comedy about a recent college grad who moves to New York City and is surrounded by foul-mouthed puppets. It runs through Sept. 30 at the OB Playhouse in Ocean Beach. obtheatrecompany.com

Fun Home: The musical adaptation of Alison Bechdel’s game-changing graphic novel about coming to terms with her father’s hidden sexuality as well as her own. Presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, it runs through Sept. 30 at the Lyceum Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

The Heart of Rock & Roll: The world premiere musical—featuring the hits of Huey Lewis and the News—tells the story of Bobby, a blue-collar Chicagoan who reluctantly gives up his dreams of rock stardom to make it in corporate America. It runs through Oct. 21 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Mamma Mia!: A young woman searches for her real father in the days leading up to her wedding, all set to the pop anthems of ABBA. It runs through Feb. 24 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre