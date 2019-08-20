Tragic love times two

× Expand Photo by Jim Cox Romeo and Juliet

The Old Globe Theatre’s new production of Romeo and Juliet is a youthful and sometimes outrageous take on the immortal love story. Its stage is a giant sandbox, complete with shovel, pail and items buried beneath the surface. Most of the actors perform in their bare feet.

Romeo (Aaron Clifton Moten) and Juliet (Louisa Jacobson) are giddily overcome with love, as teenagers will be. In fact, the whole first act is a romp, which Shakespeare purists might find disagreeable. At the masked party, Juliet belts out “Copacabana” like a disco diva. Later, Mercutio (Ben Chase) channels Mick Jagger on the Rolling Stones’ “Beast of Burden.” Throughout all of this, Juliet’s nurse (Candy Buckley) quickly becomes something resembling a sitcom character.

Director Barry Edelstein, who imagineered this playfulness, charts a more traditional course in the play’s deadly and heartrending second act. Still, a fierce portrayal of Friar Laurence by Jesse J. Perez departs from by-the-numbers stagings of R&J. In integral and revealing junctures, Mark Bennett’s original music and the accompaniments of pianist Justin Gray provide a brooding and beautiful atmosphere. This version of Shakespeare’s classic caps off the Globe’s Summer Shakespeare Festival, and not every bold stroke in this production succeeds. Then again, live theater is for the bold.

Romeo and Juliet runs through Sept. 15 in the Old Globe’s Lowell Davies Festival Theatre in Balboa Park. $30 and up; theoldglobe.org

• • •

West Side Story is the greatest of all takes on Romeo and Juliet. Up in Vista, Moonlight Stage Productions’ revival, directed by Steven Glaudini, is an uncompromising adaptation that does not avoid any of the legendary musical’s darkness. Moonlight’s production is a polished yet frank take on a show that stands proudly on the shoulders of its creative giants: Leonard Bernstein (music), Stephen Sondheim (lyrics) and Jerome Robbins (the original director and choreographer).

Paired with 18-year-old Bella Gil (as lovestruck Maria), Michael James Byrne delivers as Tony with vocals that are tender and deep-seated. Courtney Arango brings all the passion required of Anita, the supporting but equally important female role. The fight scenes are fierce, the dancing is exuberant and the aura of it all is ominous and foredoomed, just as West Side Story’s streets of New York should be.

West Side Story runs through Aug. 31 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. $17-$57; moonlightstage.com

Opening:

Dance Nation: A dance team of adolescent girls prepare for a competition while also navigating the doubt and optimism that comes with pre-pubescence. Written by Clare Barron, it opens Aug. 23 at the MOXIE Theare in Rolando. moxietheatre.com

And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little: Three sisters, each with their own set of personal problems, come together over dinner in hopes of reconnecting. Written by Paul Sindel, it opens Aug. 23 at Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Now Playing:

Dogfight: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s musical about three Marines learning the power of compassion on the eve of their deployment to the Vietnam War. Directed by Teri Brown, it runs through Aug. 25 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Million Dollar Quartet: A musical about the legendary 1956 Sun Records meeting between Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins. Presented by Lamb’s Players Theatre, it runs through Aug. 25 at The AVO Playhouse in Vista. lambsplayers.org

Next to Normal: Brian Yorkey’s Pulitzer-winning musical about a suburban family dealing with mental illness. Presented by STAR Repertory Theatre, it runs through Aug. 25 at the Howard Brubeck Theatre in San Marcos. starrepertorytheatre.com

Rock of Ages: A musical about a young rocker who falls for a smalltown transplant amongst the decadence of the Sunset Strip hair metal scene of the ’80s. Presented by Cygnet Theatre Company and featuring the music of bands such as Bon Jovi, Styx, and Whitesnake, it runs through Aug. 25 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Tenderly—The Rosemary Clooney Musical: The San Diego premiere of the musical based on the life of the pop singer behind hits such as Come On-a My House” and “Botch-a-Me.” Directed by Michael Marotta, it runs through Aug. 25 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Treasure Island: Ken Ludwig’s adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel about a young boy sailing the high seas with the pirate Long John Silver. Presented by Pickwick Players, it runs through Aug. 25 at the Carlton Oaks School Theatre in Santee. pickwickplayers.net

A Weekend with Pablo Picasso: Herbert Siguenza’s one-man-show where he plays the famous artist who is trying to finish a huge commission over a rushed weekend. Presented by Teatro Pueblo Nuevo and New Village Arts, it runs through Aug. 25 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carslbad. newvillagearts.org

Little Women: The musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel about four sisters in Civil War America. Presented by Patio Playhouse, it runs through Aug. 31 at the Kit Carson Amphitheatre in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

A Bright New Boise: Samuel D. Hunter’s dark comedy about a man looking for a fresh start, but whose life begins to unravel once his co-workers find out about his past. It runs through Sept. 1 at OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

All Shook Up: Set in 1955, this hit musical features the music of Elvis Presley and centers on a small town whose residents have mixed feelings about the arrival of a guitar-playing outsider. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through Sept. 1 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

Mixtape: A “totally awesome” musical revue of the fashion, fads and songs of the 1980s. Directed by Kerry Meads, it runs through Sept. 1 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

33 1/3 – House of Dreams: The hit musical based on the story of Stan Ross and Gold Star Recording Studios, the L.A. hit factory that produced songs from the Beach Boys, Richie Valens and Sonny & Cher. Presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, it runs through Sept. 1 at the Lyceum Stage in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

Private Lives: Noel Coward’s classic play about a formerly married couple who reunite by chance and fall back in love only to find they still have issues. Directed by Larry Steckling, it runs through Sept. 8 at PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. powpac.org

The Underpants: In Steve Martin’s comedy, the wife of a bureaucrat accidentally flashes the king to hilarious and unexpected results. Directed by Walter Bobbie, it runs through Sept. 8 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

The Coast Starlight: Keith Bunin’s world premiere play about six strangers on a train from L.A. to Seattle who must come to terms with their past and find a way forward together. Directed by Tyne Rafaeli, it runs through Sept. 15 at the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Romeo & Juliet: Two Italian teenagers from feuding families fall in love in Shakespeare’s classic tragedy. Part of the Old Globe’s Summer Shakespeare Festival, it runs through Sept. 15 at the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org