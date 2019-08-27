Train of thought at La Jolla Playhouse

× Expand Photo by Jim Carmody The Coast Starlight

I’ve ridden the Coast Starlight train from Los Angeles to Seattle and in the 36 hours required to make the trip, I’ve observed, as is the case with most modes of mass travel, strangers rarely talk to one another.

For the most part, the characters in Keith Bunin’s play The Coast Starlight don’t talk to each other much either. The world-premiere production at La Jolla Playhouse grew out of a commission from the theater and was then workshopped in the Playhouse’s DNA New Work Series. But here’s where Bunin’s ingenuity comes to the fore: Throughout the 100 minutes, the characters imagine and even act out what they might have, or perhaps should have, said to each other. Far more than a cute device, this makes The Coast Starlight an introspective tale about what goes unspoken and what’s left unsaid; how missed opportunities or unseized moments often leave behind a feeling of emptiness.

Medic T.J. (Nate Mann) boards the northbound train in L.A. after having deserted his post at Camp Pendleton. He wants no part of a deployment to Afghanistan. He isn’t sure where he’s going, but T.J. encounters fellow passengers harboring their own secrets or anguish. There’s an animation artist Jane (Camila Canó-Flaviá) who is headed for Seattle to rendezvous (or break up) with her long-distance boyfriend. There’s a caustic military veteran Noah (Rhys Coiro) on his way to be with his ailing mother in Redding, California. There’s also the noisy and profane Liz (Mia Barron), who has left her jerk of a husband after a tell-all weekend and is seeking refuge in Portland, Oregon. Ed (Rob Yang) is drunk and trying to escape a career of chain hotels and rental cars that’s eating him alive. Finally, there’s Anna (Stephanie Weeks), who has just identified the body of her dead, drug-addicted brother. These circumstances are revealed in what-might-have-been scenarios reflected through the quietly tortured T.J.

Tyne Rafaeli directs the cast members on a raised, rotating stage adorned with nothing more than familiar-looking train seats. Just like the characters’ understanding of each other’s desperations, any changing scenery or other railway-car props are left to the imagination.

The contemplative tone established early on, when only T.J. and the sweetly curious Jane are onstage, lasts only as long as it takes for the brassy Liz character to heighten the volume. This is followed by the laughs at the hapless (and initially hostile) Ed’s expense. Eventually, though, the tenor of The Coast Starlight settles into a pensiveness that challenges us all to consider our choices, on or off a train.

The Coast Starlight runs through Sept. 15 at La Jolla Playhouse’s Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre, UC San Diego. $20-$52; lajollaplayhouse.org

Opening:

Latinx New Play Festival: A series of staged readings of new plays by emerging and established Latinx playwrights. Presented by Amigos Del Rep, it happens Aug. 30 through Sept. 1 at the San Diego Repertory Theatre’s Lyceum Space in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

Kiss My Aztec!: This world premiere musical comedy from John Leguizamo centers on a ragtag group of 16th Century Aztecs leading a resistance against the Spanish. Directed by Tony Taccone, it opens Sept. 3 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Amadeus: Peter Shaffer’s iconic play explores the life of Mozart as seen through the eyes of a jealous musical peer. Directed by Richard Baird, it opens Sept. 3 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Now Playing:

Little Women: The musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel about four sisters in Civil War America. Presented by Patio Playhouse, it runs through Aug. 31 at the Kit Carson Amphitheatre in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

West Side Story: Bernstein and Sondheim liked Romeo & Juliet so much they made a lavish Broadway musical out if it set in New York City. Presented by Moonlight Stage Productions, it runs through Aug. 31 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. moonlightstage.com

A Bright New Boise: Samuel D. Hunter’s dark comedy about a man looking for a fresh start, but whose life begins to unravel once his co-workers find out about his past. It runs through Sept. 1 at OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

All Shook Up: Set in 1955, this hit musical features the music of Elvis Presley and centers on a small town whose residents have mixed feelings about the arrival of a guitar-playing outsider. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through Sept. 1 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

Mixtape: A “totally awesome” musical revue of the fashion, fads and songs of the 1980s. Directed by Kerry Meads, it runs through Sept. 1 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

33 1/3 – House of Dreams: The hit musical based on the story of Stan Ross and Gold Star Recording Studios, the L.A. hit factory that produced songs from the Beach Boys, Richie Valens and Sonny & Cher. Presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, it runs through Sept. 1 at the Lyceum Stage in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

Private Lives: Noel Coward’s classic play about a formerly married couple who reunite by chance and fall back in love only to find they still have issues. Directed by Larry Steckling, it runs through Sept. 8 at PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. powpac.org

The Underpants: In Steve Martin’s comedy, the wife of a bureaucrat accidentally flashes the king to hilarious and unexpected results. Directed by Walter Bobbie, it runs through Sept. 8 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

The Coast Starlight: Keith Bunin’s world premiere play about six strangers on a train from L.A. to Seattle who must come to terms with their past and find a way forward together. Directed by Tyne Rafaeli, it runs through Sept. 15 at the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Dance Nation: A dance team of adolescent girls prepare for a competition while also navigating the doubt and optimism that comes with pre-pubescence. Written by Clare Barron, it runs through Sept. 15 at the MOXIE Theare in Rolando. moxietheatre.com

Romeo & Juliet: Two Italian teenagers from feuding families fall in love in Shakespeare’s classic tragedy. Part of the Old Globe’s Summer Shakespeare Festival, it runs through Sept. 15 at the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little: Three sisters, each with their own set of personal problems, come together over dinner in hopes of reconnecting. Written by Paul Sindel, it runs through Sept. 22 at Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com