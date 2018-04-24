Jewish identity at the Globe and the scars of war at the La Jolla Playhouse

× Expand Photo by Jim Cox The Wanderers

The dual worlds of Anna Ziegler’s The Wanderers never physically collide, but they are certainly intertwined in this smart, world-premiere play directed by Barry Edelstein in the Old Globe’s White Theatre. One world is that of cerebral but detached Brooklynites Abe (Daniel Eric Gold) and Sophie (Michelle Beck). They’re both writers of the naturally tortured variety, though the successful Abe is also pretentious and in love with his every word, especially those he speaks in fits of narcissistic disillusionment. The other world is seen 20 years earlier. Its inhabitants are Abe’s father Schmuli, an ultra-Orthodox Jew in the Satmar Hasidic community, and mother Esther (Ali Rose Dachis, the cream of the cast), whose joyous spirit and freedom are oppressed by the arranged marriage.

When Abe begins an email relationship with Julia Cheever (Janie Brookshire), a beautiful devotee from one of his book readings, another layer of dysfunction is added to his deteriorating relationship with Sophie. Meanwhile, the parallel lives from the past both heighten and explain the pain and guilt that drive Abe to sabotage all that is good in his turbulent life.

The characters have just enough serrated edges to stave off what could otherwise be considered First World wallowing. The depth of Ziegler’s script, with its multiple reflections on faith and self, ensures 100 minutes of thoughtful and riveting theater.

The Wanderers runs through May 6 in the Old Globe’s Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, Balboa Park. $30 and up; theoldglobe.org

• • •

What happens next for a circle of military veterans is discovering a means to cope with the scars of war and discovering themselves at the same time. This psychological and emotional dynamic underlies Naomi Iizuka’s penetrating What Happens Next, being presented by La Jolla Playhouse in association with L.A.-based Cornerstone Theatre Company. The site-specific work is part of the Playhouse’s “Without Walls” program and is staged at the Challenged Athletes Foundation in Mira Mesa. Hannah Logan plays the facilitator of a small drama therapy group; her students are a mixture of actors and actual vets. What Happens Next is potent and very, very real. It’s also a must-see.

What Happens Next runs through April 29 at the Challenged Athletes Foundation, 9591 Waples St., Mira Mesa. $10-$29; lajollaplayhouse.org

Opening:

Buried Child: In Sam Shepard’s macabre drama, Vince brings his girlfriend back to his parents’ Illinois farm, but things quickly get weird. Presented by the Mesa College Theatre Company, it opens April 27 at the Apolliad Theatre at Mesa College in Clairemont. sdmesa.edu

South Pacific: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical about two intercultural romances set on a Pacific island during World War II. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it opens April 27 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

Pinkalicious: A family-friendly musical about a girl named Pinkalicious who turns pink after eating too many pink cupcakes. Sensing a theme? Presented by Kelrick Productions, it opens April 28 at the Lyceum Theatre in the Gaslamp. kelrikproductions.org

San Diego Student Shakespeare Festival: Teams of students from city and county schools will perform 10-minute scenes from Shakespeare on outdoor stages. Presented by San Diego Shakespeare Society, it happens April 28 along the Prado in front of the Botanical Garden at Balboa Park. sandiegoshakespearesociety.org

Savin’ Up for Saturday Night: A staged reading of the country-themed musical about a bartender and a country singer who fall for the same woman. Presented by the Carlsbad Playreaders, it happens April 30 at the Carlsbad City Library. carlsbadplayreaders.org

Switching Tracks: A staged reading of Matthew Salazar-Thompson’s dramedy about a divorced couple who reconnect after running into each other at Grand Central Station. It happens April 30 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Now Playing:

Anna in the Tropics: The lives of some cigar factory employees are turned upside down after a lector begins to read Anna Karenina while they’re working. Directed by CJ Keith, it runs through April 29 at the Don Powell Theatre at San Diego State University in the College Area. ttf.sdsu.edu

How the Other Half Loves: Sir Alan Ayckbourn biting comedy about three couples whose lives are about to get a whole lot closer. Directed by Geoffrey Sherman, it runs through May 13 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Peter and the Starcatcher: Rick Elice’s musical that recount the origin story of Peter Pan and most of the other characters that live in Neverland. Directed by Raylene J. Wall, it runs through May 13 at the Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Noises Off: Michael Frayn’s classic play-within-a-play that exposes the inner workings of a theatre troupe as they hilariously attempt to perform a production of Nothing On. It runs through May 20 at Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org