What ‘Actually’ happened?

Amber (Emily Shain) and Tom (DeLeon Dallas) are freshmen at Princeton. Once Tom recognizes that Amber’s been eyeing him from afar, they share a flirty meet-up followed by an innocent-enough first date at an ice cream joint. But when a subsequent rendezvous ends up in Tom’s dormitory bed, matters take a grave turn. What happened there depends on who you believe later, when Amber and Tom wind up at a disciplinary hearing over whether or not he raped her. Amber says yes. Tom says no.

This is Anna Ziegler’s one-act drama, Actually. The title echoes the word Amber speaks to Tom in the middle of their sexual encounter—one not shown onstage—to let Tom know that she’d changed her mind about the whole thing. Tom heard the word, he says, but didn’t take “actually” as a “no.”

With Brett Kavanaugh’s and Christine Blasey Ford’s testimonies still fresh, Actually’s he said/she said narrative couldn’t be more timely. San Diego Repertory Theatre’s production of Ziegler’s 2017 play is tense and frank. Most of the 90 minutes is presented in twin monologues, with Shain’s stricken, stammering Amber recounting events before and leading up to the night in the dormitory, and Dallas’ overly confident but anguished Tom doing the same. Both dwell heavily in each character’s excessive backstories. Amber has body issues and a mother who insults her, plus there’s the implied complications of her Jewish faith. Meanwhile, Tom is an African-American man at a predominantly white Ivy League school. His best male friend keeps trying to kiss him and it turns out his beloved mother is very ill. It’s possible these looming circumstances are designed to explain both Amber’s and Tom’s distraction and lack of judgment (along with just being college freshmen), but Actually is a very busy script.

Presented on a bare stage but for two chairs, the actors openly confront themselves and the life-changing seriousness of their situation. When they do clash, the play finds its passion, having occupied itself too much before then in name-drops of Kierkegaard and Nabokov or, less nuanced, in references to kegs and Jello shooters. Actually has a verdict but, as in the reality of the times, there’s no clear reconciliation between truth and conscience.

Actually runs through Nov. 4 in the San Diego Repertory Theatre’s Lyceum Space, Horton Plaza, Downtown. $25-$69; sdrep.org

Opening:

Stop Kiss: Two lesbians grow closer after they become the victims of a hate crime. Presented by the University of San Diego Department of Theatre, it opens for five performances Oct. 25 at the Vassiliadis Family Black Box Theatre at USD. usdtheatre.eventbrite.com

The Laramie Project: A staged reading of Moisés Kaufman’s stirring play about a Wyoming town reeling from the murder of Matthew Shepard, a young gay man. Presented by the La Jolla Theatre Ensemble, it happens Oct. 28 and Oct. 30 at the La Jolla Rifford Library. facebook.com/ljtheatreensemble

Rest, in Pieces: A staged reading of Steve Bluestein’s play that is made up of three one-acts that center on how families deal with the death of a loved one. Part of the New Works Reading Series, it happens Oct. 29 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Wicked: The Broadway production of the Wizard of Oz prequel that tells the story of the two witches long before Dorothy arrives. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it opens Oct. 31 at the San Diego Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

Guadalupe in the Guest Room: The West Coast premiere of Tony Meneses’ play about a recently widowed gringo attempting to bond with his Mexican mother-in-law even while both are mourning. Presented by Teatro Pueblo Nuevo, it runs through Oct. 28 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Hir: Taylor Mac’s acclaimed comedy about an Afghanistan veteran who returns home to find his parents, as well as his transgender sibling, at war with each other. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through Oct. 28 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

The Hunchback of Notre Dame: The Disney musical version of Victor Hugo’s tale of a disfigured belltower worker who makes friends with a nomad woman. Presented by JCompany Youth Theatre, it runs through Oct. 28 at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre in La Jolla. sdcjc.org

Julius Caesar: The University of San Diego:s Shiley Graduate Theatre Program will perform in this production of Shakespearess classic tragedy about the famous Roman general turned emperor. Directed by Allegra Libonati, it runs through Oct. 28 at the Old Globe Theatre’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. theoldglobe.org

Macbeth: A young prince murders and schemes his way to the throne of Scotland in Shakespeare’s bloody classic. Part of the 22nd annual Free Classic Play series, it runs through Oct. 28 at The Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Wait Until Dark: An adapted version of Frederick Knott’s 1966 thriller about a blind woman trying to escape her own apartment after three men break in. Directed by Jacob Hatch, it runs through Oct. 28 at the Patio Playhouse in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Young Frankenstein: The musical adaptation of the classic Mel Brooks spoof of the iconic tale of a doctor bringing a corpse to life. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through Oct. 28 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

Actually: Anna Zeigler’s two-person drama about two college students who go home together, but aren’t sure if any consensual lines have been crossed. Presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, it runs through Nov. 4 at the Lyceum Space in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

Butterflies are Free: In Leonard Gershe’s dramedy, a young blind man moves to Manhattan to pursue a career as a songwriter and to escape his controlling mother. Directed by George Bailey, it runs through Nov. 11 at Lamplighter’s Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Fade: The San Diego premiere of Tanya Saracho’s play about a Mexican TV writer who moves to L.A. and strikes up an unlikely friendship with the office janitor. Directed by Maria Patrice Amon, it runs through Nov. 11 at the MOXIE Theatre in Rolando. moxietheatre.com

Holmes & Watson: Jeffrey Hatcher’s original mystery where three men are claiming to be the famous Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson is called in to solve the mystery. Directed by David Ellenstein, it runs through Nov. 18 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Persuasion: The California premiere of the musical adaptation of Jane Austen’s tale of a Navy captain trying to persuade a woman he’s worth it even though she rejected him two years before. Directed by Robert Smyth, it runs through Nov. 18 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

Mamma Mia!: A young woman searches for her real father in the days leading up to her wedding, all set to the pop anthems of ABBA. It runs through Feb. 24 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre