Will the real Holmes please stand up?

In North Coast Repertory Theatre’s Holmes & Watson, Sherlock Holmes’ faithful partner, Dr. John Watson, is summoned to an island asylum off Scotland. Once there, he is challenged to identify which of three imprisoned men is the real Holmes, who has been presumed dead. In this production of Jeffrey Hatcher’s one-act puzzler, there’s no predicting where the story will go. In a mystery, this is a definite asset, and Holmes & Watson is decidedly a mystery. Trying to keep up with the false leads and red herrings is one thing, but the play’s tendency to explain and re-explain, often in a talky manner, makes the action, such as it is, drag.

Director David Ellenstein employs enough active devices to move the 85 minutes along. These include gunshots, physical confrontations and flashbacks to the fated Reichenbach Falls in Switzerland, where Holmes allegedly escaped death at the hands of his diabolical foe, Professor Moriarty. Holmes & Watson also benefits from the cool, magnetic presence of Richard Baird as Watson, who really is the play’s principal character. Baird projects the kind of Dr. Watson—composed, reasoned and fearless—Doyle intended, but who was often portrayed in film or TV adaptations as a sputtering satellite orbiting Holmes’ genius.

Without giving away the goods, however, be forewarned that nothing and no one in Holmes & Watson is necessarily what they seem to be, and that’s the plum for mystery fans. Theatergoers who are neither particularly well versed in the Holmes world nor enamored with twisting, turning plots may find this play wearisome. Still, given the explicit title of the play, it’s hard to imagine anyone wandering into the show unaware.

Sherlock Holmes devotees should absolutely enjoy this smartly written take on a Doyle adventure, and the production’s costumes (designed by Kim DeShazo) and dingy asylum set (by Marty Burnett) are right in line with the period in all its trappings. It’s a little early to qualify as Holiday Season fare (and Holmes & Watson closes on Nov. 18), but this North Coast Repertory Theatre offering is a good one for family or those out-of-town relatives… especially if they love a good mystery.

Holmes & Watson runs through Nov. 18 at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. $42-$53; northcoastrep.org

Opening:

Women at War: Rebecca Johannsen’s four character piece about women in combat and based on real-life interviews she conducted with members of the Army’s Female Engagement Team Unit in Afghanistan. It opens Nov. 7 for four performances at the California State University San Marcos Performance Hall. womenatwartheplay.com

This Beautiful City: The San Diego premiere of Michael Friedman’s musical about the Colorado Springs Evangelical movement’s fight against gay rights. Based on actual citizen interviews, it opens in previews Nov. 8 at the Diversionary Theatre in Hillcrest. diversionary.org

Melancholy Play: The San Diego premiere of Sarah Ruhl’s farcical play about a sad woman who suddenly turns happy, but with disastrous results for those who are attracted to her. Presented by Innermission Productions, it opens Nov. 9 at the Diversionary Black Box Theatre in Hillcrest. innermissionproductions.org

The Mystery of Edwin Drood: Based on Charles Dickens’ incomplete final novel, this comedic musical murder mystery lets audiences vote on who the killer is at the end of the performance. Written by Rupert Holmes, it opens Nov. 9 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

She Loves Me: In this comedic musical, two shop clerks who don’t get along end up answering the same romantic personal ad. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it opens Nov. 9 at Legler Benbough Theatre at Alliant International University in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Clint Black’s Looking for Christmas: The holiday-themed world premiere musical about an Afghanistan war veteran who returns home during the holidays. Featuring music from country singer Clint Black, it opens Nov. 11 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Now playing:

Actually: Anna Zeigler’s two-person drama about two college students who go home together, but aren’t sure if any consensual lines have been crossed. Presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, it runs through Nov. 4 at the Lyceum Space in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

Butterflies are Free: In Leonard Gershe’s dramedy, a young blind man moves to Manhattan to pursue a career as a songwriter and to escape his controlling mother. Directed by George Bailey, it runs through Nov. 11 at Lamplighter’s Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Fade: The San Diego premiere of Tanya Saracho’s play about a Mexican TV writer who moves to L.A. and strikes up an unlikely friendship with the office janitor. Directed by Maria Patrice Amon, it runs through Nov. 11 at the MOXIE Theatre in Rolando. moxietheatre.com

Jesus Christ Superstar: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s rock opera about the life of Jesus as seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. It runs through Nov. 11 at the Star Repertory Theatre in Escondido. starrepertorytheatre.com

Más: Milta Ortiz’s drama combines poetry and reenactment to tell the story of the Tucson Unified School District’s dismantling of the Mexican American Studies program in 2010. It runs through Nov. 11 at the San Diego State University Experimental Theatre in the College Area. ttf.sdsu.edu

Persuasion: The California premiere of the musical adaptation of Jane Austen’s tale of a Navy captain trying to persuade a woman he’s worth it even though she rejected him two years before. Directed by Robert Smyth, it runs through Nov. 18 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

Wicked: The Broadway production of the Wizard of Oz prequel that tells the story of the two witches long before Dorothy arrives. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it runs through Nov. 25 at the San Diego Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

A Christmas Carol: The mean and miserly Ebenezer Scrooge gets visited by three ghosts who want to teach him the true meaning of Christmas. Adapted by Michael Paller, it runs through Dec. 9 at the PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. powpac.org

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Now in its 21st year, this holiday classic tells the musical tale of a green grump who plans to ruin the holidays for the town of Whoville. Directed by James Vásquez, it runs through Dec. 29 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Mamma Mia!: A young woman searches for her real father in the days leading up to her wedding, all set to the pop anthems of ABBA. It runs through Feb. 24 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre