2017: The year IDGAF

Every day that I log into Facebook, I’m hit with some Facebook Memories notification, sharing some moment from the past 12 years or so that I’ve been on the platform. Twelve years of questionable haircuts, all collected there to taunt me every day.

This week, one memory popped up from not too long ago. One that didn’t include evidence of that phase where I slightly resembled early-aughts Ashlee Simpson. It was a meme I posted around this time last year.

The meme is three photos of Sigourney Weaver as her character Lt. Ripley from the 1986 movie Aliens. In the first image she’s holding a chubby, ginger cat and smiling with the caption “Me at the beginning of 2016.” The second image shows her covered in slime with the alien creature leaning in close to her cheek. Her eyes are closed tightly, anticipating something terrible. The caption reads “Me at the end of 2016.” The final image in this meme is actually a gif. Weaver, still in character, is holding up some rugged, futuristic machine gun and aiming it up seemingly in preparation to battle some evil force as she propels downward in a freight elevator. She looks exhausted, but ready to fuck shit up. The caption: “Me in 2017.”

I posted the meme at the tail end of a year that seemed hell-bent on breaking our hearts and spirits, and which ended in the kind of gut punch that could knock even the toughest person down. Seeing those election results roll in that night in November confirmed we’d have a bigot, sexual predator and all-around skin tag of ignorance for a president. It formed a raincloud of anxiety over us non-MAGA folks, and it poured down hard. It was hard not to feel like Sigourney Weaver feeling that evil breathe on her neck, waiting for something terrible to happen. But after a period of floating in fear of what’s to come, I grabbed my machine gun, which bears a strong resemblance to a laptop, and I. Went. Off.

This meme turned out to be something like tarot cards, laid out before me, bringing clarity about my current state and the direction I’d be heading in the coming year. Perhaps it was mostly a self-fulfilling prophecy. The meme told me to arm for battle, but even then I don’t think I really knew what was to come. When did memes get so deep? Damn.

This year I’ve fought harder than I ever have, in small ways and big. It meant making some major changes and challenging myself creatively, in my work and, most importantly, in my comfort. I pushed hard to do better and be better, and challenge others to do the same. I challenge others because we’re in some dark times and I’m done working to alleviate the discomfort of those who don’t think twice about their power or the discomfort they bring onto others. And seeing such a huge wave of people doing the same for a number of important causes over the course of the year has been immensely moving and impactful.

It’s not easy, especially because challenging others is often met with a wave of criticism of not just my work, but my body, my beliefs, my fuckability, my feminism, my intelligence and countless other things about me. Also, doing so is just not what I was taught growing up. My lovely mom who had, and still has, mom-like qualities, raised me to be a people pleaser. She taught me that saying “no” is a sign of poor manners and disrespect, and it’s hugely problematic. It’s something I’ve worked to unlearn little by little while maintaining a level of kindness and compassion for those who deserve it.

Much of it is cultural, and partly based on my mother’s awareness of what it would take to survive in this world as a woman and especially as a woman of color. Success, as she taught me, is predicated on likeability. It enables social mobility when other factors are working against you. Likeability is a tricky bitch to exude and maintain, especially if you start liking yourself too much. You can be liked, but liking yourself is wholly unlikeable. So we become very calculated in crafting the version of ourselves that will get the most likes.

This year seems to be the year where I said “fuck likeability.” I can tell I’ve done a bang-up job by the number of people I’ve pissed off. I don’t feel bad about it, mainly because I’ve cleared some dead weight from my life, and it sparked or became part of some vital conversations.

The ones I’ve angered have some learning to do, and I hope that I, in some way, have ignited something within them and others to think about their social responsibility and their actions. I’m still learning too, because the learning’s never done.

A friend once said I’m too willing to throw myself in the line of fire for some warped idea of the greater good, and how masochistic this is. I can’t disagree there. That shit hurts. But I believe that my words and actions should align with the world I want to see. It starts with me. It starts with all of us just being better, listening and recognizing shit about ourselves that might not be so great, then doing something about it. That in and of itself is a Sigourney Weaver machine gun into the face of evil that I hope to see more of in 2018.

Load ‘em up.