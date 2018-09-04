Accountability is for everyone

× Expand Photo by Dan Nguyen / Flickr Louis C.K.

Humans aren’t infallible. We mess up, we get things wrong, we have bad takes, we make bad jokes, we hurt people. We’re all just big, weird flesh balloons filled with emotions, trying to do our best and hopefully become better flesh balloons.

But when we mess up, as we all inevitably do, then what? Our response to messing up often dictates an important part of our character, and as a society we have to ask ourselves who gets second chances and if we believe they deserve them.

Last week, comedian Michael Ian Black tweeted in absolution for his friend Louis CK, the famous and much beloved comedian who had recently performed a surprise set at a New York City comedy club. He wrote: “Will take heat for this, but people have to be allowed to serve their time and move on with their lives. I don’t know if it’s been long enough, or his career will recover, or if people will have him back, but I’m happy to see him try.”

Quick refresher: CK admitted his culpability in the harassment of multiple women comedians, some under his employ. His MO, specifically, was masturbating in front of them or whipping out his dick without so much as a “pardon me, m’lady. May I remove my penis from its denim chamber and introduce you to its awkward freckled folds?” Reports of the incidents basically sent him into hiding until recently.

The rumors of his inappropriate behavior toward women had swirled around for years, and he often used women’s experiences with men in his set. In one especially memorable joke made during his HBO special, CK asks, “How do women still go out with guys, when you consider the fact that there is no greater threat to women than men?” He adds, “If you’re a guy, imagine you could only date a half-bear-half-lion. ‘Oh, I hope this one’s nice! I hope he doesn’t do what he’s going to do.’”

CK seemed to get it. What’s more, he was speaking on a huge platform to an audience of mostly men about the danger men pose to women. But all the while, he was being one of those half-bear-half-lions he warned us about? Well, this wasn’t exactly a huge plot twist to anyone who actually knows what these types of men are like.

The rise of the #MeToo movement gave CK’s victims the space and confidence to come forward after years of being silenced and threatened. Though they did nothing wrong, their careers never fully flourished or recovered. And yet, without fail, here comes some dude who felt the urge to defend and applaud the abuser for getting to continue to do the work he’s robbed of others.

Black definitely got hit by a hellstorm of responses from both men and women in and outside of the industry. What time did CK serve? It certainly wasn’t jail time. Also, it was less than a year ago that CK admitted to his disgusting actions. I suppose that’s on par with our justice system, which gives white men like Brock Turner, and countless others, minimal sentences for raping and killing women, while Black and non-Black people of color serve 20 years for possessing weed.

Even though Black knew he’d “take heat” for his shitty take, he still jumped into those mentions to justify himself and CK. After all, that’s his friend and his friend isn’t actually that bad. Black is a feminist, and I know this as a longtime fan of his work. But his buddy deserves a second chance. I suppose he has every right to defend his opinion, even if his opinion is dangerous and extremely problematic. Opinions and jokes have impact though. It’s easy to say something when you aren’t the one whose life is affected by those words.

Black’s response is telling of how many men view accountability. They’re all for it until it affects them or someone they care about. Women very much play into this as well. Many will drop their clever Women’s March protest sign in a heartbeat to defend a man they love after he’s done something awful, even if it’s at the expense of other women. They have context, we don’t.

The thing is though, I don’t need the context of every time some dude has been nice to a woman or if he’s a feminist. In fact, I don’t fucking care. It’s not an excuse. Feminists fuck up, even though for some reason many believe their feminism makes them impervious to a fault. And in that case, it’s clear their consciousness is performative at best. Plenty of “good people” are also racist, sexist and misogynistic.

So how do we get better at accepting accountability for our actions or that of someone we care about? Well, we can start by listening. No one likes to hear a truth about themself they don’t recognize, but we can’t know until we know.

Instead of jumping onto that keyboard and clinging to stupid convictions simply because they’re being questioned, perhaps hear what’s being said and sit with it. Process it. Not responding is OK while you do so. Discuss it privately with people who don’t just tell you what you want to hear. Think about whether or not this is really the hill you want to die on. And if it is, don’t be surprised when people cut you out of their lives because you’re not a hill they want to be anywhere near.