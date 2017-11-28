Dear dudes, you’re all trash

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

Men are trash. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it every day until my last dying breath. Sure, some men are less trash, but rest assured, all men are at least diet trash. Yes, even you, the “good one.” The message feels that important, especially in the garbage swamp that is 2017.

We’re in the midst of an epic implosion of such proportions it’s creating a necessary shift in our culture. It is mesmerizing, frightening, traumatic and about fucking time. It’s… the trashening.

Since the still mounting allegations of sexual assault, harassment and rape at the hands of Harvey Weinstein broke, followed by, in no particular order because I can’t keep track, Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., Brett Ratner, Charlie Rose, Ben Affleck, James Toback, George H.W. Bush, Roy Moore and many, many others, it’s been overwhelming and bittersweetly satisfying.

​The brave women coming forward are being heard, and the trash is feeling the repercussions. I’m here for it. Take them all down. Send them all back to the dumpster from where they came. Now if we can repeat this exact same thing with R. Kelly, Chris Brown, half the NFL and the other men who routinely violate Black and non-Black women of color, that would be great. They, too, deserve their traumas to be vindicated.

While the demise of these men (though I’m skeptical of how permanent that will be for people like Louis C.K.), more often than not, is exhaustingly frustrating, it is especially frustrating to see these men fail to understand the larger issues presented; to see their own complicity in our patriarchal, misogynistic culture. Yes, even the “good” ones.

Men are trash because society has worked overtime for literally centuries to assure them they’re treasure. Men are taught from a very young age to assert their power. They are taught to behave in reprehensible ways without fear of penalty, to feel entitled to pretty much anything they want and to not view or treat women as their equal. When race and class come into the conversation, it adds a whole other layer to the trash.

It is very hard to unlearn the many ways men are conditioned and rewarded for being trash. No amount of unlearning will free them of their trashiness, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t their responsibility to get as close to zero in the trash scale as possible, especially if they insist they give a fuck. Acknowledgement is the first step. Say it with me fellas: Men are trash. Now do something about it instead of arguing against it.

By acknowledging they’re trash, men take a huge step in de-trashening the world. Pretending they have never said or done anything that’s nasty, stinky, wet garbage towards women is impossible. The world would never allow it. Realizing that, examining behavior and actions and then working to do better won’t fix the Weinsteins and C.K.s, or reverse the damage done by them, but it’s a hell of a good step in the right direction to ensuring shit gets better.

And to be frank, it’s bullshit when the men in our lives, or out there on the internet, act shocked about what they’re hearing or seeing about trash men. I’ve been asked by more than a few men how this could happen? Why women didn’t say anything? They were genuinely shocked, and assured me that they knew no one who has dealt with assault or harassment. And they definitely hadn’t committed any trash thing in their lives.

Well, first of all, consider these powerful (and paraphrased) words from writer Stacy-Marie Ishmael. If a woman has never come to a man about the violence and harassment they’ve experienced, it’s not a question about why they didn’t say anything to them, or anyone else for that matter.

What these men need to be asking themselves is what they have done to label themselves as unsafe for women to confide in. What have they done to make women not trust them with something as real, and as painful, as their abuse? Passing the buck to women for not coming forward is just another effort in blaming the victim instead of looking inward.

Second of all, for the good ones that insist they would never and have never done anything like this to a woman, they might not be a Harvey Weinstein, but that doesn’t mean they’re not complicit in the violence and aggression against women. They are complicit when they excuse a friend’s gross behavior. When they are shocked or show disbelief in someone’s accusation. When they insist on needing to hear all sides when that luxury is rarely afforded to victims who come forward and face severe backlash for doing so. They’re complicit when they remain friends with someone known to be an aggressor, regardless of how “woke’ they believe themselves to be.

It’s easy for these men to presume they’re the exception when they couldn’t possibly know if they actually are, especially if they refuse to accept when they’re trash. I’ve seen some pretty “woke” dudes say and do some completely trash things, and I know I’m not the only one.

Men have been reinforcing trash and guess what? It’s fucking Thursday at 6:45 a.m., motherfuckers. The trash is going out on the street and taken to the dump where it belongs.

The sooner men accept their own trash, the sooner they can contribute to making this place less of a trash-filled hellscape.