Don’t reign on their parade

× Expand Image via Shutterstock Don't be this person

San Diego Pride is back, and every year I get the same sensation in the pit of my stomach as I do when Cinco de Mayo rolls around—a mix of Yay! Fun! and Oh God, how many offensive assholes are gonna ruin it? People love taking cultural and historic celebrations and turning them into an excuse for drunk, dickish behavior. And let’s be real here: usually those people are of the white variety, but non-white people are often guilty of this offense also.

As a straight, cis woman, I often feel pena ajena at Pride. That deep, painful cringe you feel for others based on their own awkwardly embarrassing actions. There’s no term for this very specific subset of shame in the English language, maybe because historically white Americans are applauded for their audacious lack of self-awareness. That’s how society gets eight white girls on a bachelorette bar crawl attempting “Rapper’s Delight” at karaoke. That’s how we get Trump-loving conservatives on Twitter getting angry when NPR tweets out the Declaration of Independence on the Fourth of July. It hurts to watch.

When in spaces created by and for the LGBTQI+ community, I try not be the Todd wearing a sombrero at a Cinco de Drinko rager or the Kylie Jenner anywhere black people are at. I also try not to be the shitfaced Bryan and Katie—rocking their Target rainbow booty shorts—screaming “Gay pride, sluts!” and sloppily face-sucking at Gossip Grill. It’s not cute, it’s offensive.

As San Diego Pride approaches, I would like to challenge you straight cis men and women (both white and non-white) claiming to be allies to reexamine their behavior in queer spaces. If you’re an ally, you have to do the labor to teach yourself how to be respectful to other marginalized communities, particularly in their spaces, and be grateful to those who do take the time to school you on how to not be an asshole. Having a gay bestie or uncle does not grant you a pass. So here’s some things to remember this Pride:

First off, this space isn’t yours, even if you do consider yourself an ally and have faced discrimination or struggled in some way. I know you’re used to everything being yours if you want it, but our society is built for straight people to belong everywhere, and everyone else gets the shaft to varying degrees.

If someone asks you to leave the bar kiddie pool they tirelessly filled with lube—possibly because you’re being disrespectful or possibly because the pool owners simply don’t want you there—get your shit and go quietly. You get the whole world to yourself. Be fucking cool and relinquish your entitlement.

Also, if you’re straight and grinding to Pitbull club remixes at Rich’s, guess what? A gay person might hit on you. Why are you surprised? You’re in a gay club. Go back to the Buffalo Wild Wings bar area if it’s a problem or makes you uncomfortable.

Pride isn’t for you, so don’t be outraged when it isn’t. You can join in and show your support, of course. Drink, dance, have fun, wave a rainbow flag. I don’t think anyone would turn away a respectful ally taking part in the festivities. Also: Remember to stay in your lane. This isn’t your time to talk about issues the LGBTQI+ community face or how you’re affected. Zip it unless asked to speak.

Secondly, understand that Pride is a necessary and important cultural institution for the queer community. Again, understand it isn’t for you. Understand why it isn’t. Understand why Pride is vital, especially when just a year ago someone opened fire in a gay nightclub because of their homophobia and hate; especially because many of the individuals you see around you have and still face horrific violence and discrimination because of their sexuality; and especially because they’re human beings celebrating their community.

You can understand much of this with a simple Google search. Literally Google “importance of gay pride.” It’s right there. I already did half the work for you.

Thirdly, and this goes beyond Pride, gay men do not belong to you, ladies. They’re not “your gays,” Stephanie. People are not accessories. Gay men are not here to give you a makeover and put aside their own lives to listen to you recite your latest text thread with that jerk Aaron. Maybe you have a gay friend that’s chill with makeovers and your boring problems, but that doesn’t mean they are all clamoring to hook you up with some balayage.

Straight dudes, I know you think it’s hilarious to “act gay” in order to mask your own homophobia. Spoiler: It’s not funny. It’s dumb. You’re dumb. Grabbing your bro’s ass so they “get scared” that a gay man is touching them, and yelling “don’t pretend you didn’t like it” perpetuates hate, violence and harmful stereotypes. Also: rape culture. Limp wristing and lisping while rocking your rainbow tank is not showing you’re an ally. It’s frat boy shit. This is all garbage behavior. Don’t bring it to Pride. In fact, don’t bring it anywhere.

And everyone, I know many of you don’t fully get what it means to be trans or genderqueer. Again, fucking Google it. Learn what these individuals face and make the effort to understand and support them in their identity through inclusive language.

So straights, when it comes to Pride please remember: this isn’t your party, so don’t try to claim the cake or blow out the candles.