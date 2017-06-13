Family bonding in the bar

× Expand Mike's Bar in the '60s

Bars are in my blood. Not because I’m an alcoholic, though I suppose that is debatable. I consulted the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders on this and my conclusion is... probably not?

While my alcoholism is uncertain, I feel confident saying bars are a part of my identity, part of how I came to be who I am. Just as scary-ass stories of La Llorona and sobbing the second the violin strings come on when a mariachi plays “Amor Eterno,” bars and drinking are an important puzzle piece of my history.

My maternal grandfather Rogelio, or Roy as he went by (and was almost what I was named had I been born a boy as my parents had hoped), managed a nightclub in Tijuana back in the ‘50s and ‘60s. For those familiar with the Avenida Revolución scene in TJ, he managed Mike’s, which is now a gay bar with a busted-looking drag show. My mom has told me stories of her childhood, running around with her sisters on the bar’s stage and playing with the cash register while Roy did the books. The thought of that now makes my heart swell.

Years later, my mom and dad would fall in love at Mike’s. Early on in their relationship, my parents spent many nights dancing to The Doors’ “Light My Fire” and “These Eyes” by The Guess Who under the colorful dance floor lights. When they’d reminisce about those days, they’d sing “These Eyes” to each other, fucking up all the words on the fast part. These eyes have seenallota lah buttah nevah gonna seen anodda lah like a ha with youuuuuu.

Again, the memory of this: Heart… swelling like my throat after eating walnuts.

I would have never realized the special place this little Tijuana dive has in my family’s history until I went out on a date one night many years ago and ended up at Mike’s. It was a bit run down, and the Juan Gabriel impersonator wore a wig that can best be described as looking as if a raccoon’s taint hairs got a perm. When I told my mom about the strange and amazing drag show I’d seen, she gave me the backstory. I immediately regretted not taking a million photos and letting the booze aromas sink into my brain.

Over Christmas at my mom’s house in Tijuana, my brother, niece and I decided to take my nephew out partying. At 18, we felt he had been deprived of this rite of passage for long enough. I was tempted to call Child Protective Services on my brother for this flagrant neglect to his son’s coming-of-age experience. I mean, our dad would sometimes pay off bouncers who wouldn’t let me in clubs because I was underage. Why? I was a goddamn honor student in five AP courses pulling a 4.0 GPA, and underage clubbing is an intrinsic part of growing up in Tijuana. A cubeta of beer and Thalia club remixes are essential.

As we walked down Avenida Revolución that Christmas Eve night, we approached Mike’s, which is now called something else.

“Hey guys, come in here real quick,” I told them.

We descended down the stairs, illuminated by red light, passing torn posters of men wearing assless chaps and cowboy hats. At the bottom of the stairs, we entered the completely empty bar blaring Paulina Rubio. My brother, nephew and niece looked around confused as to why I had brought them there. Then I told them.

It was as if a light flicked and brightened up their faces.

“No way!” my nephew exclaimed. They took photos and looked around, taking in the space that went from nothing special to a part of how they came to exist, all in two seconds. The ratty carpeting suddenly had more meaning. In that moment, I remembered my own brush with love under the club lights.

At 20 years old, I lived in Birmingham, England, and found a job listing for a bartending job at a cool, divey, indie nightclub. I walked into the interview and met the club’s manager. He was the most beautiful man I’d ever seen in my life. I immediately became aware of what I looked like and tried to fix myself while walking behind him. About two years later, he and I would be married. Two years after that, I left him. Bars had a lot to do with that ending.

Standing at Mike’s, I had a moment of wistfulness. I’ll never get to show my possible future kids where their mom and dad fell in love, and see their heart swell as they realize they’re standing in the place that lead to their existence. Even though it’s been almost 10 years and that period of my life is so far gone it feels like it happened to another person, I still felt the twinge of what if. That feeling comes back every so often, but doesn’t stay for long, because where I ended up is pretty fucking great.

We left Mike’s and found a club that was bumping. We all danced, I bought my niece and nephew beers and he got to see two girls fist fight on the dance floor.

“This is so lit!” he said with a wide smile. Another bar to add to the memory collection.