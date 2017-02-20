His hands gave me empathy

× Expand Photo by Ivan Salas/Flickr Tijuana border

It was early in the morning. My mom, sister and I sat in our family car, inching slowly to the checkpoint at the San Ysidro border to be questioned by Border Patrol.

That was the daily ritual. Wake up at 4:30 am, shower, dress, get in the car, blast the heater until our toes thawed and make our way down the hill from our house in Tijuana to cross into the U.S. for school and work. In the passenger seat, I spooned my mom’s sweet oatmeal into my mouth and carefully applied eyeliner as we slowly passed vendors selling blankets and tortas. All too often my mom’s signature, too-abrupt brake slam sent my eyeliner across my cheek, and I’d annoyingly have to start over.

On most days, we’d say our “nothing to declare” to the Border Patrol officer, we’d whiz up the freeway, and I’d be in homeroom by 7:30. On this day, I wouldn’t make it on time, and it would have a lasting impact on how I view the border and immigration.

We crossed and made our way up the 805. Just a few miles up, we hit standstill traffic. Again, we inched. I could see police cars and white vans up ahead.

“Chingada madre!” my mom swore aloud. “Qué estará pasando?”

I shrugged, “Quien sabe.”

And then we saw him. My mom let out a sob and quickly muffled her mouth with her hand. My sister cried out, “Oh my god!” I stared out the window frozen and wide-eyed with my heart in my throat.

Laying on the hard concrete of the 805 freeway was a man, a white sheet covering his body. His dirty work boots and the cuffs of his jeans peaked out of the bottom. Just as we approached, two uniformed men walked up to his body. One bent down and picked up his hands.

I still remember his hands: Lifeless, brown and calloused. The wrinkles of his fingers were crusted with dried blood. His hands looked like my dad’s hands. That same ashiness from working outdoors. That same dark skin. Years later, when I held my own dad’s lifeless hands, I would remember this man’s hands again.

The other man picked up the man’s feet. Together, the two of them lifted his body off the ground. A sound escaped my throat. Our car drove past the scene, and I was dropped off at school.

That day I sat silently in my classes thinking about him, his family and how he got to the ground of that freeway. Back at home, we watched the news waiting for a possible answer, and it came. He was an undocumented person who had made his way across the border. As he was attempting to cross the freeway in the wee hours of the morning, he was hit by a car.

Sixteen years later, his hands and his body being lifted off the freeway are still seared into my memory. While I grew up often hearing tragic stories of family friends dying or being caught while attempting to cross, and watched my own immigrant parents help many successfully get to America, I had never seen the reality of the danger so up close. Rather, it never fully sank in before that day. I didn’t know the man or love him, but I didn’t need to. He became the example in my head of the cost that often comes with striving for a better life.

For the days and years to come, the border became more than just a nuisance on my way to school. I began to look more deeply at it. I looked at the vendors I ignored or waved away and wondered if they had tried to cross and didn’t make it. If they lost family and friends or had seen lifeless bodies that filled them with fear. It made me acknowledge my privilege: I can freely cross a line any day or time I want, while many others die trying to cross that very same line.

The relationship between Mexicans, regardless of their citizenship, and Border Patrol has always been contentious and even hostile. For many, the Border Patrol is the enemy. If you’re about to interact with one, you silently pray they’re not a racist asshole on a power trip looking for an excuse to make your life miserable.

You have to get passed them, and if you’re an undocumented person, try not to die in the process. Seeing that man’s body exacerbated that deep distrust, disdain and split in my cultural identity.

As hateful anti-immigrant and anti-refugee rhetoric is spewed at high-volume by the current president, that dead man comes to my mind and is joined by the images of a Syrian baby washed up on a Turkish shore. I think of the dozens of people from different parts of Africa crammed into boats and countless others. I think of the Haitians currently living in Tijuana and their brutal journey there. The president has no empathy. I’m not sure what it will take for him to grow a heart or even a sense of human decency.

Empathy shouldn’t only occur when we are directly affected. We should see and feel, and act in response. So thank an immigrant or refugee for coming to America and for what they’ve brought to this country and your life. Support their businesses and their causes, and most of all, support their humanity.