Knowing your limits

My relationship with weed has been long and complicated. As with any given activity, it takes trial and error to learn our limits and how to engage with it. It also has the side effect of teaching us something important about ourselves.

Weed has been instrumental in helping me handle my anxiety and stress. Learning when I get high, how I get high and the rituals I’ve created around getting high have been vital in managing my mental health and also feeling chillllllllll.

But getting to this point—hooo boy! Let me tell y’all a little story.

A while back I was working at a job that kept my stress levels at code red. I had never felt worse, both physically and mentally. The constant sensation of not wanting, but absolutely needing, to jump out of my skin and run as fast as possible plagued my body. One day it was especially bad.

I had recently started taking CBD oil to manage my stress and had great results. However, I had run out of the brand I was using, and was in desperate need of something in that moment. A friend suggested I use the app Eaze and have CBD delivered. Within an hour and a half, I was able to sign up, get a doctor to provide a medical marijuana card (via an awkwardly hushed FaceTime conversation in my office), and order two bottles of CBD oil. It was delivered right into my hand by a dude wearing Tevas and who told me to have a mellow day. Thumbs up, included.

During the ordering process, I got a bit confused. My experience with CBD and weed in general was intermediate at best, so deciding between CBD oils with a 20:1, 1:1 or 1:4 CBD to THC ratio was difficult. I was already in the midst of an anxiety spiral and the different ratios got my shitty-at-math brain looking like the Confused Math Lady meme. I read the description of each, then re-read, then read again. I eventually settled on the 20:1 and 1:1.

Office door closed, I opened the paper bag and pulled out my CBDs, reading the instructions of each repeatedly. Again, I went Confused Math Lady, then I started to freak out that my office door was closed for too long and that the evil HR beast would notice. So I took half a droplet of the 20:1 and waited. An hour later, I was still anxious. So I made the mistake every person who has ever taken an edible has made and took another half a droplet. Then I took a quarter drop of the stronger CBD.

This move proved to be my undoing.

In the middle of g-chatting with my friend Michelle, it hit me. Very, very hard. I went from totally normal to my head being knocked back by an invisible force and feeling like I was falling down a building. I waved my hand in front of my face. Colors. Blurs. No! This can’t happen! I stood up calmly and gently walked to my office door like a robot programmed to walk like a human. Step, step, step, close door, turn. Then I fell into a crouch in full freak out. I crawled under my desk and texted my best friend, Monica, to please come save my life.

Then I had to attempt to send a human-sounding email to the HR beast telling her I was not feeling well and had to leave abruptly. Technically, it was not a lie. And technically, fuck it, get me outta here!

Monica texted she was downstairs, and I attempted to make my way out of the building without being detected while also walking like Nosferatu. My body refused to be upright, and I felt like a crushed up Pepsi can bouncing down the stairwell. Once I had made it downstairs, I sprinted in crouch-mode to Monica’s car, looking eratically in every direction to make sure the coast was clear. Monica, the sweet angel that she is, bought me a torta, took me home and stayed with me all night as I paced up and down my living room, speaking gibberish and wildly swinging my arms around.

“Dude, I really wanna get on your level,” she said, and took a bunch of the CBD. She did not get the same results, much to her disappointment. Eventually I was able to fall asleep in peace.

Back then, I hated feeling high. It made me feel terrible. That freak out made me pro-weed with caution, being careful to ask what I was buying and how I’d be feeling while high.

And even so, that relationship has shifted for me. There was a topless weekend in Palm Springs where I smoked indica, napped in the shade and created a character named Carla Bandana (a naked—aside from a bandana on my head—Carlos Santana-based guitarist that chill-shreds to the Santana-sampled guitar part in DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts”). These types of adventures rejuvenated me. Since then, weed has helped me through anxiety-rooted insomnia because I learned how to allow it to do so. To let go of my fears, but not pushing myself into anything I’m not comfortable with. And while I better understand what works for me, it may not be what work for others.

Listening to my body, how it reacts to different strains of weed and discovering what makes it feel good or calm or silly has been instrumental in building a healthy relationship with weed. It got me to a point where I can get high just for fun. Thumbs up, included.