Lines crossed

× Expand Photo via Shutterstock A section of the border fence separating San Diego, California and Tijuana, Mexico

As a border city, San Diego has been front-and-center for many of the issues around our country’s shoddy immigration policies. Having grown up on the border, literally peeking out the kitchen window to check how long the border wait would be, I’ve seen its transformation and traumas firsthand for most of my life.

Children have lost their parents, and parents have no idea where their children are. All I know is if I were to order that same Zara jacket that Melania Trump wore to a detention center in Texas (the one that had “I Don’t Care. Do You?” scrawled on the back), I’d get a tracking code within a day telling me exactly when the jacket would arrive at my door. These parents don’t even get a handwritten note letting them know where their children are and when or if they’ll ever see them again. The disaster of this is too big, too overwhelming and too horrible to fathom.

I can’t even begin to imagine the fear, desperation and blinding rage the parents must feel not knowing what is happening to their children. Then, when they are reunited, they’ll likely find the kids to be shells of who they once were, shaken to their core by the traumas they’ve endured. Report after report has surfaced of abuse, neglect, illness, molestation, and having children who are barely able to communicate signing away their rights or defending themselves in court. It’s all too much to take in.

Deadlines for the government to reunite families have come and gone. The government is now trying to shift the responsibility of reunification onto the ACLU instead of doing its fucking job and cleaning up its disastrous mess. Millions are being made by private contractors in industries that include but aren’t limited to tech, travel and prisons off the exploitation of poor, frightened and despaired Black and Brown people.

And here’s the thing: most people don’t care. Having to explain basic compassion, laws and the rules of morality sickens me. On June 18, Pastor Sergio De La Mora of Cornerstone Church of San Diego tweeted out “Don’t blame Trump for upholding the law. Blame bad parenting for not preparing a back up plan.” He took it down and issued a problematic apology, which he also deleted. Then again, this is a guy who ran into issues with the IRS for falsifying documents. Maybe morality is only sometimes his thing.

Many pointed out that De La Mora—being that he is a Latinx man from National City who leads a Christian church—should know better. But I can tell you that Latinx people aren’t excused or impenetrable to white supremacy. It’s rampant within my Mexican community.

I had a late night conversation with a family member recently who firmly stated that people should immigrate “the right way,” and that these people came to the border illegally and therefore can’t be surprised that they’re going to be deported, detained or be separated from their families. It exhausts me to even have to get into it again, but at least now I’ll be paid for my labor.

Coming to the border seeking refuge is not illegal! It is very much within their rights to do so. Aside from that, when people from Central America and Mexico do cross the border without documentation, they are far more likely to be coming here to work and eventually gain citizenship. They’re also far more likely to be exploited for their labor.

When people insist that those families being ripped apart at the border—detained in inhumane conditions, abused by agents and terrified for their lives and the lives of their children—shouldn’t have broken the law (again, for those in the back, seeking asylum is not against the law), I don’t think they fully understand the other options.

They come here escaping murder, rape, domestic violence and poverty. They come here risking their lives because what other choice do they have? I have been immensely fortunate to never have been in a position where my life and the life of my family was in grave danger, but I know if I ever am I would do anything—anything—to save them and myself. Are some people who come here bad? Yes. Does that mean we should torture everyone who comes to the border or crosses it? Absolutely not, and if you think that type of policy is warranted, you’re evil.

People don’t know the immense privilege that is required if one wants to cross the border freely. For those who are privileged enough, even that privilege comes with its own set of traumas. I crossed every day, witnessing the deportations and despair of those struggling to survive, often far away from their families. It had profound effects on my life. But I could cross. I could do it at any time I wanted, and the weight of that is heavy on me and other trans-border folk.

My experience, along with what I’ve read and seen on the news lately, only proves a longstanding and institutionalized pattern of disrespect and disregard for the lives of the Black and Brown people that come to the border with not much more than their hope.

That border and the actions ordered by Donald Trump seek to remind Latinx people, wherever we may come from, that we are less than second-class citizens. To the president, we are vermin. He aims to punish us in the most brutal of ways and exterminate us from existence. Remember that when you downplay the horrors these people are confronting. And any Latinxs cosigning this administration’s policies in any way, well, I’m not sure there’s any hope for you.