Looking for some D

It’s been eight years since my dad passed away, and my mom doesn’t miss him. She never has. She’s gotten wistful here and there, but her life is better since he’s been gone. As a woman, I completely understand, though it’s been a tough pill to swallow as a daughter.

Amelia Zaragoza is 65 years old. She married my dad, Francisco, when she was 19 and with a belly full of baby. Throughout their forty-something years of marriage, my mom, as she puts it, did everything she was supposed to do. She fulfilled their vows, even when he didn’t, and took care of my dad until the day he died, which is why she’s been able to let go easily.

“Yo cumpli con lo mío,” she says.

For years my mom suffered through regular stroke-like spells that my family and I now refer to as “chiripiorca,” named after a weird body twist move done by the character Chaparrón Bonaparte on the classic Mexican comedy Chespirito. Doctors believed it was tied to her mental health issues, but when my dad died the chiripiorcas went away. I can’t remember the last time she had one, so we figured out quickly the root cause. He was not an easy man.

Amelia is no weak bird in a Sur la Table apron though. She’s a tough, no-fucks-giving lady with a sharp sense of humor who you’ll never see looking a mess. If there’s a floral print pant and white caftan blouse out there in the world, she can rock the shit out of it.

Since my dad passed away my mom’s life has been fuller, calmer and happier. She goes on regular vacations with her friends and hits up those sales racks at Marshalls. She devours books on politics and culture and goes to the theater. She just chills. For most of my life, she was never able to just sit alone in a quiet room and chill.

It’s bittersweet, missing my dad so much, wishing he were still here, but also knowing that my mom’s better without him. That after 40-something years, her life is all the way hers again and that she deserves it, even at the expense of my dad’s life. Even typing that feels weird, as though I’m happy he’s gone.

Now, after eight years of being happily on her own my mom is ready for a new man. When she came to me asking if I’d help her set up an online dating profile, I was a bit surprised. She and I have always been very close, but that’s something I’d imagine being awkward for a mom to tell their kid. The fact that she confided in me and knew I wouldn’t judge her made me feel really honored. We’ve had conversations in the past about her fears of being with a new person, especially since she’d only been with my dad. Ever. Well, there was one old white guy named Tom whom she met on a cruise, but we think he died.

We got to work on her profile right then and there, and I smiled thinking I might just get the chance to yell “you’re not my dad!” at some old man one day. My adolescent dream.

Dressed in her best furry vest, the preferred means of warmth of the Tijuana mom set, I posed her for some photos. I had her walk away and turn around to get that candid fresh-faced look that will hopefully get the blood running through a cute, grey-haired retired professor with a dead ex-wife. She smiled stiffly and I yelled at her to give me more! More! Work it, honey! Yes, bitch! Get me a new dad!

We added her photos and began writing out my mom’s requisites for dick. She likes traveling and going to the theater! She loves to laugh and cook!

“Tell them I don’t want their money or anything from them! And I don’t want to get married so don’t even ask. And I just want someone to spend time with, but then they leave me alone when I don’t want to see them,” she yelled at me, roughly jabbing at the iPhone as I attempted to type that out in less insane words.

Having dabbled in online dated myself, I immediately felt worried. I don’t want my mom to get Dirty Johned, though I doubt that would ever happen to her because she really is a Grade A hard-ass. But more than anything, the thought of her being disappointed breaks my heart. Thinking she might feel devalued because she’s older while men seek youth like dogs sniff buttholes. It fills me with concern, but this is her choice and I just have to be there along the way whenever she needs me.

We hit the button to activate her profile and up popped some matches nearby. At the very top of the matches was a profile that looked familiar. It was the dad of one of my best friends. I erupted in laughter, and texted her “Dude, let’s be sisters!”

My mom is out there now, swiping right and meeting men for coffees and lunches. She recently told me of one date where the man proclaimed his deep desire to give his heart completely to another and feel love on a passionate level. “I told him I’m not interested in that,” she said. “Guácala! Que asco!”

Like I said, she’s a hard ass, but anyone would be lucky to have her.