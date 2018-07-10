No time for TERFdom

× Expand Photo via Shutterstock

The day after the 2016 election, there was a cover of depression and anger blanketing everyone I knew. That collective depression loomed over people like a thick fog for weeks, evolving into a never-ending cycle of fatigue, tears, rage and action. Action has been the thing that keeps me from totally losing it.

Shortly after that period of doom, I was invited to a feminist group for women. The hope was that we’d meet regularly both for support and to organize collective actions. When it came down to naming the group, members came up with all manner of cutesy acronyms, always including a W for “women,” L for “ladies” or F for “female.”

I posed a question in the thread with name ideas: How important is inclusivity to this group? Because if it’s inclusive to gender-queer people and trans women, as it should be, then it would be important to choose a name that is gender neutral. What’s more, it should not include the term “female,” as it reduces a set of people to their reproductive abilities. A trans woman is a woman, but not necessarily female. A trans man is not a woman, but might still have reproductive abilities. There’s a lot of nuance when it comes to gender identity and I wanted to ensure people felt welcomed.

The responses from a few were pretty shocking, especially coming from feminists that by all accounts support the LGBTQ community. And as it usually goes when it comes to bringing up inclusivity of race and gender in left-leaning spaces, I was called divisive. (Side note: If I had a dollar for every time I’ve been told I’m the problem and people like me are the reason why the left is so divided, I might then consider becoming one of those social Democrats/fiscal Republican types hoarding my money and marching for equality while keeping marginalized folks from economic equity. JK, I’d never allow that).

It was bad enough that it ended friendships or at least made me very wary of certain individuals. Had the term “TERF” (Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist) been in the cultural zeitgeist then, or even in my personal lexicon, I would have used it to explain what I was seeing and, hopefully, help people realize where they were wrong.

TERF is a fairly new term. It appears to have been coined in 2008 by a cisgender feminist woman who was commenting on a blog called Finally, A Feminism 101 Blog. It’s essentially feminism that excludes trans women from the feminist narrative precisely because they born men and have benefitted from certain privileges as a result. TERFs are often unkind to the humanity and protection of trans women, and many believe trans problems are basically not their problems. That is a huge problem.

Trans individuals face violence, abuse, death and extreme poverty because of their gender identity. Last year, the Human Rights Campaign reported 28 deaths of trans individuals. Most of those people were trans women and most of those deaths were brutally violent. This year is on track to reach that number or even surpass it, with 14 names listed as dead so far. Again, the deaths were horrific, perpetrated by acquaintances, partners and strangers. In some cases, they were attributed to another societal factor that plagues the community: homelessness.

The National Center for Transgender Equality reports that one in five transgender people have faced discrimination when seeking a home, and one in 10 have been evicted because of their gender identity. One in five trans individuals have been homeless at some point in their lives as a result of family rejection or poverty. Unemployment is also a major issue tied to this, with the unemployment rate for trans people being three times higher than the national average. What’s more, 27 percent of trans people report being fired, denied a promotion or not being hired because of their gender identity. Ninety percent of trans and gender non-conforming people have reported negative experiences in the workplace or feeling like they have to hide their gender identity, lest they face major discrimination. Among all these numbers, the trans and gender non-conforming people most affected are Black and Latinx.

So I ask, how are these not feminist issues? How is it that these individuals don’t fit into the feminist narrative and fight when the struggles they face are the same ones that feminists work to challenge for females? There may be racial privilege there, but thinking trans and genderqueer people have a leg up fails to understand the nuances and intersections of privilege.

Say it with me and the breakdown from Beyonce’s “Flawless”: “Feminist: the person who believes in the social, political and economic equality of the sexes.” Only do one better than Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie—whose speech was sampled for that song and who was called out for TERFdom and transphobia—and move that logic beyond the sexes.

Our reproductive abilities should not be the thing that affords some of us rights and not others when it comes to equality for women. Leaning on sex as the guiding line is dehumanizing even to women who can reproduce. We are more than our baby-making abilities.

Within feminist communities and spaces, inclusivity of trans women and gender nonconforming people is a must. It’s not feminist if they’re not there, and a person is not a true feminist if they exclude them.