No gracias, La Gracia

I don’t know Jenny Niezgoda, but I know what she represents.

For those who missed it, the travel blogger and self-proclaimed “barefoot bohemian” released a now-canceled Kickstarter campaign and accompanying video for a “plant-based cocina” and “modern fruteria” called La Gracia. She would have opened this business in the center of Barrio Logan.

When she first posted the Kickstarter campaign, the backlash was almost instantaneous. Community members, activists and an enraged, meme-producing internet called it a blatant grab at capitalizing off of Mexican culture and yet another signifier of gentrification in Barrio Logan. It led Niezgoda to suspend her plans to open La Gracia, at least in Barrio Logan. The window of the Barrio space she was hoping to occupy was graffitied with the words “no gracias.”

In the Kickstarter video, Niezgoda struts effortlessly through the Barrio, posing in front of murals of Frida Kahlo and Cesar Chavez and whipping her long, wand-waved locks in slow-mo. In the end, she proudly shouts she is bringing “a healthy option to the Barrio!”

La Gracia is now being called “La Desgracia” and Niezgoda is a Becky with the fruit bowl; San Diego’s poster child for cultural appropriation.

I spoke to more than a dozen activists, community members and business owners in Barrio Logan for an article written for mitú [you can also view the Kickstarter video there]. They voiced their anger and did the labor to educate Niezgoda and others. There’s a lot wrong with Niezgoda’s video and way of thinking, but at the top of the list was her appropriation of indigenous Mexican style of preparing fruit, whitewashing it and repackaging it with the intent to resell it to the people like she’s doing them a favor.

By most accounts, she’s a very nice person. Clueless, but nice. Should that excuse her? No. Do I think she’s a horrible, evil person? Also, no. She still doesn’t get a pass though, and the discomfort the situation has created for white people is not my concern.

Her intentions weren’t bad. A fruteria on that intersection of Barrio Logan would be great, but it’s not like there isn’t a fruteria already in the neighborhood. She failed to ask herself some important questions: “I know I can do this, but should I? Am I the right person to be doing this?” Yes, she claimed she would hire locals, create cultural programming and host educational workshops, but again, it doesn’t excuse the cultural appropriation at hand.

She believed she was entitled to borrow from our culture because she loves Mexico, “yoga trained in Puerto Vallarta” and appreciates how we live and eat. I don’t blame Niezgoda for loving Mexican culture, nor do I believe white people aren’t allowed to enjoy it and cook our food for their own nourishment and appreciation.

However, what she loves is a purified, whitewashed version of our culture—a safe and romanticized Mexico she built for herself while vacationing in resorts and wintering in Sayulita. Then she tried to sell it back to a community that would be detrimentally affected by her vision—a community that has long fought tooth-and-nail to preserve its identity and fend off outside influences that would lead to their displacement. Being a Texas girl, she should know that there are some places you just don’t mess with.

Gentrification and cultural appropriation are major hot button issues, especially since its lines and definitions aren’t always black and white. And when it comes to food and who is “allowed” to make and sell it, it can get murkier, especially as people start talking reverse racism (*facepalm*) and fusion foods like Korean tacos.

It’s not something that can be explained in a few easy sentences. I highly recommend you Google Dakota Kim’s piece “We’re Having the Wrong Conversation About Food and Cultural Appropriation,” written for Paste. It’s not just about the food, it’s about complex power structures and privilege that surrounds food, and how race, ethnicity and capitalism plays into that. Yes, anyone can make food from anywhere in the world, and even sell it. However, when that person is white, they have a greater chance at capitalizing from their “Columbusing” than a chef or cook that actually comes from that culture. In effect, a white chef is taking up a space they think they deserve because they appreciate a culture, while the people from that culture are left behind without the same opportunities afforded to them.

Niezgoda’s whiteness is pivotal. Power comes with her whiteness and, coupled with her class and financial privileges, society will work very hard to validate her existence and encourage her success because of it. Whiteness is the default in our society. Everyone else is an other. When her whiteness is brought into the conversation, it makes white people uncomfortable and discriminated against—something Black and Brown people have to contend with every day without a choice. When their neighborhoods are bulldozed to make room for rich white people’s developments, it is definitely a race thing.

However, as some folks have pointed out, Niezgoda can’t shoulder all the blame here. She was allowed in and given a lease by the property owner, which gave her validation that her business was welcome. It inevitably fell to the community to rectify the issue. In a way, she was set her up for failure and the attacks she faced.

It’s not just about fruit and who can serve it. It’s about what Niezgoda represents. She’s a symptom of a much bigger problem that’s plaguing this community and many others like it. One thing is for sure: This is not the last sign of encroaching gentrification or cultural appropriation in Barrio Logan. And the community will be there to respond.