The audacity of nope

Fuuuuuuuuck. Fuck, fuck, what the god-awful fuck?

That seems to be coming out of my mouth a lot lately. Like, daily, even hourly. Because there isn’t an hour during the waking moments that doesn’t elicit at least one “fuuuuuck.” As a result, everything good is at least slightly terrible. Fuck.

At the office, I regularly look up from my Twitter feed and and say “did you see this shit?” to my co-worker, and then we commiserate in an audible “fuuuuck.” Minutes later my phone goes off and the lock screen shows a text from my dude that reads, “Can you believe what this asshole did now?”

Racism, discrimination and bigotry are nothing new in America. It’s an everyday occurrence for Black people and people of color, and it goes back generations. It’s violent and frightening, and very real.

So what makes all the trash that’s plaguing our country so shocking and surprising? Why are people collectively gasping in disbelief that in 2017 a group of frat bros with faces only a fist could love cleaned out the patio accessories department of every Lowe’s in their county and marched to spread hate, attacking people and killing one woman along the way? Why are we infuriated, sometimes to tears, when the president, not known for having a “wait, let’s hear everything out so we can make a rational, informed decision” attitude, didn’t condemn their acts immediately, but instead took a #NotAllWhiteSupremacists stance? And why are we gut punched that he would pardon Joe Arpaio, who was convicted of criminal contempt for targeting Latinos and detaining undocumented immigrants in inhumane conditions? Why am I upset right now that he’s taking away DACA, which has given thousands of undocumented youth a chance at having the right to education and jobs? Why doesn’t he want us to be great? Why does he only reserve greatness for his people?

I keep hearing “it’s 2017” as if we left overt racism behind like the 8-track cassette or assassinations of civil rights leaders. Who didn’t see this coming? Eight years of President Obama being threatened with being hung by a noose and having crass cartoons depicting him eating watermelon or as an ape or beheaded, and y’all really didn’t see this on the horizon? This isn’t The Sixth Sense. This isn’t a jaw-dropping plot twist. This is Signs, and the signs were everywhere. The privileged just didn’t have to or didn’t want to see them.

I find small joy in a neo-Nazi getting the smirk knocked off his face or crying about his life being ruined. I raise a fist when I see people march in protest. I hit “like” at a video of a woman standing up to a white lady’s racist tirade while her paper towels are rung up at Target. I, too, have become violent in my bloodthirst, because I’m angry. I’m thirsty for vengeance. Sometimes I try to check myself, telling myself that love is greater. And sometimes I cannonball into the thirst because fuck those people.

So what can we do in this era of Trumpageddon, where hate is loud and constantly reminding you of its presence?

Personally, I don’t want to forget, nor do I want to stop being outraged or pushed into action. I honestly believe this administration and the stress that it’s inflicting on our collective minds and bodies is going to cut five years off of my life, and Donald Trump does not deserve those years. Those years belong to me and the young Brazilian man I hire to wash my hover car while I sit in my space jacuzzi drinking moon chardonnay.

For my own self-care, I’ve forced myself to disconnect whenever I can. My job forces me to keep an eye on the news for at least 10 hours a day, but I’ve made sure to back away from social media and news outlets for at least a couple hours after work. Just because the news is 24 hours now doesn’t mean I need to watch it for 24 hours, even if I work in news. This is not turning off reality. It’s taking a step back for your mental health when and if you can.

I make sure I eat, because I easily forget to and then end up shoving a handful of pistachios or a cheeseburger in my mouth before bed. I make sure to drink water throughout the day so my body doesn’t calcify under stress. Trash TV is a must, or re-watching shows or movies that bring happiness. I surrender myself to a Bravo reality show, hiding my phone if I have to, and let that lying-ass bitch Phaedra Parks take my mind off of the world’s atrocities for an hour. They’ll be there when I come back. I call my mom or text my friends, and make plenty of dick jokes to break the edginess. Walking and listening to socially conscious rap or cheesy pop music helps too. Eating some fucking candy is rad too.

Whatever healthy-ish thing makes us feel good, we should be doing more of it. It’s just a way to keep the hope and fight alive while waiting for the next Nazi to get punched.