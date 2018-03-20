The future is young, bright and pissed

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wiki Commons Emma González

When I was a teenager, a dance teacher called me blasphemous. There I was, doing my step-ball-change and box-stepping my little heart out in preparation for my high school’s production of Oliver! when the dance instructor walked up to me, pointed her finger at my jacket and let me have it.

“That’s blasphemous,” she muttered flatly, as though she finally saw an example for a word she recently learned. It was like when a baby sees a ball and says “ball,” or when a dead-eyed contestant on The Bachelor visits one of the Seven Wonders of the World and drops a monotonous “wow.”

She turned and continued to teach the rest of the teenage theater dweebs to high kick. I stood there a bit frozen, annoyed that this adult felt the need to call me out in front of my classmates. Granted I was wearing a jacket that had an upside down American flag covering the entire back of it. And yeah, sure, on that flag I had written “we’re all a bunch of fucking sheep” in big, scratched-looking black Sharpie. Adults always had a problem with it, and adults are fucking sheep. So I stared at her, raised an eyebrow and mumbled, “I don’t care.”

And I kept dancing.

There were a lot of things I fought for as a rebellious teen with an activist streak. All that Rage Against the Machine I listened to had taught me about anger and injustice, and how to use my voice and body to stand up for what’s right. I handed out pamphlets on incarcerated Black journalist and activist Mumia Abu-Jamal. On occasion, I shoplifted from evil corporate stores as an act of rebellion against them. Those socks I stuffed down my pants at Walmart meant something. I still go into Anthropologie just to crop dust it, but mostly because it annoys me.

When an annoyed math teacher berated our class, bellowing out, and I quote, “You all just sit there like a bunch of village idiots saliva-ing all over yourselves,” well I wasn’t having it. I let him know it’s salivating, not “saliva-ing” and if he’s going to disrespect us, and our intelligence, then he should learn to speak correctly. I then started a petition to have him reprimanded by the school.

The school dress code didn’t allow spaghetti strap tank tops. If girls wanted to wear a tank, the straps had to be at least an inch thick. It was a strictly enforced rule. A walk to my locker often resulted in a trip to the main office because my Express tank, paired with my powder blue Dickies and a studded belt, were just too sexy it created a distraction for the male Limp Bizkit fans at my school. I started a petition about that also. While teachers eventually lightened up, girls were still targeted for their clothing.

There were countless other moments in my formative years where I caused a bit of a stir, and it set the foundation for the adult I’d grow up to be. But never, in those teen years where I was beginning to learn how messed up the world can be, did I ever think I’d have to fight for my life at school. Even after watching the horrific shooting at Columbine unfold on TV as a freshman, and two years later seeing another shooting go down just 35 minutes away at Granite Hills High School, it still seemed like an anomaly. I never thought that I’d have to fight grown-ups so they’d look out for my life. Surely, they would defend us and protect us.

But as we’ve seen in the nearly 20 years since Columbine, and the 146 school shootings that followed, and the 158 lives taken as they sought their education, and the trauma left behind for countless families and survivors, and the major implications it has on our society and culture, they aren’t willing to do that.

It’s disheartening, disappointing and enraging. Adults have proven they can’t be trusted, but thankfully there’s an army of teenagers that are fighting back, and it’s filled me with pride and hope for this generation of activists. These kids were raised with Harry Potter putting his life on the line to fight pure evil and Katniss Everdeen leading a national rebellion against a corrupt superpower. The girl in the “blasphemous” jacket that still lives inside me saw herself when students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High railed into Marco Rubio on live TV about his stance on gun control, and then went on to rally kids of all ages nationwide to march for their lives.

These kids aren’t alone. Young activists have led the charge for change for decades. The brave Black youth leading the Greensboro sit-ins to fight racism and segregation set the path, as did the youth protesting the Vietnam War, the Little Rock Nine who faced unfiltered hatred to desegregate education, the Dreamers now crusading for immigrant rights, and so many others.

In the coming years, as young activists become voters and leaders in their fields, I have no doubt that our world will be better. The only thing I hope for them is that when they do become adults, they don’t lose that same passion and drive to make change; that they never lose touch with the kid in them that was part of a revolution. But if they should forget, even for a moment, there will be a new generation of kids fighting that will remind them.