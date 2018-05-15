The problem with seeing something, saying something

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

Years back, directly after September 11, posters began to pop up all over airports, train stations, bus stations and other public spaces: “If you see something, say something,” they read.

Created by a fancy Manhattan ad agency days after the planes hit the World Trade Center, Pentagon and an empty Pennsylvania field, the “say something” campaign’s main aim was to ensure nothing that horrific happened again by making us all soldiers fighting for the safety of America and its people. If we saw something suspicious, we needed to speak up. That “something” we saw could save lives.

In one of my freshman psych classes, I learned about the case of Kitty Genovese, a 28-year-old bar manager who was stabbed outside her apartment in Queens, New York. She screamed for help, and while some neighbors looked out the window to see what the commotion was, no one came down. One of them shouted at her attacker to leave her alone, which scared them off. For a bit, at least. They returned a short time later to finish the job, which was easy since Kitty was still on the street bleeding. No one had come down to help her even after he’d left. He continued stabbing her and raped her, before stealing $49 from her purse and fleeing the scene.

Psychologists would later use this incident to explain the bystander effect: a phenomenon of social psychology that finds that a group of bystanders watching an incident are less likely to intervene. That people in a group will basically assume someone else will help, or are uncertain or scared, so they just don’t. After learning about this, I saw it everywhere.

Perhaps this general apathy toward stepping in, coupled with seeing the televised deaths of 2,977 people, led the brains behind the “See something, say something” campaign to do something. As well intentioned as they were, that campaign has had a violent impact on communities of color that still rings today. It rings every time a white person decides to call the police on Black and Brown people attempting to live their lives.

The Islamophobia that stemmed from this campaign is well documented and still rampant. It was applauded and rationalized as a necessary step to protect us from terrorists then and now. It even turned into funny sitcom storylines. Still, all those white terrorists shooting up schools, movie theaters and churches never got tackled to the ground by police because a neighbor was concerned about the look of them.

Every day we wake up to multiple stories—multiple!—of Black and Brown people having the police called on them by white folks for literally just living their lives. Black people can’t eat at Waffle House, can’t play golf, can’t nap, can’t pack their bags into the car after leaving an Airbnb, can’t have a BBQ at the park, can’t walk down the street, can’t move into an apartment, can’t live. And those calls too often end violently, with teens being slammed to the ground by 200-pound policemen. They end with bullets taking their lives. They end with the humiliation that comes with the reminder that their mere presence is so unwanted that it raises fear, alarm and people’s vehement need to have them removed.

And Brown people have to worry that a nosy neighbor, questioning their status in this country, will call ICE or 911 out of concern for their… I don’t know… safety? Meanwhile, these Brown people can’t seek medical help, can’t report an assault, can’t walk their children to school, can’t pick them up from daycare, can’t work, can’t seek an education and can’t live without fear of being brutally and inhumanely separated from their families. They have to worry that their landlord will report them to ICE just so they can get new tenants to whom they can charge five times the amount of rent. Their presence is so undesirable that people would prefer to see them completely erased from existence in this country.

White people are way too keen on weaponizing “say something” when that something involves seeing Black and Brown people. They are far too ready and willing to take their discomfort—as well as their racially biased fears, their belief that they’re just trying to do the right thing, their fucking phones—and gamble with lives. And sometimes they just want to remove a nuisance.

I once listened to a man complain about the Mexican families cooking and playing soccer at the park across the street from his house. “Look at all them,” he said. “I bet if I called the Border Patrol they’d all be gone.” That’s how easy it is. That’s how so many think. Whiteness weaponizes its fears, discomfort and tears. Centuries of examples have told them that it works, and to use it because it has power.

That power has to be stopped. White people who are appalled by this (and there’s a lot of them out there) need to help with fighting against the bystander effect and say something, do something, when one of their own pulls this shit. They need to put their bodies and their voice on the line, because we are forced to by our mere presence when out in public. 911 shouldn’t continue to be the number associated with more tragedy and injustice.