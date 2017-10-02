The (un)acceptability of the (un)exceptional

× Expand Photo via Shutterstock

As a teenager, I had a few fuck-ups. Nothing too serious. I got caught shoplifting a couple times—once at Walmart, where I stuffed a pair of kooky socks down my pants to prove I was a badass, and another time at Robinson’s May. I don’t remember what I took that time, but I was with my mom so what I do recall is a barrage of “qué chingados estabas pensado, cabrona?”

In high school, I regularly decided to replace my hour of physical education with an hour’s worth of alcohol consumption at the park across the street from my school. I’d teeter back to class at the end of the hour, lips coated with Purple Rain Mad Dog 20/20, just in time for AP English. Back at home in Tijuana, I’d use my sister’s college ID to sneak into bars, telling bouncers, “Well, obviously I’m 18 if I’m a Southwestern College student. Here is my $1 entry fee, good sir.” Then I would drink giant bottles of Tecate and skank to Barrington Levy.

My college years, twenties and, if I’m being completely honest, even my thirties were all peppered with a few missteps in judgment. Some of them admittedly not great, but most of them were pretty standard figuring-yourself-out stuff or drunk dumbness. In all my years though, even during those when I lived on the U.S.-Mexico border, I never had to worry about being turned away from my country of citizenship; shipped off without concern for what would become of me.

When Donald Trump announced he would rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, the outcry was loud. How dare he? These are 800,000 exceptional individuals who work hard in employed positions, excel in high school or university, have served their country, contribute to our society, pay taxes and so on. They deserve to be American citizens because they are all exceptional.

There is no doubt that these young people—often portrayed as some of the brightest, most talented in the United States—should not be deported back to a country many of them can’t even remember. It’s cruel, heartless and stands against the foundation this country was built on. Countless politicians on every side of the aisle, as well as activists, celebrities and regular citizens who didn’t surrender their heart to the red MAGA cap, all agree that DACA recipients have earned the right to stay in the country they call home. And I agree with them. After all, these Dreamers have gone above and beyond as Americans.

Here’s the thing though: What if someone isn’t exceptional? What if they’re ordinary and have made mistakes like any other teen or twenty-something? What if these Dreamers haven’t quite figured life out? Do those people not deserve to be American? Are they not worthy of praise if they aren’t considered as outstanding as they apparently have to be in order to be worthy of citizenship?

This rhetoric surrounding DACA recipients is highly problematic. It reinforces a notion that Black people and people of color already know all too well: that they have to be twice as good to get half of what others have. And in the case of Dreamers, if they want to be American, they have to be 10 times better.

As a Mexican-American who sat through daily questionings from Border Patrol agents that often made me feel like I had to justify my very existence, the rhetoric around DACA recipients reminds me of who we Mexicans are in this country. It’s almost as though we have no value to add to this country unless we are the cream of the crop of human beings. That’s a lot of pressure.

And for DACA recipients, their standing as Americans is often connected to the villainization of their parents. Sure, they didn’t make the choice to come to the United States, but their parents came to America for the same reason millions of others have immigrated here for generations. From the beginnings of this country, people have come to seek a better life and provide for their families in a land with more opportunity. It’s why my parents came here and eventually worked to become dual citizens of Mexico and the U.S.

When I think about myself as a teen and young adult, I think about the privilege I had to fuck up without fear of losing my home. I think of all those kids I was friends with, who smoked pot and weren’t sure if they’d go to college. I think about how lucky we were to have the privilege of making mistakes or being uncertain about our futures.

It seems like DACA recipients can’t afford to mess up. They can’t go into adulthood as anything less than a lawyer or doctor in the making. They can’t stuff some Wal-Mart socks down their powder blue Dickies (listen, it was the early 2000s, OK?) or get caught drinking a Fuzzy Navel Boone’s Farm without being un-American. They can’t be normal young people without being shamed for not being above and beyond in their talent, ability, intelligence and skill. And for those undocumented young people who are just like so many others—possibly aimless, pulling a C average or unsure of what they want to be when they grown up—what they hear in the news is degrading and unfair.

All undocumented young people deserve the chance to be American citizens, regardless of how exceptional they are. If a pathway is created for them to become American citizens safely—and they’re willing to fill out the paperwork and contribute in the same way as born citizens—then that should be enough.